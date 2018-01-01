28 Iowans sicked by contaminated chicken salad

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Public health officials say 28 people in Iowa have been sickened by chicken salad sold at Fareway grocery stores and another 66 illnesses are probably linked to the product.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is advising consumers to throw away any chicken salad bought at Fareway produced between Dec. 15 and Feb. 13 and sold in plastic deli containers with a Fareway store deli label.

The chicken salad was produced and packaged by a third party for the Boone, Iowa-based grocery chain that has more than 100 stores in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota.

Fareway voluntarily stopped selling the product on Feb. 2.

Salmonella, a bacterial illness, can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever. Some people develop severe symptoms that require hospitalization.