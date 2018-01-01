2018 gas prices expected to rise

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - GasBuddy is saying that in 2018 you’ll see gas prices going up by 19 cents, the highest they've seen since 2014.The prediction makes this the second year in a row that gas prices may put a little dent in your wallet. Luckily GasBuddy isn't expecting any price increases to hit record highs this year. They expect the average gallon of gas to cost around $3.00 but places like Chicago or New York City could see prices jumping over the $3 mark.One woman we spoke to say the predicted increase doesn't faze her.“For me it doesn't make any difference because if I need gas in my car I’m going to pay whatever it is at the pump,” Denise Schaefer said.One thing to keep in mind this year is the importance of shopping around for gas. GasBuddy says more and more gas stations are increasing or decreasing their prices by 20 to 40 cents, so it may pay off to shop around a bit. You may be wondering how accurate GasBuddy's predictions are.In 2017, the website predicted the national average to be $2.49 a gallon and that was only 10 cents off the actual price of $2.29.