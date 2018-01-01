5th Annual Cardboard Sled Race

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Children's Museum of Rochester hosted its annaul Cardboard Sled Race on Sunday.

Families created sleds made out of cardboard, tape, paint, and glue and raced them down a hill. In addition to speed, racers were judged on other categories like Best Team Spirit and Best Design.

"I was just excited to see all the sleds today, actually. I thought it would be fun to see what other people come up with," Sara Kelly, a racer at the event, said.

Some of the sled designs include a shark, taco, princess carriage, and 'batmobile.'

"I was excited about making it and it was really fun to come up with ideas," 11-year-old Avery, said.

The proceeds of the event go back to the Minnesota Children's Museum of Rochester.