30 Iowa counties get Presidential Disaster Declaration

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds says President Trump has approved her request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for 30 Iowa counites.
The counties were battered by severe weather and flooding from June 6 through July 2 and including Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Hancock, Howard, Humboldt, Winnebago, Winneshiek, and Wright counties.
This declaration will provide federal funding to the included counties under the Public Assistance Program. The money may be used for emergency work and the repair or replacement of damaged facilities. The declaration also provides funding to conduct hazard mitigation activities for the entire state to minimize the impact of future disasters.
