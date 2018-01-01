3-county pursuit in north Iowa, southern MN reaches speeds of 110 mph

Scroll for more content...

A pursuit reaching speeds of around 110 miles over three counties ended with a woman being stopped with a loaded rifle and drugs in her possession.Monica Christine Lynch, 45, of Liberty, Missouri, was stopped after stop sticks were deployed in Freeborn County after a pursuit began in Cerro Gordo County at 7:02 p.m. Monday and traveled through Worth County.The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Lynch took off in a 2005 Dodge Ram after being pulled over on 300th St. (County Rd. B 20) in Cerro Gordo County.The truck turned north on Interstate-35 where it reached speeds of 110 miles per hour. While on I-35, authorities say Lynch threw items suspected to be methamphetamine and marijuana out the window.Lynch was apprehended when she drove off the roadway and was taken into custody without incident.Lynch is facing charges for felony eluding, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, littering and no driver’s license.She is being held in the Freeborn County Jail and will eventually be extradited to Iowa for the warrants out of Cerro Gordo County.Deputies from Cerro Gordo County, Freeborn County, Worth County, the Iowa State Patrol, the Minnesota State Patrol all assisted in the pursuit.