31 more flu deaths in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – 31 more people have died from the flu.

Scroll for more content...

The Iowa Influenza Surveillance Network says 157 people of all ages had died for flu-related reasons as of the week ending February 17. That’s up from 126 deaths as of February 10.

While the flu officially remains widespread across the state, the number of schools reporting high levels of absence due to illness has sharply declined. That number was 63 schools for the week ending February 10 and it dropped to 23 schools for the week ending February 17.

The number of flu-related hospitalizations voluntarily reported to the Iowa Department of Public Health remains at its second highest level in the last four years. It has been that high for five straight weeks.