2018 Winter Ice Fishing Day

MASON CITY, Iowa - Hundreds of families and fishing lovers came out to the 2018 Winter Family Ice Fishing Day at Lester Milligan Park.



Scroll for more content...



The Mason City Recreation Department and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources hosted the event.

This year, 2500 rainbow trout were stocked in the lake and people were able to win door prizes like fishing gear.

Wyatt Stark attends every year with his family and explains why they enjoy the event so much.

“We caught some fish and it’s really fun and it’s kind of cold but I’m strong and I can handle it."

The event was free, but the anglers had to have licenses in order to fish.