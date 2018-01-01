wx_icon Mason City 11°

7-year-old Minnesota boy dies after crashing into tree while sledding

Posted: Feb. 7, 2018 11:28 AM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2018 11:28 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Family and friends are mourning the death of a 7-year-old St. Paul boy who died after crashing into a tree while sledding in Wisconsin.

Simon Caquelin was a first-grader at Central Lutheran School in St. Paul. He was injured at a Boy Scout sledding hill in Houlton on Jan. 27. He remained in critical condition at Gillette Children's Hospital in St. Paul until his death Monday.

The Star Tribune says a funeral will be held Thursday at St. Stephanus Lutheran Church in St. Paul. Simon is survived by his parents and two siblings, ages 11 and 13.

