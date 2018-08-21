Clear

32-year fugitive gets 25 years of probation

Stephen Bratrud Stephen Bratrud

Rochester man pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct. His victim would now be 47 years old.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested in 1986 has finally been sentenced in 2018.

Stephen Gerhart Bratrud, 66 of Rochester, was accused in May 1986 of 1st and 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. Rochester police said a 15-year-old girl reportedly being sexually abused by Bratrud, starting when she was five years old and continuing through February 1986.

A warrant was issued for Bratrud but he wasn’t arrested until April 2018. Authorities say it appears he was living outside the United States, returned to the country for health reasons, and was caught in Texas.

Bratrud pleaded guilty on June 21 to 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced Monday to 225 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, followed by 25 years of supervised probation. He will also have to pay a $1,500 fine or perform 150 hours of community work service.

