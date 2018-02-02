5th graders may be moved to middle school

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Forest City school officials are considering moving their 5th graders to the middle school.

According to school superintendent Darwin Lehmann, moving the 5th graders to the middle school would create more room at the elementary school for a daycare for pre-k children in the community.

Rachel Harms just recently moved to the area and she says she struggled to find care for her son.

“We found daycare at the Christian school but that ended up closing down and then we did find an awesome in-home daycare person, but I know there is shortage all around in every community."

School officials say that they are currently planning a meeting with city officials and community members on how they plan to move forward with options.