ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Area Builders Inc.’s 39th Annual Home Show starts on Friday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

The event showcases home displays, sustainable product and service options, and hosts home project tutorials.

This year’s event will also have a job seminar for local students and parents.

“The average salary for a plumber in Rochester is $67,000 and the cost of the education isn’t quite the same as a four-year degree,” RAB Executive Director John Eischen said.

He said there is always a need for jobs with four year degrees like architects and engineers, but said there is a great need for other skilled workers in Rochester.

“We have DMC,” he said. “We need people, young people, getting into our industry to help that be a success.”

This year’s event will also have an expanded garden area filled with flowers, building people’s excitement for spring.

“it's cold right now, so coming into the home show, the garden area,and seeing the greenery and flowers and smell in the air, gives you that last push til spring.”

The home show is $6 per day for adults, $1 for ages 7-16, and free for kids 6 and under.

Click here to view show times.