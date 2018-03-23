Clear
Folwell Elementary Students Build Friendships With Bear Creek Residents

Students at Folwell elementary school come to have dinner with residents once a year at Bear Creek Services.

Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Thursday was a special day for fifth grade students at Folwell Elementary school and residents at Bear Creek Services.

Bear Creek Services is a non-profit in Rochester that provides services to individuals with developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injuries.

For the past 13 years, a partnership between the non-profit and the elementary school has brought the two together at least once a year. 

Fifth grade students get to take a field trip to Bear Creek to enjoy dinner with residents and work on relationships while ending the stigma surrounding those with disabilities.

One resident named Jennifer Redfield says, "It's nice for them to be able to see that the people that have disabilities aren't scary, they're normal just like they are."

A fifth grade student named William Ellingson tells KIMT this trip is close to his heart as his uncle has disabilities.

