25 years of probation for Alden man

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An Alden man gets a quarter-century of probation after a crash led to the discovery of five different illegal drugs.

Andrew Peter Borland, 24, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree possession of LSD. He was arrested on June 28, 2017, after the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash scene on 640th Avenue, south of Freeborn. They found Borland and a car hanging off a partially installed culvert about 50 feet from the end of the road.

A deputy said a backpack inside the vehicle contained 13.2 grams of ecstasy, 147 doses of LSD, 2.3 grams of mushrooms, 55.2 grams of marijuana, 2.2 grams of DMT, 5 grams of marijuana wax, a marijuana joint, and CBD hemp additive.

Borland was originally charged with five drug felonies and three traffic misdemeanors. Due to a plea deal, he was sentenced Thursday to 25 years of supervised probation and 40 hours of sentenced to service.