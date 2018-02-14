Couple in their 90s defines what love is on Valentine's Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Maxine and Donald Allert have been married for 66 years.

They met and were married after World War II, where he served and she was a nurse.

They raised four kids and now have six grandchildren. The couple says their family is their greatest accomplishment.

Donald and Maxine don't celebrate Valentine's Day like they used to.

"I forgot it," Donald said. "I forgot it and I don’t have the ability to run out and buy a Valentine so we don’t have any Valentine’s here."

However, the couple is still showing love to each other ever day.

"He kisses me every night before we go to bed and you know it’s important to treat each other good," Maxine said.

KIMT asked them to define love this Valentine's Day.

"I don’t know that you can put it into words," Donald said. "It’s a way of acting – and feeling – to give respect. It’s a willingness to do things for another person."