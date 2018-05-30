45-minute lock-down Wednesday at North Butler schools

BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa – A lockdown was put into place at around 10:30 a.m. at North Butler after the district was “made aware of a possible outside threat to the building by the Butler County Sheriff’s office.”

The building was placed into lockdown to restrict access, the district said on social media.

The district added the following:

“All students’ who were working outside were brought into the building. Within minutes a deputy from the sheriff’s department arrived on scene as an extra precaution. Sheriff Johnson and his team quickly located the subject, which allowed us to go back to normal function within about a forty-minute timespan. The safety of our students and staff are our highest priority,” Superintendent Joel Foster said.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office said a press release is upcoming.

