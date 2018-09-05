Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Flooding not a major concern in Mason City

Resident says Tuesday's storms that brought higher water levels is not a major concern

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 9:57 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - There is good news for those in Cerro Gordo County, after a flood warning along the Winnebago River was cancelled several hours earlier than initially expected.

The flood warning for the river was cancelled by the National Weather Service Wednesday morning. Initially projected to crest above the 10 ft. flood stage, the Winnebago River in Mason City is projected to crest at about 8.4 ft. by 7 p.m. Thursday.

Deb Boisen and her husband live along the river in Mason City, and says compared to the 2008 flooding, Tuesday's flooding was not a major concern.

"That's part of living on the river, that you get some high water. But the flooding from 2008, we hope we never see that again."

During the historic flooding, she says the water came right up to her house.

"We all sat in the carport and watched it come up. We were real fortunate, we only got a little bit of water in our basement, and some friends of ours, like our neighbors across the street, they were flooded out."

According to the National Weather Service, as of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Winnebago River level in Mason City is only at 6.69 ft.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Sunshine and Drier Weather Returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Raising Pigs in Class

Image

Spike in CO Calls

Image

Turtle Creek remains under flood warning

Image

Rochester Public Works tracks water levels

Image

Winnebago River crests below flood stage

Image

Some surprised by rising river levels

Image

Home in north Iowa damaged by flying roof

Image

Your KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Wednesday

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Senior living home evacuated in Cresco

Community Events