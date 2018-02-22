Citrus Ginger Salmon Salad

Scroll for more content...

Marinade/ salad dressing1 Tablespoon cinnamon2 teaspoon ground ginger1 cup orange juice2 Tablespoons sugar¼ cup olive oilSalt and pepper to tasteSalad4 5 ounce portion salmon filet, marinated in ½ the marinade5 cups baby spinach1 cup glazed walnuts½ cup dried cranberries1 cup blueberries1 cup fresh raspberriesDirections1. Mix together marinade/ salad dressing2. Marinate salmon in half the dressing for 20 minutes3. Preheat Sauté pan or grill to medium high heat4. Sauté salmon with a little olive oil so salmon doesn’t stick flip salmon when half way cooked through. Set aside when done5. Mix together spinach, walnuts, cranberries, and berries in bowl. With the remaining dressing (mix well) drizzle over salad and toss together.6. Portion salad on plate and place the cooked salmon on salad