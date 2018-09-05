Flooding not a major concern in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - There is good news for those in Cerro Gordo County, after a flood warning along the Winnebago River was cancelled several hours earlier than initially expected.

The flood warning for the river was cancelled by the National Weather Service Wednesday morning. Initially projected to crest above the 10 ft. flood stage, the Winnebago River in Mason City is projected to crest at about 8.4 ft. by 7 p.m. Thursday.

Deb Boisen and her husband live along the river in Mason City, and says compared to the 2008 flooding, Tuesday's flooding was not a major concern.

"That's part of living on the river, that you get some high water. But the flooding from 2008, we hope we never see that again."

During the historic flooding, she says the water came right up to her house.

"We all sat in the carport and watched it come up. We were real fortunate, we only got a little bit of water in our basement, and some friends of ours, like our neighbors across the street, they were flooded out."

According to the National Weather Service, as of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Winnebago River level in Mason City is only at 6.69 ft.