32nd 'safe haven' baby surrendered in Iowa

Born August 19 and released to state authorities.

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 3:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The state has taken custody of another infant through Iowa's safe haven law.

The state Department of Human Services says a baby born Aug. 19 at an Iowa hospital was released into the custody of the agency.

It was the 32nd time the procedure had been used since lawmakers changed the law following a 2001 case in which a mother killed her home-delivered newborn in eastern Iowa.

Under the law, parents can give the state custody of babies who are 30 days or younger without concern of being prosecuted. Parents or an authorized representative can leave infants at a hospital or other health care facility.

The babies are placed with foster or adoptive families.

The state doesn't identify the location of babies taken into custody.

