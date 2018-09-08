Clear

A unique tradition: the 7th annual grape stomp

More than 80 teams gathered at the Four Daughters Vineyard and Winery

Posted: Sep. 8, 2018 10:55 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

SPRING VALLEY, Minn - A heated, messy competition is in its 7th year at Four Daughters Vineyard and Winery: the annual grape stomp. Teams of two compete to stomp as much grape juice as they can into a bucket as quickly as possible.

"We had a bunch of volunteer harvesters out here this morning. There was about 40 people that showed up to help harvest and now we're stomping some of those grapes," explains one of the owners, Gary Vogt.

Recently, Four Daughters was named USA Today's second best winery restaurant in the country. Previously, they held the number three title.

The stomped grapes will be composted, not made into wine.

