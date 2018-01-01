25 years of probation for Rochester sex crime

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man gets a quarter-century of probation for an Olmsted County sex crime.

Scroll for more content...

26-year-old Breyon Lorenzo Cosey of Milwaukee, Wisconsin was arrested in March 2017 and charged with three counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. Rochester police say Cosey sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 16 on multiple occasions while living at Hunter’s Ridge Apartments in August 2016.

Cosey entered a guilty plea to 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct and the other charges were dismissed. He was sentenced Monday to 90 days in jail, with credit for 4 days already served, and 25 years of supervised probation. Cosey will be allowed to serve his jail sentence in Milwaukee. He will also have to perform 100 hours of community work service.