3 dead, 2 injured in western Iowa car crash

Three people are dead and two others are injured after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 29 in western Iowa.

Posted: Sep. 3, 2018 6:08 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Three people are dead and two others are injured after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 29 in western Iowa.

The Des Moines Register reports the Iowa State Patrol is investigating the cause of the Sunday crash in Harrison County north of Omaha, Nebraska.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 80-year-old Rock Valley resident Richard Van Zee drove off the road, across the median and hit two vehicles traveling south near Little Sioux.

His car sideswiped one vehicle and then hit a pickup truck.

Van Zee and 77-year-old Mary Ann Van Zee were killed in the crash. Knightstown, Indiana resident Elizabeth Cobbs, 65, was in the back seat of the pickup and also died. The driver of the pickup and another passenger were injured.

