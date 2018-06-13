3 Olmsted County mayors team up to sign a proclamation

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Mayor of Rochester Ardell Brede, Mayor of Stewartville Jimmie-John King, and Mayor of Eyota Tyrel Clark met up in the Rochester city council chambers to sign a proclamation declaring August 7 National Night Out.

Scroll for more content...

National Night Out is a chance for strangers to become neighbors.

"It is a wonderful way for the communities, as the populations grows, to come out to meet their neighbors," says Mayor King.

The event is hosted by the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, so it's also a chance for the community to get to know members of local law enforcement.

"When we are able to bring our law enforcement officers in and actually meet those people, it really is a great thing making those connections so they see those faces when they're in their community," explains Mayor Clark.

If you register your event, a deputy may stop by to say hello on August 7.

To register your event and learn nore about NNO, click here.