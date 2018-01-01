79-year-old Iowa woman accused of looting sister's assets

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa court records say a 79-year-old woman has been accused of stealing more than $346,000 from her sister who has Alzheimer's disease.

The Des Moines Register reports that Jewell Davis, of West Des Moines, is charged with dependent adult abuse or exploitation. Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for her. Davis' next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 29.

The records say Davis's sister lives in a Des Moines nursing home and that Davis had power of attorney over her sister's finances. The records also say Davis wrote checks to herself on her sister's account and used money from the sale of her sister's home to buy two homes.

Investigators say in court documents that Davis admitted using her sister's money for herself.