Sanitation crews work through cold

ROCHESTER, Minn.- We all rely on sanitation workers to take our trash away but when the weather is too severe, the dangerous conditions mean you might have to wait a little longer. Sanitation workers have one of many jobs that have to deal with the elements. We asked some local residents what they think about when their trash is late. Laura Buringa said

“we all have to be flexible with everyone's schedule and the weather puts a delay on lots more things than just the sanitation system.” She also said its not a big deal. Another resident Kenton Marino said that he doesn’t mind if they’re late but what to know ahead of time because local middle school kids can trash the streets.

“Kids will walk in the streets because the streets got more traction and they would push over the garbage cans which will spill out all the garbage.”

Waste management said in a statement “The waste and recycling industry continues to be challenged with wintry conditions across the state. From sub-zero temperatures to significant snowfall to treacherous icy conditions, frontline drivers of recycling and trash vehicles and the mechanics that serve them have been working overtime to provide service safely and in the most timely manner possible.”