2nd person arrested in connection to brutal GameStop attack

Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second suspect in athat left a man seriously injured has been taken into custody.Rochester police say 19-year-old Ali Robida, of Rochester, was located Monday in St. Paul after learning he pawned off some of the stolen items from GameStop in the Duluth area. After looking for Robida in Duluth, several investigators went to St. Paul and did surveillance on a house in the 1500 block of Western Ave. N.At around 1 p.m. Monday, they found Robida in the passenger seat of a car. He is facing charges of first-degree assault, first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.Rochester police say Robida sent a message over the weekend to the K9 (non-profit) Foundation that police were looking for the wrong guy and that he was eating tacos with his family in south Rochester at the time of the attack.Police say Robida wasn’t the person who hit the employee with a hammer but he was the one wearing a mask and directing the robbery.