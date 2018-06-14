Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Fatal crash in Olmsted County Full Story

Fatal crash in southeast of Rochester

At least one person is dead after a crash in Olmsted Co.

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 2:51 AM
Updated: Jun. 14, 2018 2:52 AM
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- At least one person is dead after a crash in rural Olmsted County. It happened on Marion Rd. SE & Spruce Ln. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night. 

The Olmsted County Sheriff's office closed down the road for hours overnight while the investigation was done. Rochester's crime scene mapping unit was assisting in the investigation.

Deputies aren't releasing what vehicles were involved, but our reporter on the scene says the investigation was focused on a blue sedan and a lawn mower or ATV-type vehicle. 

The names of those involved have yet to be released also.

We are expecting to learn Thursday morning, stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest.

