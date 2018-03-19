2018 on track to being deadliest year in Rochester: 'The more people you have, the more crimes you're gonna have'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The stabbing that killed two men Saturday night marks the first double murder in over two decades.

Scroll for more content...

According to Capt. John Sherwin with the Rochester Police, the last time Rochester saw a double murder was in 1996.

"We haven't had a double, multiple homicide in Rochester in almost 22 years," Sherwin said, "so these are unfortunate unprecedented type events. It's a tragedy and something that I don't think anyone can predict."

With these recent crimes, 2018 is on track to be one of the deadliest years for the city in the last couple decades. 1996 and 2008 were a couple of the deadliest years in Rochester with five murders each.

Dan Peters has lived in Rochester since 1999, and said he's shocked to learn about the double murder.

"I lived in Detroit, Toledo and a number of larger cities," Peters said, "and you don't expect that in a town this size."

The stabbings unfolded at the Castleview Apartments, which are run by the Salvation Army. Police said they have on-site security and restricted access.

Anne Bashaw-Meyer, the director of community engagement at the Rochester Salvation Army, said they "are very saddened by this tragic event and have no comment at this time as it is under investigation."

"The more security you have the less crime you'd have," Peter said, "but I mean it's the point of no return. It's going to cost them too much to have you know like five police cars stationed right there and five security guards stationed right there is just going to cost too much."

As the city grows, so does concern.

"Well naturally, the more people you have, the more crimes you're gonna have," Peters said.