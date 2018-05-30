Clear

3-car accident slows traffic in Rochester

Three cars were involved in an accident Wednesday morning at 11th Ave. NW and 7th Ave. NW.

Posted: May. 30, 2018 7:11 AM
Scroll for more content...
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three cars were involved in an accident Wednesday morning at 11th Ave. NW and 7th Ave. NW.
There is no word on any injuries at this time but the accident did affect the flow of traffic.
Rochester police said they think one person may have run a red light.
We will have more information as it becomes available.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking more showers and storms today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events