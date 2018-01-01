wx_icon Mason City 15°

5th Annual Cardboard Sled Race

Families put their cardboard creations to the test.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2018 4:53 PM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2018 4:53 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Children's Museum of Rochester hosted its annaul Cardboard Sled Race on Sunday. 

Families created sleds made out of cardboard, tape, paint, and glue and raced them down a hill. In addition to speed, racers were judged on other categories like Best Team Spirit and Best Design. 

"I was just excited to see all the sleds today, actually. I thought it would be fun to see what other people come up with," Sara Kelly, a racer at the event, said. 

Some of the sled designs include a shark, taco, princess carriage, and 'batmobile.'

"I was excited about making it and it was really fun to come up with ideas," 11-year-old Avery, said. 

The proceeds of the event go back to the Minnesota Children's Museum of Rochester. 

