2018 Iowa Primary Elections: Who's on the ballot?

Here is a list of who is on the ballot.

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 8:07 AM
Updated: Jun. 5, 2018 8:12 AM
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in all precincts
You can find your polling place here. 
Iowa Primary Elections 
Governor
Kim Reynods (Rep)
Nate Boulton (Dem)
Cathy Glasson (Dem)
Fred Hubbell (Dem)
Andrea McGuire (Dem)
John Norris (Dem)
Ross Wilburn (Dem)
Marco Battaglia (Lib)
Jake Porter (Lib)
US Rep. District 1
Rod Blum (Rep)
Abby Finkenauer (Dem)
Thomas Heckroth (Dem)
George Ramsey (Dem)
Courtney Lowe (Dem)
US Rep. District 2
Christopher Peters (Rep)
Dave Lobesack (Dem)
US Rep. District 3
David Young (Rep)
Cindy Axne (Dem)
Pete D’Alessandro (Dem)
Eddie Mauro (Dem)
US Rep. District 4
Cyndi Hanson (Rep)
Steve King (Rep)
Leann Jacobsen (Dem)
John Paschen (Dem)
J.D. Scholten (Dem)
Charles Aldrich (Lib)
Secretary of State
Paul Pate (Rep)
Deidre DeJear (Dem)
Jim Mowrer (Dem)
Auditor of State
Mary Mosiman (Rep)
Rob Sand (Dem)
Treasurer of State
Michael Fitzgerald (Dem)
Secretary of Ag
Ray Gaesser (Rep)
Chad Ingels (Rep)
Craig Lang (Rep)
Mike Naig (Rep)
Dan Zumbach (Rep)
Tim Gannon (Dem)
Attorney General
Tom Miller (Dem)
State Sen. District 27
Shannon Latham (Rep)
Amanda Ragan (Dem)
State Rep District 007
Tedd Gassmann (Rep)
Debra Jensen (Dem)
State Rep District 008
Terry Baxter (Rep)
Connie Price (Dem)
State Rep. District 051
Jane Bloomingdale (Rep)
Tim Knutson (Dem)
State Rep. District 052
Todd Prichard (Dem)
State Rep. District 053
Sharon Steckman (Dem)
State Rep. District 054
Linda Upmeyer (Rep)
State Rep. District 055
Michael Bergan (Rep)
Kayla Koether (Dem)

