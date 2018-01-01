3 Mercy-North Iowa nurses named to list of 100 Great Iowa nurses

Clear
Posted: Mar. 14, 2018 11:04 AM
Updated: Mar. 14, 2018 11:14 AM
MASON CITY, Iowa – Three nurses from Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa have been named to the list of the 100 Great Iowa Nurses.
“The award promotes nursing excellence and recognizes nurses in Iowa who have made a meaningful and lasting contribution to humanity and their profession, and act as mentors to others,” a press release said.
The recipients are:
Michelle Kingland, Hospice of North Iowa
Douglas Meyers, Emergency Department, Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa
Bryan Williams, Mercy Air Med, Mercy Medical Center- North Iowa
"I am so proud of the three nurses receiving this recognition," said Kim Chamberlin, Chief Nursing Officer at Mercy – North Iowa. "If you are a nurse in Iowa, this is a very special recognition. Michelle, Doug and Bryan exemplify the elements that make up the reward – courage, competence and commitment to nursing!"

