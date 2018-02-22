Citrus Ginger Salmon Salad

Scroll for more content...
1 Tablespoon cinnamon
2 teaspoon ground ginger
1 cup orange juice
2 Tablespoons sugar
¼ cup olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Salad
4 5 ounce portion salmon filet, marinated in ½ the marinade
5 cups baby spinach
1 cup glazed walnuts
½ cup dried cranberries
1 cup blueberries
1 cup fresh raspberries
Directions
1. Mix together marinade/ salad dressing
2. Marinate salmon in half the dressing for 20 minutes
3. Preheat Sauté pan or grill to medium high heat
4. Sauté salmon with a little olive oil so salmon doesn’t stick flip salmon when half way cooked through. Set aside when done
5. Mix together spinach, walnuts, cranberries, and berries in bowl. With the remaining dressing (mix well) drizzle over salad and toss together.
6. Portion salad on plate and place the cooked salmon on salad