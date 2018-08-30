2nd person charged with robbery after weekend incident in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second arrest has been made after a weekend robbery near a Holiday gas station.

Derrek Sanchez, 23, of Kasson, was taken into custody for involvement in the robbery after willingly coming to the law enforcement center.

Sanchez has been charged with aggravated robbery, and police say they recovered a pellet gun which was displayed to the victim at the time of the robbery.

A 16-year-old was taken into custody earlier this week in relation to the case.