$25 million housing/education project proposed in Winona

WINONA, Minn. (AP) - Developers hope a $25 million project in downtown Winona will help provide housing and early childhood education.

The Winona Daily News reports that the Main Square Community project will involve multiple buildings on a currently unoccupied block. The project will be developed by Main Square Development, which is owned by Fastenal founder Bob Kierlin.

A Montessori school for toddlers and preschoolers will occupy one portion of the land. Kierlin's Hiawatha Education Foundation is negotiating with Cotter Schools to operate the school.

The lot will also include apartment buildings, commercial space and underground parking.

The project only needs funds to clear the site. The Winona Port Authority must still approve the lot's $1.9 million sale.

Construction is expected to begin this summer, with the first phase complete by 2019.