A new grant could help get Southeast Minnesota rape kits tested

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Brigid Burke was sexually assaulted in Rochester in 2015. That same year, legislature required the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to conduct a survey of how many untested rape kits each Minnesota law enforcement agency has. They found 3,482 reported untested kits in the state.

Rape kits are an evidence-collecting process that can be used to convict people of sex crimes.

Of the 3,482, the Rochester Police Department reported 56 untested kits; The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office reported 14; and the Austin Police Department reported 5. There was no reported number for Albert Lea.

Now, a group of organizations including the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault are partnering to apply for an almost $3 million Sexual Assault Kit Initiative grant. The grant would help get resources to test the backlog of untested kits. The efforts would begin in Anoka County, but MNCASA tells KIMT the plan would be to eventually have every kit in the entire state tested, including Southeast Minnesota.

After her assault, Burke tried to get a rape kit in Rochester but due to miscommunications between agencies, she never got one. That experience makes her skeptical of how effective processes after the grant will be.

"It's not just a DNA issue. It's also a law enforcement and judicial system issue so if they can't get on board with testing and prosecuting based on the rape kits, it's going to be worthless," she explains.

She wants to see more education for people who handle sexual assault reporting and rape kit collecting. "The appropriate things to say, to not victim blame, to not suspect lying. I think every single person who potentially could come into contact with a survivor should have to go through trainings," Burke says.

The SAKI grant has been effective in other parts of the state. Duluth, the city with the most untested rape kits as reported by the BCA, received a grant. As of May 18th, they announced that all of their eligible rape kits were submitted for testing.

MNCASA and the other partnering organizations will find out in September if they are receiving the grant.