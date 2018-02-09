MASON CITY, Iowa - Each Valentine delivery includes the students meeting your Valentine at your reserved time and location to sing your choice of "Let Me Call You Sweetheart," "Forever Friends" or "You Are My Sunshine."

Your Valentine will also recieve a long stemmed rose. The Singing Valentines cost $25.

The Singing Valentines will be delivered on Wednesday, February 14th between 1:00pm-3:00pm. You can order in person at the Newman High School Office or by calling 641-423-6939. Orders must be placed before 3:00pm on Monday, February 12th.