2nd arrest made in connection to Sun Tan City robbery

Police say 25-year-old Byron Rush, originally from Illinois, is being charged with first-degree aggravated robbery.
Rush has been in custody since January for failure to register as a predatory offender and has been a suspect in the robbery since it happened. Dushawn Minor has already been charged in the case.
According to police, the store employee was pistol-whipped by one of the men and suffered minor head injuries after she didn't open the safe fast enough. She was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester for a head injury.