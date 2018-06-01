2018 Relay for Life in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- Nearly 40% of Americans will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lives according to the National Cancer Institute. So chances are you or someone you know has been impacted by the disease, but the good news is there are efforts to try and find a cure.

On Friday the Cerro Gordo County Relay for Life held their annual event at city Park in Clear Lake. Chris White is a cancer survivor and one of the honorary chair persons for the event. White said she was diagnosed with breast cancer in June of 2016. She says she had a screening on June first and is still cancer free.

Dozens of survivors led by White and Larry Weakand, a pancreatic cancer survivor and honorary chairperson, for the survivor lap.

While White says hearing the words “You have cancer” is scary situation, she said her support is something helped her through the whole battle.

“I am so grateful for my friends and family and the support had from the community the medical community,” said White. “I Just am so grateful so I guess in a way there is a gift in cancer if you choose to accept it, I don't care to be gifted again though.”

Follow the link below for a Relay for Life Event in your area.."

