2018-19 Iowa prep football schedules released

Check out the schedule for your hometown team.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2018 1:14 PM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2018 1:16 PM

2018-2019 IHSAA Football Schedules:

CLASS 4A:

Ames 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Cedar Falls
08/31 @Fort Dodge
09/07 @Iowa City, City High
09/14 Marshalltown
09/21 Des Moines, North
09/28 @Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
10/05 Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
10/12 @Valley, West Des Moines
10/19 Urbandale
Ames 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Cedar Falls
09/06 Fort Dodge
09/13 Iowa City, City High
09/20 @Marshalltown
09/27 @Des Moines, North
10/04 Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
10/11 @Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
10/18 Valley, West Des Moines
10/25 @Urbandale

Ankeny 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Ankeny Centennial
08/31 @Johnston
09/07 Cedar Falls
09/14 Des Moines, Roosevelt
09/21 @Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
09/28 @Des Moines, Hoover
10/05 Des Moines, Lincoln
10/12 Sioux City, North
10/19 @Sioux City, East
Ankeny 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Ankeny Centennial
09/06 Johnston
09/13 @Cedar Falls
09/20 @Des Moines, Roosevelt
09/27 Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
10/04 Des Moines, Hoover
10/11 @Des Moines, Lincoln
10/18 @Sioux City, North
10/25 Sioux City, East

Ankeny Centennial 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Ankeny
08/31 Urbandale
09/07 @Waterloo, West
09/14 @Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
09/21 Marshalltown
09/28 Southeast Polk
10/05 @Fort Dodge
10/12 @Des Moines, Roosevelt
10/19 Sioux City, West
Ankeny Centennial 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Ankeny
09/06 @Urbandale
09/13 Waterloo, West
09/20 Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
09/27 @Marshalltown
10/04 @Southeast Polk
10/11 Fort Dodge
10/18 Des Moines, Roosevelt
10/24 @Sioux City, West

Bettendorf 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Pleasant Valley
08/31 Iowa City, West
09/07 @Dubuque, Hempstead
09/14 @Cedar Falls
09/21 Cedar Rapids, Washington
09/28 @Burlington
10/05 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
10/12 @Davenport, West
10/18 @Davenport, Central
Bettendorf 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Pleasant Valley
09/06 @Iowa City, West
09/13 Dubuque, Hempstead
09/20 Cedar Falls
09/27 @Cedar Rapids, Washington
10/04 Burlington
10/11 @Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
10/18 Davenport, West
10/25 Davenport, Central

Burlington 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Ottumwa
08/31 Keokuk
09/07 @Clinton
09/14 Fort Madison
09/21 @Davenport, Central
09/28 Bettendorf
10/05 Davenport, West
10/12 @Cedar Rapids, Washington
10/19 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
Burlington 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Ottumwa
09/06 @Keokuk
09/13 Clinton
09/20 @Fort Madison
09/27 Davenport, Central
10/04 @Bettendorf
10/11 @Davenport, West
10/18 Cedar Rapids, Washington
10/24 @Cedar Rapids, Kennedy

Cedar Falls 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Ames
08/31 Iowa City, City High
09/07 @Ankeny
09/14 Bettendorf
09/21 @Dubuque, Hempstead
09/28 Cedar Rapids, Jefferson
10/05 @Waterloo, West
10/12 Dubuque, Senior
10/19 @Prairie, Cedar Rapids
Cedar Falls 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Ames
09/06 @Iowa City, City High
09/13 Ankeny
09/20 @Bettendorf
09/26 Dubuque, Hempstead
10/03 @Cedar Rapids, Jefferson
10/11 Waterloo, West
10/18 @Dubuque, Senior
10/25 Prairie, Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
08/31 @Muscatine
09/07 @Linn-Mar, Marion
09/14 Cedar Rapids, Washington
09/20 Waterloo, West
09/28 @Cedar Falls
10/05 Prairie, Cedar Rapids
10/12 @Dubuque, Hempstead
10/19 @Dubuque, Senior
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
09/06 Muscatine
09/12 Linn-Mar, Marion
09/20 @Cedar Rapids, Washington
09/27 @Waterloo, West
10/03 Cedar Falls
10/11 @Prairie, Cedar Rapids
10/18 Dubuque, Hempstead
10/25 Dubuque, Senior

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Cedar Rapids, Jefferson
08/31 Linn-Mar, Marion
09/07 @Valley, West Des Moines
09/13 Prairie, Cedar Rapids
09/21 Davenport, West
09/28 @Cedar Rapids, Washington
10/05 @Bettendorf
10/11 Davenport, Central
10/19 @Burlington
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Cedar Rapids, Jefferson
09/06 @Linn-Mar, Marion
09/13 Valley, West Des Moines
09/20 @Prairie, Cedar Rapids
09/27 @Davenport, West
10/04 Cedar Rapids, Washington
10/11 Bettendorf
10/18 @Davenport, Central
10/24 Burlington

Cedar Rapids, Washington 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/23 Prairie, Cedar Rapids
08/31 @Dubuque, Hempstead
09/07 Dubuque, Senior
09/14 @Cedar Rapids, Jefferson
09/21 @Bettendorf
09/28 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
10/05 @Davenport, Central
10/12 Burlington
10/19 Davenport, West
Cedar Rapids, Washington 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Prairie, Cedar Rapids
09/05 Dubuque, Hempstead
09/13 @Dubuque, Senior
09/20 Cedar Rapids, Jefferson
09/27 Bettendorf
10/04 @Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
10/10 Davenport, Central
10/18 @Burlington
10/25 @Davenport, West

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Sioux City, North
08/31 @Denison-Schleswig
09/07 Lewis Central
09/14 Sioux City, East
09/21 @Urbandale
09/28 Ames
10/05 Valley, West Des Moines
10/12 @Des Moines, North
10/19 Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Sioux City, North
09/06 Denison-Schleswig
09/13 @Lewis Central
09/20 @Sioux City, East
09/27 Urbandale
10/04 @Ames
10/11 @Valley, West Des Moines
10/18 Des Moines, North
10/25 @Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Sioux City, West
08/31 Sioux City, North
09/07 @Denison-Schleswig
09/14 @Lewis Central
09/21 Valley, West Des Moines
09/28 @Des Moines, North
10/05 @Ames
10/12 Urbandale
10/19 @Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 @Sioux City, West
09/05 @Sioux City, North
09/13 Denison-Schleswig
09/20 Lewis Central
09/27 @Valley, West Des Moines
10/04 Des Moines, North
10/11 Ames
10/18 @Urbandale
10/25 Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln

Davenport, Central 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/23 Muscatine
08/31 @North Scott, Eldridge
09/07 Davenport, North
09/14 @Pleasant Valley
09/21 Burlington
09/28 @Davenport, West
10/05 Cedar Rapids, Washington
10/11 @Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
10/18 Bettendorf
Davenport, Central 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Muscatine
09/06 North Scott, Eldridge
09/13 @Davenport, North
09/19 Pleasant Valley
09/27 @Burlington
10/04 Davenport, West
10/10 @Cedar Rapids, Washington
10/18 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
10/25 @Bettendorf

Davenport, North 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Dubuque, Hempstead
08/31 Dubuque, Senior
09/07 @Davenport, Central
09/14 @Davenport, West
09/20 Linn-Mar, Marion
09/28 @Iowa City, City High
10/04 Iowa City, West
10/12 @Pleasant Valley
10/19 Muscatine
Davenport, North 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Dubuque, Hempstead
09/06 @Dubuque, Senior
09/13 Davenport, Central
09/20 Davenport, West
09/27 @Linn-Mar, Marion
10/03 Iowa City, City High
10/11 @Iowa City, West
10/17 Pleasant Valley
10/25 @Muscatine

Davenport, West 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @United Township, IL
08/31 @Clinton
09/06 Muscatine
09/14 Davenport, North
09/21 @Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
09/28 Davenport, Central
10/05 @Burlington
10/12 Bettendorf
10/19 @Cedar Rapids, Washington
Davenport, West 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 United Township, IL
09/05 Clinton
09/13 @Muscatine
09/20 @Davenport, North
09/27 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
10/04 @Davenport, Central
10/11 Burlington
10/18 @Bettendorf
10/25 Cedar Rapids, Washington

Des Moines, East 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Des Moines, Lincoln
08/31 Des Moines, North
09/07 @Des Moines, Roosevelt
09/14 @Southeast Polk
09/21 Johnston
09/28 @Waukee
10/05 @Mason City
10/12 Ottumwa
10/19 Indianola
Des Moines, East 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Des Moines, Lincoln
09/06 @Des Moines, North
09/13 Des Moines, Roosevelt
09/20 Southeast Polk
09/27 @Johnston
10/04 Waukee
10/11 Mason City
10/18 @Ottumwa
10/25 @Indianola

Des Moines, Hoover 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Des Moines, Roosevelt
08/31 @Indianola
09/07 Des Moines, North
09/14 Waterloo, West
09/20 @Sioux City, East
09/28 Ankeny
10/05 @Sioux City, North
10/12 Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
10/19 Des Moines, Lincoln
Des Moines, Hoover 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Des Moines, Roosevelt
09/06 Indianola
09/13 @Des Moines, North
09/20 @Waterloo, West
09/27 Sioux City, East
10/04 @Ankeny
10/11 Sioux City, North
10/18 @Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
10/25 @Des Moines, Lincoln

Des Moines, Lincoln 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Des Moines, East
08/31 Des Moines, Roosevelt
09/07 @Urbandale
09/14 Indianola
09/21 @Sioux City, North
09/28 Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
10/05 @Ankeny
10/12 Sioux City, East
10/19 @Des Moines, Hoover
Des Moines, Lincoln 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Des Moines, East
09/06 @Des Moines, Roosevelt
09/13 Urbandale
09/20 @Indianola
09/27 Sioux City, North
10/04 @Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
10/11 Ankeny
10/17 @Sioux City, East
10/25 Des Moines, Hoover

Des Moines, North 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Marshalltown
08/31 @Des Moines, East
09/07 @Des Moines, Hoover
09/14 Des Moines Christian
09/21 @Ames
09/28 Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
10/05 @Urbandale
10/12 Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
10/19 Valley, West Des Moines
Des Moines, North 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Marshalltown
09/06 Des Moines, East
09/13 Des Moines, Hoover
09/20 @Des Moines Christian
09/27 Ames
10/04 @Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
10/11 Urbandale
10/18 @Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
10/25 @Valley, West Des Moines

Des Moines, Roosevelt 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Des Moines, Hoover
08/31 @Des Moines, Lincoln
09/07 Des Moines, East
09/14 @Ankeny
09/21 Sioux City, West
09/28 @Fort Dodge
10/05 @Marshalltown
10/12 Ankeny Centennial
10/19 @Southeast Polk
Des Moines, Roosevelt 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Des Moines, Hoover
09/06 Des Moines, Lincoln
09/13 @Des Moines, East
09/20 Ankeny
09/27 @Sioux City, West
10/04 Fort Dodge
10/11 Marshalltown
10/18 @Ankeny Centennial
10/25 Southeast Polk

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Waukee
08/31 Valley, West Des Moines
09/07 @Johnston
09/14 Ankeny Centennial
09/21 Ankeny
09/28 @Des Moines, Lincoln
10/05 Sioux City, East
10/12 @Des Moines, Hoover
10/19 Sioux City, North
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Waukee
09/06 @Valley, West Des Moines
09/13 Johnston
09/20 @Ankeny Centennial
09/27 @Ankeny
10/04 Des Moines, Lincoln
10/11 @Sioux City, East
10/18 Des Moines, Hoover
10/25 @Sioux City, North

Dubuque, Hempstead 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Davenport, North
08/31 Cedar Rapids, Washington
09/07 Bettendorf
09/14 @Iowa City, City High
09/21 Cedar Falls
09/28 Prairie, Cedar Rapids
10/05 @Dubuque, Senior
10/12 Cedar Rapids, Jefferson
10/19 @Waterloo, West
Dubuque, Hempstead 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Davenport, North
09/05 @Cedar Rapids, Washington
09/13 @Bettendorf
09/20 Iowa City, City High
09/26 @Cedar Falls
10/04 @Prairie, Cedar Rapids
10/11 Dubuque, Senior
10/18 @Cedar Rapids, Jefferson
10/25 Waterloo, West

Dubuque, Senior 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Linn-Mar, Marion
08/31 @Davenport, North
09/07 @Cedar Rapids, Washington
09/14 Iowa City, West
09/21 @Prairie, Cedar Rapids
09/28 @Waterloo, West
10/05 Dubuque, Hempstead
10/12 @Cedar Falls
10/19 Cedar Rapids, Jefferson
Dubuque, Senior 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Linn-Mar, Marion
09/06 Davenport, North
09/13 Cedar Rapids, Washington
09/20 @Iowa City, West
09/27 Prairie, Cedar Rapids
10/04 Waterloo, West
10/11 @Dubuque, Hempstead
10/18 Cedar Falls
10/25 @Cedar Rapids, Jefferson

Fort Dodge 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Mason City
08/31 Ames
09/07 @Indianola
09/14 Carroll
09/21 @Southeast Polk
09/28 Des Moines, Roosevelt
10/05 Ankeny Centennial
10/12 @Sioux City, West
10/19 @Marshalltown
Fort Dodge 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Mason City
09/06 @Ames
09/13 Indianola
09/20 @Carroll
09/27 Southeast Polk
10/04 @Des Moines, Roosevelt
10/11 @Ankeny Centennial
10/18 Sioux City, West
10/25 Marshalltown

Indianola 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Norwalk
08/31 Des Moines, Hoover
09/07 Fort Dodge
09/14 @Des Moines, Lincoln
09/21 @Ottumwa
09/28 Mason City
10/05 @Johnston
10/12 Waukee
10/19 @Des Moines, East
Indianola 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Norwalk
09/06 @Des Moines, Hoover
09/13 @Fort Dodge
09/20 Des Moines, Lincoln
09/27 Ottumwa
10/04 @Mason City
10/11 Johnston
10/17 @Waukee
10/25 Des Moines, East

Iowa City, City High 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Iowa City, Liberty
08/31 @Cedar Falls
09/07 Ames
09/14 Dubuque, Hempstead
09/21 @Muscatine
09/28 Davenport, North
10/05 Pleasant Valley
10/12 @Linn-Mar, Marion
10/19 @Iowa City, West
Iowa City, City High 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Iowa City, Liberty
09/06 Cedar Falls
09/13 @Ames
09/20 @Dubuque, Hempstead
09/27 Muscatine
10/03 @Davenport, North
10/11 @Pleasant Valley
10/18 Linn-Mar, Marion
10/25 Iowa City, West

Iowa City, West 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 North Scott, Eldridge
08/31 @Bettendorf
09/07 Southeast Polk
09/14 @Dubuque, Senior
09/21 Pleasant Valley
09/28 @Linn-Mar, Marion
10/04 @Davenport, North
10/12 Muscatine
10/19 Iowa City, City High
Iowa City, West 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @North Scott, Eldridge
09/06 Bettendorf
09/13 @Southeast Polk
09/20 Dubuque, Senior
09/27 @Pleasant Valley
10/04 Linn-Mar, Marion
10/11 Davenport, North
10/18 @Muscatine
10/25 @Iowa City, City High

Johnston 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Urbandale
08/31 Ankeny
09/07 Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
09/14 @Muscatine
09/21 @Des Moines, East
09/28 Ottumwa
10/05 Indianola
10/12 @Mason City
10/19 @Waukee
Johnston 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Urbandale
09/06 @Ankeny
09/13 @Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
09/20 Muscatine
09/27 Des Moines, East
10/04 @Ottumwa
10/11 @Indianola
10/18 Mason City
10/25 Waukee

Linn-Mar, Marion 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Dubuque, Senior
08/31 @Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
09/07 Cedar Rapids, Jefferson
09/14 Urbandale
09/20 @Davenport, North
09/28 Iowa City, West
10/05 @Muscatine
10/12 Iowa City, City High
10/19 @Pleasant Valley
Linn-Mar, Marion 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Dubuque, Senior
09/06 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
09/12 @Cedar Rapids, Jefferson
09/20 @Urbandale
09/27 Davenport, North
10/04 @Iowa City, West
10/11 Muscatine
10/18 @Iowa City, City High
10/25 Pleasant Valley

Marshalltown 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Des Moines, North
08/31 Ottumwa
09/07 Mason City
09/14 @Ames
09/21 @Ankeny Centennial
09/28 Sioux City, West
10/05 Des Moines, Roosevelt
10/12 @Southeast Polk
10/19 Fort Dodge
Marshalltown 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Des Moines, North
09/06 @Ottumwa
09/13 @Mason City
09/20 Ames
09/27 Ankeny Centennial
10/04 @Sioux City, West
10/11 @Des Moines, Roosevelt
10/18 Southeast Polk
10/25 @Fort Dodge

Mason City 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Fort Dodge
08/31 @Waterloo, West
09/07 @Marshalltown
09/14 Clear Lake
09/21 Waukee
09/28 @Indianola
10/05 Des Moines, East
10/12 Johnston
10/19 @Ottumwa
Mason City 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Fort Dodge
09/06 Waterloo, West
09/13 Marshalltown
09/20 @Clear Lake
09/26 @Waukee
10/04 Indianola
10/11 @Des Moines, East
10/18 @Johnston
10/25 Ottumwa

Muscatine 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/23 @Davenport, Central
08/31 Cedar Rapids, Jefferson
09/06 @Davenport, West
09/14 Johnston
09/21 Iowa City, City High
09/28 @Pleasant Valley
10/05 Linn-Mar, Marion
10/12 @Iowa City, West
10/19 @Davenport, North
Muscatine 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Davenport, Central
09/06 @Cedar Rapids, Jefferson
09/13 Davenport, West
09/20 @Johnston
09/27 @Iowa City, City High
10/04 Pleasant Valley
10/11 @Linn-Mar, Marion
10/18 Iowa City, West
10/25 Davenport, North

Ottumwa 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Burlington
08/31 @Marshalltown
09/07 Newton
09/14 @Mount Pleasant
09/21 Indianola
09/28 @Johnston
10/05 Waukee
10/12 @Des Moines, East
10/19 Mason City
Ottumwa 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Burlington
09/06 Marshalltown
09/13 @Newton
09/20 Mount Pleasant
09/27 @Indianola
10/04 Johnston
10/11 @Waukee
10/18 Des Moines, East
10/25 @Mason City

Pleasant Valley 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Bettendorf
08/31 @Prairie, Cedar Rapids
09/07 North Scott, Eldridge
09/14 Davenport, Central
09/21 @Iowa City, West
09/28 Muscatine
10/05 @Iowa City, City High
10/12 Davenport, North
10/19 Linn-Mar, Marion
Pleasant Valley 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Bettendorf
09/06 Prairie, Cedar Rapids
09/13 @North Scott, Eldridge
09/19 @Davenport, Central
09/27 Iowa City, West
10/04 @Muscatine
10/11 Iowa City, City High
10/17 @Davenport, North
10/25 @Linn-Mar, Marion

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/23 @Cedar Rapids, Washington
08/31 Pleasant Valley
09/07 Waukee
09/13 @Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
09/21 Dubuque, Senior
09/28 @Dubuque, Hempstead
10/05 @Cedar Rapids, Jefferson
10/12 Waterloo, West
10/19 Cedar Falls
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Cedar Rapids, Washington
09/06 @Pleasant Valley
09/13 @Waukee
09/20 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
09/27 @Dubuque, Senior
10/04 Dubuque, Hempstead
10/11 Cedar Rapids, Jefferson
10/18 @Waterloo, West
10/25 @Cedar Falls

Sioux City, East 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
08/31 Sioux City, West
09/07 @Sergeant Bluff-Luton
09/14 @Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
09/20 Des Moines, Hoover
09/28 Sioux City, North
10/05 @Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
10/12 @Des Moines, Lincoln
10/19 Ankeny
Sioux City, East 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
09/06 @Sioux City, West
09/12 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
09/20 Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
09/27 @Des Moines, Hoover
10/03 @Sioux City, North
10/11 Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
10/17 Des Moines, Lincoln
10/25 @Ankeny

Sioux City, North 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
08/31 @Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
09/07 @Sioux City, West
09/13 LeMars
09/21 Des Moines, Lincoln
09/28 @Sioux City, East
10/05 Des Moines, Hoover
10/12 @Ankeny
10/19 @Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
Sioux City, North 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
09/05 Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
09/13 Sioux City, West
09/20 @LeMars
09/27 @Des Moines, Lincoln
10/03 Sioux City, East
10/11 @Des Moines, Hoover
10/18 Ankeny
10/25 Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines

Sioux City, West 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
08/31 @Sioux City, East
09/07 Sioux City, North
09/14 Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
09/21 @Des Moines, Roosevelt
09/28 @Marshalltown
10/04 Southeast Polk
10/12 Fort Dodge
10/19 @Ankeny Centennial
Sioux City, West 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
09/06 Sioux City, East
09/13 @Sioux City, North
09/20 @Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
09/27 Des Moines, Roosevelt
10/04 Marshalltown
10/11 @Southeast Polk
10/18 @Fort Dodge
10/24 Ankeny Centennial

Southeast Polk 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Valley, West Des Moines
08/31 Waukee
09/07 @Iowa City, West
09/14 Des Moines, East
09/21 Fort Dodge
09/28 @Ankeny Centennial
10/04 @Sioux City, West
10/12 Marshalltown
10/19 Des Moines, Roosevelt
Southeast Polk 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Valley, West Des Moines
09/06 @Waukee
09/13 Iowa City, West
09/20 @Des Moines, East
09/27 @Fort Dodge
10/04 Ankeny Centennial
10/11 Sioux City, West
10/18 @Marshalltown
10/25 @Des Moines, Roosevelt

Urbandale 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Johnston
08/31 @Ankeny Centennial
09/07 Des Moines, Lincoln
09/14 @Linn-Mar, Marion
09/21 Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
09/28 @Valley, West Des Moines
10/05 Des Moines, North
10/12 @Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
10/19 @Ames
Urbandale 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Johnston
09/06 Ankeny Centennial
09/13 @Des Moines, Lincoln
09/20 Linn-Mar, Marion
09/27 @Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
10/04 Valley, West Des Moines
10/11 @Des Moines, North
10/18 Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
10/25 Ames

Valley, West Des Moines 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Southeast Polk
08/31 @Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
09/07 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
09/14 @Waukee
09/21 @Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
09/28 Urbandale
10/05 @Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
10/12 Ames
10/19 @Des Moines, North
Valley, West Des Moines 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Southeast Polk
09/06 Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
09/13 @Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
09/20 Waukee
09/27 Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
10/04 @Urbandale
10/11 Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
10/18 @Ames
10/25 Des Moines, North

Waterloo, West 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Waterloo, East
08/31 Mason City
09/07 Ankeny Centennial
09/14 @Des Moines, Hoover
09/20 @Cedar Rapids, Jefferson
09/28 Dubuque, Senior
10/05 Cedar Falls
10/12 @Prairie, Cedar Rapids
10/19 Dubuque, Hempstead
Waterloo, West 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Waterloo, East
09/06 @Mason City
09/13 @Ankeny Centennial
09/20 Des Moines, Hoover
09/27 Cedar Rapids, Jefferson
10/04 @Dubuque, Senior
10/11 @Cedar Falls
10/18 Prairie, Cedar Rapids
10/25 @Dubuque, Hempstead

Waukee 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
08/31 @Southeast Polk
09/07 @Prairie, Cedar Rapids
09/14 Valley, West Des Moines
09/21 @Mason City
09/28 Des Moines, East
10/05 @Ottumwa
10/12 @Indianola
10/19 Johnston
Waukee 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
09/06 Southeast Polk
09/13 Prairie, Cedar Rapids
09/20 @Valley, West Des Moines
09/26 Mason City
10/04 @Des Moines, East
10/11 Ottumwa
10/17 Indianola
10/25 @Johnston

CLASS 3A:

ADM, Adel 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Bondurant-Farrar
08/31 Perry
09/07 @Grinnell
09/14 Boone
09/21 Harlan
09/28 @Creston
10/05 @Glenwood
10/12 Winterset
10/19 @Lewis Central
ADM, Adel 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Bondurant-Farrar
09/06 @Perry
09/13 Grinnell
09/20 @Boone
09/27 @Harlan
10/04 Creston
10/11 Glenwood
10/18 @Winterset
10/25 Lewis Central

Assumption, Davenport 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Rock Island Alleman, IL
08/30 Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
09/07 @Xavier, Cedar Rapids
09/13 Solon
09/21 @Clinton
09/27 Central DeWitt
10/05 @Clear Creek-Amana
10/11 Iowa City, Liberty
10/19 @North Scott, Eldridge
Assumption, Davenport 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 Rock Island Alleman, IL
09/06 @Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
09/12 Xavier, Cedar Rapids
09/20 @Solon
09/26 Clinton
10/04 @Central DeWitt
10/10 Clear Creek-Amana
10/18 @Iowa City, Liberty
10/24 North Scott, Eldridge

Ballard 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Boone
08/31 Carroll
09/07 Dallas Center-Grimes
09/14 @Winterset
09/21 Gilbert
09/28 @Bondurant-Farrar
10/05 @Carlisle
10/12 Norwalk
10/19 North Polk, Alleman
Ballard 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Boone
09/06 @Carroll
09/13 @Dallas Center-Grimes
09/20 Winterset
09/27 @Gilbert
10/04 Bondurant-Farrar
10/11 Carlisle
10/18 @Norwalk
10/25 @North Polk, Alleman

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Sioux City, East
08/31 @Glenwood
09/07 Western Christian, Hull
09/14 @Sioux City, West
09/21 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
09/28 @Denison-Schleswig
10/05 @LeMars
10/12 Storm Lake
10/19 @Spencer
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Sioux City, East
09/06 Glenwood
09/13 @Western Christian, Hull
09/20 Sioux City, West
09/27 @Sergeant Bluff-Luton
10/04 Denison-Schleswig
10/11 LeMars
10/18 @Storm Lake
10/25 Spencer

Bondurant-Farrar 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 ADM, Adel
08/31 @Winterset
09/07 South Tama County, Tama
09/14 Creston
09/21 @North Polk, Alleman
09/28 Ballard
10/05 Norwalk
10/12 @Gilbert
10/19 @Carlisle
Bondurant-Farrar 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @ADM, Adel
09/06 Winterset
09/13 @South Tama County, Tama
09/20 @Creston
09/27 North Polk, Alleman
10/04 @Ballard
10/11 @Norwalk
10/18 Gilbert
10/25 Carlisle

Boone 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Ballard
08/31 @Newton
09/07 Gilbert
09/14 @ADM, Adel
09/21 @Humboldt
09/28 Carroll
10/05 Dallas Center-Grimes
10/12 @Perry
10/19 Webster City
Boone 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Ballard
09/06 Newton
09/13 @Gilbert
09/20 ADM, Adel
09/27 Humboldt
10/04 @Carroll
10/11 @Dallas Center-Grimes
10/18 Perry
10/25 @Webster City

Carlisle 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Winterset
08/31 Lewis Central
09/07 @Creston
09/14 @Pella
09/21 Norwalk
09/28 @Gilbert
10/05 Ballard
10/12 @North Polk, Alleman
10/19 Bondurant-Farrar
Carlisle 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Winterset
09/06 @Lewis Central
09/13 Creston
09/20 Pella
09/27 @Norwalk
10/04 Gilbert
10/11 @Ballard
10/18 North Polk, Alleman
10/25 @Bondurant-Farrar

Carroll 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Glenwood
08/31 @Ballard
09/07 Harlan
09/14 @Fort Dodge
09/21 Webster City
09/28 @Boone
10/05 Perry
10/12 @Humboldt
10/19 Dallas Center-Grimes
Carroll 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Glenwood
09/06 Ballard
09/13 @Harlan
09/20 Fort Dodge
09/27 @Webster City
10/04 Boone
10/11 @Perry
10/18 Humboldt
10/25 @Dallas Center-Grimes

Center Point-Urbana 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Central DeWitt
08/31 @Mount Vernon
09/07 @Benton Community
09/14 Independence
09/21 Marion
09/28 @Epworth, Western Dubuque
10/05 @Maquoketa
10/12 Xavier, Cedar Rapids
10/19 Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
Center Point-Urbana 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Central DeWitt
09/06 Mount Vernon
09/13 Benton Community
09/20 @Independence
09/27 @Marion
10/04 Epworth, Western Dubuque
10/11 Maquoketa
10/18 @Xavier, Cedar Rapids
10/25 @Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque

Central DeWitt 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Center Point-Urbana
08/31 Maquoketa
09/07 @Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
09/14 Camanche
09/21 North Scott, Eldridge
09/27 @Assumption, Davenport
10/05 @Iowa City, Liberty
10/12 Clinton
10/19 Clear Creek-Amana
Central DeWitt 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Center Point-Urbana
09/06 @Maquoketa
09/13 Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
09/20 @Camanche
09/27 @North Scott, Eldridge
10/04 Assumption, Davenport
10/11 Iowa City, Liberty
10/18 @Clinton
10/25 @Clear Creek-Amana

Charles City 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Crestwood, Cresco
08/31 New Hampton
09/07 @Union, La Porte City
09/14 Oelwein
09/21 @Waterloo, East
09/28 Decorah
10/05 Independence
10/12 @West Delaware, Manchester
10/19 @Waverly-Shell Rock
Charles City 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Crestwood, Cresco
09/06 @New Hampton
09/13 Union, La Porte City
09/20 @Oelwein
09/27 Waterloo, East
10/04 @Decorah
10/11 @Independence
10/18 West Delaware, Manchester
10/25 Waverly-Shell Rock

Clear Creek-Amana 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Mount Pleasant
08/31 Fairfield
09/07 Fort Madison
09/14 @Marion
09/21 Iowa City, Liberty
09/28 @Clinton
10/05 Assumption, Davenport
10/12 North Scott, Eldridge
10/19 @Central DeWitt
Clear Creek-Amana 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Mount Pleasant
09/06 @Fairfield
09/13 @Fort Madison
09/20 Marion
09/27 @Iowa City, Liberty
10/04 Clinton
10/10 @Assumption, Davenport
10/18 @North Scott, Eldridge
10/25 Central DeWitt

Clinton 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Epworth, Western Dubuque
08/31 Davenport, West
09/07 Burlington
09/14 @Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
09/21 Assumption, Davenport
09/28 Clear Creek-Amana
10/05 @North Scott, Eldridge
10/12 @Central DeWitt
10/19 Iowa City, Liberty
Clinton 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Epworth, Western Dubuque
09/05 @Davenport, West
09/13 @Burlington
09/20 Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
09/26 @Assumption, Davenport
10/04 @Clear Creek-Amana
10/11 North Scott, Eldridge
10/18 Central DeWitt
10/25 @Iowa City, Liberty

Creston 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Chariton
08/31 @Atlantic
09/07 Carlisle
09/14 @Bondurant-Farrar
09/21 Lewis Central
09/28 ADM, Adel
10/05 @Winterset
10/12 @Harlan
10/19 Glenwood
Creston 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Chariton
09/06 Atlantic
09/13 @Carlisle
09/20 Bondurant-Farrar
09/27 @Lewis Central
10/04 @ADM, Adel
10/11 Winterset
10/18 Harlan
10/25 @Glenwood

Dallas Center-Grimes 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Pella
08/31 Norwalk
09/07 @Ballard
09/14 Glenwood
09/21 @Perry
09/28 Humboldt
10/05 @Boone
10/12 Webster City
10/19 @Carroll
Dallas Center-Grimes 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Pella
09/06 @Norwalk
09/13 Ballard
09/20 @Glenwood
09/27 Perry
10/04 @Humboldt
10/11 Boone
10/18 @Webster City
10/25 Carroll

Decorah 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Waukon
08/31 @Xavier, Cedar Rapids
09/07 @Epworth, Western Dubuque
09/14 Crestwood, Cresco
09/21 @Waverly-Shell Rock
09/28 @Charles City
10/05 West Delaware, Manchester
10/12 @Waterloo, East
10/19 Independence
Decorah 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Waukon
09/06 Xavier, Cedar Rapids
09/13 Epworth, Western Dubuque
09/20 @Crestwood, Cresco
09/27 Waverly-Shell Rock
10/04 Charles City
10/11 @West Delaware, Manchester
10/18 Waterloo, East
10/25 @Independence

Denison-Schleswig 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Harlan
08/31 Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
09/07 Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
09/14 @Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
09/21 @Spencer
09/28 Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
10/05 @Storm Lake
10/12 @Sergeant Bluff-Luton
10/19 LeMars
Denison-Schleswig 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Harlan
09/06 @Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
09/13 @Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
09/20 Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
09/27 Spencer
10/04 @Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
10/11 Storm Lake
10/18 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
10/25 @LeMars

Epworth, Western Dubuque 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Clinton
08/31 @Williamsburg
09/07 Decorah
09/14 @North Scott, Eldridge
09/21 Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
09/28 Center Point-Urbana
10/05 @Xavier, Cedar Rapids
10/12 Marion
10/19 @Maquoketa
Epworth, Western Dubuque 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Clinton
09/06 Williamsburg
09/13 @Decorah
09/20 North Scott, Eldridge
09/27 @Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
10/04 @Center Point-Urbana
10/11 Xavier, Cedar Rapids
10/18 @Marion
10/25 Maquoketa

Fairfield 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Knoxville
08/31 @Clear Creek-Amana
09/07 @Oskaloosa
09/14 Grinnell
09/21 Mount Pleasant
09/28 @Fort Madison
10/05 Keokuk
10/12 @Washington
10/19 @Solon
Fairfield 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Knoxville
09/06 Clear Creek-Amana
09/13 Oskaloosa
09/20 @Grinnell
09/27 @Mount Pleasant
10/04 Fort Madison
10/11 @Keokuk
10/18 Washington
10/25 Solon

Fort Madison 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Central Lee, Donnellson
08/31 West Burlington/Notre Dame
09/07 @Clear Creek-Amana
09/14 @Burlington
09/21 Solon
09/28 Fairfield
10/05 @Washington
10/12 Mount Pleasant
10/19 @Keokuk
Fort Madison 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Central Lee, Donnellson
09/06 @West Burlington/Notre Dame
09/13 Clear Creek-Amana
09/20 Burlington
09/27 @Solon
10/04 @Fairfield
10/11 Washington
10/18 @Mount Pleasant
10/25 Keokuk

Gilbert 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Webster City
08/31 @Roland-Story, Story City
09/07 @Boone
09/14 Greene County
09/21 @Ballard
09/28 Carlisle
10/05 @North Polk, Alleman
10/12 Bondurant-Farrar
10/19 @Norwalk
Gilbert 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Webster City
09/06 Roland-Story, Story City
09/13 Boone
09/20 @Greene County
09/27 Ballard
10/04 @Carlisle
10/11 North Polk, Alleman
10/18 @Bondurant-Farrar
10/25 Norwalk

Glenwood 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Carroll
08/31 Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
09/07 Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
09/14 @Dallas Center-Grimes
09/21 Winterset
09/28 @Harlan
10/05 ADM, Adel
10/12 Lewis Central
10/19 @Creston
Glenwood 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Carroll
09/06 @Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
09/13 @Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
09/20 Dallas Center-Grimes
09/27 @Winterset
10/04 Harlan
10/11 @ADM, Adel
10/18 @Lewis Central
10/25 Creston

Grinnell 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Mid-Prairie, Wellman
08/31 @North Polk, Alleman
09/07 ADM, Adel
09/14 @Fairfield
09/21 Oskaloosa
09/28 @Knoxville
10/05 @Newton
10/12 South Tama County, Tama
10/19 @Pella
Grinnell 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Mid-Prairie, Wellman
09/06 North Polk, Alleman
09/13 @ADM, Adel
09/20 Fairfield
09/27 @Oskaloosa
10/04 Knoxville
10/11 Newton
10/18 @South Tama County, Tama
10/25 Pella

Harlan 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Denison-Schleswig
08/31 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
09/07 @Carroll
09/14 Atlantic
09/21 @ADM, Adel
09/28 Glenwood
10/05 @Lewis Central
10/12 Creston
10/19 @Winterset
Harlan 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Denison-Schleswig
09/06 @Sergeant Bluff-Luton
09/13 Carroll
09/20 @Atlantic
09/27 ADM, Adel
10/04 @Glenwood
10/11 Lewis Central
10/18 @Creston
10/25 Winterset

Humboldt 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Algona
08/31 @Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
09/07 @Storm Lake
09/14 Spencer
09/21 Boone
09/28 @Dallas Center-Grimes
10/05 @Webster City
10/12 Carroll
10/19 Perry
Humboldt 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Algona
09/06 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
09/13 Storm Lake
09/20 @Spencer
09/27 @Boone
10/04 Dallas Center-Grimes
10/11 Webster City
10/18 @Carroll
10/25 @Perry

Independence 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Oelwein
08/31 South Tama County, Tama
09/07 Maquoketa
09/14 @Center Point-Urbana
09/21 West Delaware, Manchester
09/28 Waterloo, East
10/05 @Charles City
10/12 Waverly-Shell Rock
10/19 @Decorah
Independence 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Oelwein
09/06 @South Tama County, Tama
09/13 @Maquoketa
09/20 Center Point-Urbana
09/27 @West Delaware, Manchester
10/04 @Waterloo, East
10/11 Charles City
10/18 @Waverly-Shell Rock
10/25 Decorah

Iowa City, Liberty 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Iowa City, City High
08/31 Waterloo, East
09/07 @Washington
09/14 Mid-Prairie, Wellman
09/21 @Clear Creek-Amana
09/28 North Scott, Eldridge
10/05 Central DeWitt
10/11 @Assumption, Davenport
10/19 @Clinton
Iowa City, Liberty 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Iowa City, City High
09/06 @Waterloo, East
09/13 Washington
09/20 @Mid-Prairie, Wellman
09/27 Clear Creek-Amana
10/04 @North Scott, Eldridge
10/11 @Central DeWitt
10/18 Assumption, Davenport
10/25 Clinton

Keokuk 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Davis County, Bloomfield
08/31 @Burlington
09/07 West Burlington/Notre Dame
09/14 @Centerville
09/21 Washington
09/28 @Mount Pleasant
10/05 @Fairfield
10/12 Solon
10/19 Fort Madison
Keokuk 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Davis County, Bloomfield
09/06 Burlington
09/13 @West Burlington/Notre Dame
09/20 Centerville
09/27 @Washington
10/04 Mount Pleasant
10/11 Fairfield
10/18 @Solon
10/25 @Fort Madison

Knoxville 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Fairfield
08/31 Saydel
09/07 Centerville
09/14 @Chariton
09/21 Pella
09/28 Grinnell
10/05 @South Tama County, Tama
10/12 Oskaloosa
10/19 @Newton
Knoxville 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Fairfield
09/06 @Saydel
09/13 @Centerville
09/20 Chariton
09/27 @Pella
10/04 @Grinnell
10/11 South Tama County, Tama
10/18 @Oskaloosa
10/25 Newton

LeMars 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Sioux Center
08/31 @MOC-Floyd Valley
09/07 Sheldon
09/13 @Sioux City, North
09/21 Storm Lake
09/28 @Sergeant Bluff-Luton
10/05 Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
10/12 Spencer
10/19 @Denison-Schleswig
LeMars 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Sioux Center
09/06 MOC-Floyd Valley
09/13 @Sheldon
09/20 Sioux City, North
09/27 @Storm Lake
10/04 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
10/11 @Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
10/18 @Spencer
10/25 Denison-Schleswig

Lewis Central 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
08/31 @Carlisle
09/07 @Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
09/14 Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
09/21 @Creston
09/28 @Winterset
10/05 Harlan
10/12 @Glenwood
10/19 ADM, Adel
Lewis Central 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Sergeant Bluff-Luton
09/06 Carlisle
09/13 Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
09/20 @Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
09/27 Creston
10/04 Winterset
10/11 @Harlan
10/18 Glenwood
10/25 @ADM, Adel

Maquoketa 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Anamosa
08/31 @Central DeWitt
09/07 @Independence
09/14 Mount Vernon
09/21 Xavier, Cedar Rapids
09/28 @Marion
10/05 Center Point-Urbana
10/12 @Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
10/19 Epworth, Western Dubuque
Maquoketa 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Anamosa
09/06 Central DeWitt
09/13 Independence
09/20 @Mount Vernon
09/27 @Xavier, Cedar Rapids
10/04 Marion
10/11 @Center Point-Urbana
10/18 Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
10/25 @Epworth, Western Dubuque

Marion 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Washington
08/31 West Delaware, Manchester
09/07 @Solon
09/14 Clear Creek-Amana
09/21 @Center Point-Urbana
09/28 Maquoketa
10/05 @Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
10/12 @Epworth, Western Dubuque
10/19 Xavier, Cedar Rapids
Marion 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Washington
09/06 @West Delaware, Manchester
09/13 Solon
09/20 @Clear Creek-Amana
09/27 Center Point-Urbana
10/04 @Maquoketa
10/11 Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
10/18 Epworth, Western Dubuque
10/25 @Xavier, Cedar Rapids

Mount Pleasant 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Clear Creek-Amana
08/31 @Pella
09/07 Central Lee, Donnellson
09/14 Ottumwa
09/21 @Fairfield
09/28 Keokuk
10/05 @Solon
10/12 @Fort Madison
10/19 Washington
Mount Pleasant 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Clear Creek-Amana
09/06 Pella
09/13 @Central Lee, Donnellson
09/20 @Ottumwa
09/27 Fairfield
10/04 @Keokuk
10/11 Solon
10/18 Fort Madison
10/25 @Washington

Newton 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @PCM, Monroe
08/31 Boone
09/07 @Ottumwa
09/14 @Waterloo, East
09/21 South Tama County, Tama
09/28 @Oskaloosa
10/05 Grinnell
10/12 @Pella
10/19 Knoxville
Newton 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 PCM, Monroe
09/06 @Boone
09/13 Ottumwa
09/20 Waterloo, East
09/27 @South Tama County, Tama
10/04 Oskaloosa
10/11 @Grinnell
10/18 Pella
10/25 @Knoxville

North Polk, Alleman 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Nevada
08/31 Grinnell
09/07 Winterset
09/14 @Perry
09/21 Bondurant-Farrar
09/28 @Norwalk
10/05 Gilbert
10/12 Carlisle
10/19 @Ballard
North Polk, Alleman 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Nevada
09/06 @Grinnell
09/13 @Winterset
09/20 Perry
09/27 @Bondurant-Farrar
10/04 Norwalk
10/11 @Gilbert
10/18 @Carlisle
10/25 Ballard

North Scott, Eldridge 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Iowa City, West
08/31 Davenport, Central
09/07 @Pleasant Valley
09/14 Epworth, Western Dubuque
09/21 @Central DeWitt
09/28 @Iowa City, Liberty
10/05 Clinton
10/12 @Clear Creek-Amana
10/19 Assumption, Davenport
North Scott, Eldridge 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Iowa City, West
09/06 @Davenport, Central
09/13 Pleasant Valley
09/20 @Epworth, Western Dubuque
09/27 Central DeWitt
10/04 Iowa City, Liberty
10/11 @Clinton
10/18 Clear Creek-Amana
10/24 @Assumption, Davenport

Norwalk 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Indianola
08/31 @Dallas Center-Grimes
09/07 Pella
09/14 Oskaloosa
09/21 @Carlisle
09/28 North Polk, Alleman
10/05 @Bondurant-Farrar
10/12 @Ballard
10/19 Gilbert
Norwalk 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Indianola
09/06 Dallas Center-Grimes
09/13 @Pella
09/20 @Oskaloosa
09/27 Carlisle
10/04 @North Polk, Alleman
10/11 Bondurant-Farrar
10/18 Ballard
10/25 @Gilbert

Oskaloosa 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Pella Christian
08/31 Washington
09/07 Fairfield
09/14 @Norwalk
09/21 @Grinnell
09/28 Newton
10/05 Pella
10/12 @Knoxville
10/19 @South Tama County, Tama
Oskaloosa 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Pella Christian
09/06 @Washington
09/13 @Fairfield
09/20 Norwalk
09/27 Grinnell
10/04 @Newton
10/11 @Pella
10/18 Knoxville
10/25 South Tama County, Tama

Pella 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Dallas Center-Grimes
08/31 Mount Pleasant
09/07 @Norwalk
09/14 Carlisle
09/21 @Knoxville
09/28 South Tama County, Tama
10/05 @Oskaloosa
10/12 Newton
10/19 Grinnell
Pella 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Dallas Center-Grimes
09/06 @Mount Pleasant
09/13 Norwalk
09/20 @Carlisle
09/27 Knoxville
10/04 @South Tama County, Tama
10/11 Oskaloosa
10/18 @Newton
10/25 @Grinnell

Perry 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Greene County
08/31 @ADM, Adel
09/07 @Nevada
09/14 North Polk, Alleman
09/21 Dallas Center-Grimes
09/28 @Webster City
10/05 @Carroll
10/12 Boone
10/19 @Humboldt
Perry 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Greene County
09/06 ADM, Adel
09/13 Nevada
09/20 @North Polk, Alleman
09/27 @Dallas Center-Grimes
10/04 Webster City
10/11 Carroll
10/18 @Boone
10/25 Humboldt

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Lewis Central
08/31 @Harlan
09/07 Sioux City, East
09/14 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
09/21 @Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
09/28 LeMars
10/05 @Spencer
10/12 Denison-Schleswig
10/19 @Storm Lake
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Lewis Central
09/06 Harlan
09/12 @Sioux City, East
09/20 @Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
09/27 Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
10/04 @LeMars
10/11 Spencer
10/18 @Denison-Schleswig
10/25 Storm Lake

Solon 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Mount Vernon
08/31 @West Liberty
09/07 Marion
09/13 @Assumption, Davenport
09/21 @Fort Madison
09/28 Washington
10/05 Mount Pleasant
10/12 @Keokuk
10/19 Fairfield
Solon 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Mount Vernon
09/06 West Liberty
09/13 @Marion
09/20 Assumption, Davenport
09/27 Fort Madison
10/04 @Washington
10/11 @Mount Pleasant
10/18 Keokuk
10/25 @Fairfield

South Tama County, Tama 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Benton Community
08/31 @Independence
09/07 @Bondurant-Farrar
09/14 Nevada
09/21 @Newton
09/28 @Pella
10/05 Knoxville
10/12 @Grinnell
10/19 Oskaloosa
South Tama County, Tama 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Benton Community
09/06 Independence
09/13 Bondurant-Farrar
09/20 @Nevada
09/27 Newton
10/04 Pella
10/11 @Knoxville
10/18 Grinnell
10/25 @Oskaloosa

Spencer 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Spirit Lake
08/31 @Webster City
09/07 MOC-Floyd Valley
09/14 @Humboldt
09/21 Denison-Schleswig
09/28 @Storm Lake
10/05 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
10/12 @LeMars
10/19 Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
Spencer 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Spirit Lake
09/06 Webster City
09/13 @MOC-Floyd Valley
09/20 Humboldt
09/27 @Denison-Schleswig
10/04 Storm Lake
10/11 @Sergeant Bluff-Luton
10/18 LeMars
10/25 @Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City

Storm Lake 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Cherokee, Washington
08/31 Alta/Aurelia
09/07 Humboldt
09/14 @OA-BCIG
09/21 @LeMars
09/28 Spencer
10/05 Denison-Schleswig
10/12 @Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
10/19 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Storm Lake 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Cherokee, Washington
09/06 @Alta/Aurelia
09/13 @Humboldt
09/20 OA-BCIG
09/27 LeMars
10/04 @Spencer
10/11 @Denison-Schleswig
10/18 Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
10/25 @Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @West Delaware, Manchester
08/30 @Assumption, Davenport
09/07 Central DeWitt
09/14 Clinton
09/21 @Epworth, Western Dubuque
09/28 @Xavier, Cedar Rapids
10/05 Marion
10/12 Maquoketa
10/19 @Center Point-Urbana
Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 West Delaware, Manchester
09/06 Assumption, Davenport
09/13 @Central DeWitt
09/20 @Clinton
09/27 Epworth, Western Dubuque
10/04 Xavier, Cedar Rapids
10/11 @Marion
10/18 @Maquoketa
10/25 Center Point-Urbana

Washington 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Marion
08/31 @Oskaloosa
09/07 Iowa City, Liberty
09/14 West Liberty
09/21 @Keokuk
09/28 @Solon
10/05 Fort Madison
10/12 Fairfield
10/19 @Mount Pleasant
Washington 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Marion
09/06 Oskaloosa
09/13 @Iowa City, Liberty
09/20 @West Liberty
09/27 Keokuk
10/04 Solon
10/11 @Fort Madison
10/18 @Fairfield
10/25 Mount Pleasant

Waterloo, East 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Waterloo, West
08/31 @Iowa City, Liberty
09/07 @Webster City
09/14 Newton
09/21 Charles City
09/28 @Independence
10/05 @Waverly-Shell Rock
10/12 Decorah
10/19 @West Delaware, Manchester
Waterloo, East 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Waterloo, West
09/06 Iowa City, Liberty
09/13 Webster City
09/20 @Newton
09/27 @Charles City
10/04 Independence
10/11 Waverly-Shell Rock
10/18 @Decorah
10/25 West Delaware, Manchester

Waverly-Shell Rock 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 North Fayette Valley
08/31 @Clear Lake
09/07 @Crestwood, Cresco
09/14 New Hampton
09/21 Decorah
09/28 @West Delaware, Manchester
10/05 Waterloo, East
10/12 @Independence
10/19 Charles City
Waverly-Shell Rock 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @North Fayette Valley
09/06 Clear Lake
09/13 Crestwood, Cresco
09/20 @New Hampton
09/27 @Decorah
10/04 West Delaware, Manchester
10/11 @Waterloo, East
10/18 Independence
10/25 @Charles City

Webster City 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Gilbert
08/31 Spencer
09/07 Waterloo, East
09/14 @Algona
09/21 @Carroll
09/28 Perry
10/05 Humboldt
10/12 @Dallas Center-Grimes
10/19 @Boone
Webster City 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Gilbert
09/06 @Spencer
09/13 @Waterloo, East
09/20 Algona
09/27 Carroll
10/04 @Perry
10/11 @Humboldt
10/18 Dallas Center-Grimes
10/25 Boone

West Delaware, Manchester 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
08/31 @Marion
09/07 @Mount Vernon
09/14 Xavier, Cedar Rapids
09/21 @Independence
09/28 Waverly-Shell Rock
10/05 @Decorah
10/12 Charles City
10/19 Waterloo, East
West Delaware, Manchester 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
09/06 Marion
09/13 Mount Vernon
09/20 @Xavier, Cedar Rapids
09/27 Independence
10/04 @Waverly-Shell Rock
10/11 Decorah
10/18 @Charles City
10/25 @Waterloo, East

Winterset 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Carlisle
08/31 Bondurant-Farrar
09/07 @North Polk, Alleman
09/14 Ballard
09/21 @Glenwood
09/28 Lewis Central
10/05 Creston
10/12 @ADM, Adel
10/19 Harlan
Winterset 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Carlisle
09/06 @Bondurant-Farrar
09/13 North Polk, Alleman
09/20 @Ballard
09/27 Glenwood
10/04 @Lewis Central
10/11 @Creston
10/18 ADM, Adel
10/25 @Harlan

Xavier, Cedar Rapids 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Regina, Iowa City
08/31 Decorah
09/07 Assumption, Davenport
09/14 @West Delaware, Manchester
09/21 @Maquoketa
09/28 Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
10/05 Epworth, Western Dubuque
10/12 @Center Point-Urbana
10/19 @Marion
Xavier, Cedar Rapids 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Regina, Iowa City
09/06 @Decorah
09/12 @Assumption, Davenport
09/20 West Delaware, Manchester
09/27 Maquoketa
10/04 @Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
10/11 @Epworth, Western Dubuque
10/18 Center Point-Urbana
10/25 Marion

CLASS 2A:

Albia 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Centerville
08/31 Chariton
09/07 @Sigourney-Keota
09/14 Pleasantville
09/21 @Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
09/28 @Central Lee, Donnellson
10/05 Davis County, Bloomfield
10/12 Williamsburg
10/19 @Mid-Prairie, Wellman
Albia 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Centerville
09/06 @Chariton
09/13 Sigourney-Keota
09/20 @Pleasantville
09/27 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
10/04 Central Lee, Donnellson
10/11 @Davis County, Bloomfield
10/18 @Williamsburg
10/25 Mid-Prairie, Wellman

Algona 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Humboldt
08/31 Hampton-Dumont
09/07 @Emmetsburg
09/14 Webster City
09/21 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
09/28 @Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
10/05 @Estherville Lincoln Central
10/12 Spirit Lake
10/19 @Southeast Valley
Algona 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Humboldt
09/06 @Hampton-Dumont
09/13 Emmetsburg
09/20 @Webster City
09/27 @Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
10/04 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
10/11 Estherville Lincoln Central
10/18 @Spirit Lake
10/25 Southeast Valley

Anamosa 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Maquoketa
08/31 Regina, Iowa City
09/07 @West Liberty
09/14 Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
09/21 @North Fayette Valley
09/28 @Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
10/05 Monticello
10/12 Waukon
10/19 @Oelwein
Anamosa 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Maquoketa
09/06 @Regina, Iowa City
09/13 West Liberty
09/20 @Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
09/27 North Fayette Valley
10/04 Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
10/11 @Monticello
10/18 @Waukon
10/25 Oelwein

Atlantic 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Saydel
08/31 Creston
09/07 Clarinda
09/14 @Harlan
09/21 Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
09/28 OA-BCIG
10/05 @Greene County
10/12 @Shenandoah
10/19 Red Oak
Atlantic 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Saydel
09/06 @Creston
09/13 @Clarinda
09/20 Harlan
09/27 @Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
10/04 @OA-BCIG
10/11 Greene County
10/18 Shenandoah
10/25 @Red Oak

Benton Community 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @South Tama County, Tama
08/31 Cascade, Western Dubuque
09/07 Center Point-Urbana
09/14 @Wilton
09/21 @Union, La Porte City
09/28 Nevada
10/05 @Roland-Story, Story City
10/12 West Marshall, State Center
10/19 Vinton-Shellsburg
Benton Community 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 South Tama County, Tama
09/06 @Cascade, Western Dubuque
09/13 @Center Point-Urbana
09/20 Wilton
09/27 Union, La Porte City
10/04 @Nevada
10/11 Roland-Story, Story City
10/18 @West Marshall, State Center
10/25 @Vinton-Shellsburg

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 West Sioux, Hawarden
08/31 @Western Christian, Hull
09/07 West Lyon, Inwood
09/14 @Sergeant Bluff-Luton
09/21 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
09/28 Okoboji, Milford
10/05 @Sheldon
10/12 MOC-Floyd Valley
10/19 @Sioux Center
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @West Sioux, Hawarden
09/06 Western Christian, Hull
09/13 @West Lyon, Inwood
09/20 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
09/27 @Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
10/04 @Okoboji, Milford
10/11 Sheldon
10/18 @MOC-Floyd Valley
10/25 Sioux Center

Camanche 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Northeast, Goose Lake
08/31 @Bellevue
09/07 North Cedar, Stanwood
09/14 @Central DeWitt
09/21 @Tipton
09/28 Louisa-Muscatine
10/05 @Mount Vernon
10/12 West Liberty
10/19 West Burlington/Notre Dame
Camanche 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Northeast, Goose Lake
09/06 Bellevue
09/13 @North Cedar, Stanwood
09/20 Central DeWitt
09/27 Tipton
10/04 @Louisa-Muscatine
10/11 Mount Vernon
10/18 @West Liberty
10/25 @West Burlington/Notre Dame

Centerville 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Albia
08/31 Davis County, Bloomfield
09/07 @Knoxville
09/14 Keokuk
09/21 @Des Moines Christian
09/28 @Chariton
10/05 Clarke, Osceola
10/12 @Saydel
10/19 @PCM, Monroe
Centerville 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Albia
09/06 @Davis County, Bloomfield
09/13 Knoxville
09/20 @Keokuk
09/27 Des Moines Christian
10/04 Chariton
10/11 @Clarke, Osceola
10/18 Saydel
10/25 PCM, Monroe

Central Lee, Donnellson 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Fort Madison
08/31 Mediapolis
09/07 @Mount Pleasant
09/14 @West Burlington/Notre Dame
09/21 Mid-Prairie, Wellman
09/28 Albia
10/05 @Williamsburg
10/12 @Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
10/19 Davis County, Bloomfield
Central Lee, Donnellson 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Fort Madison
09/06 @Mediapolis
09/13 Mount Pleasant
09/20 West Burlington/Notre Dame
09/27 @Mid-Prairie, Wellman
10/04 @Albia
10/11 Williamsburg
10/18 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
10/25 @Davis County, Bloomfield

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 West Lyon, Inwood
08/31 @West Sioux, Hawarden
09/07 Spirit Lake
09/14 @Western Christian, Hull
09/21 @Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
09/28 MOC-Floyd Valley
10/05 @Okoboji, Milford
10/12 Sioux Center
10/19 @Sheldon
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @West Lyon, Inwood
09/06 West Sioux, Hawarden
09/13 @Spirit Lake
09/20 Western Christian, Hull
09/27 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
10/04 @MOC-Floyd Valley
10/11 Okoboji, Milford
10/18 @Sioux Center
10/25 Sheldon

Chariton 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Creston
08/31 @Albia
09/07 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
09/14 Knoxville
09/21 @PCM, Monroe
09/28 Centerville
10/05 Saydel
10/12 @Des Moines Christian
10/19 Clarke, Osceola
Chariton 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Creston
09/06 Albia
09/13 @Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
09/20 @Knoxville
09/27 PCM, Monroe
10/04 @Centerville
10/11 @Saydel
10/18 Des Moines Christian
10/25 @Clarke, Osceola

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Roland-Story, Story City
08/31 @Eagle Grove
09/07 Forest City
09/14 @Hampton-Dumont
09/21 @Southeast Valley
09/28 Algona
10/05 @Spirit Lake
10/12 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
10/19 @Estherville Lincoln Central
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Roland-Story, Story City
09/06 Eagle Grove
09/13 @Forest City
09/20 Hampton-Dumont
09/27 Southeast Valley
10/04 @Algona
10/11 Spirit Lake
10/18 @Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
10/25 Estherville Lincoln Central

Clarke, Osceola 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Martensdale-St. Marys
08/31 Nodaway Valley
09/07 @Red Oak
09/14 @Mount Ayr
09/21 Saydel
09/28 Des Moines Christian
10/05 @Centerville
10/12 PCM, Monroe
10/19 @Chariton
Clarke, Osceola 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Martensdale-St. Marys
09/06 @Nodaway Valley
09/13 Red Oak
09/20 Mount Ayr
09/27 @Saydel
10/04 @Des Moines Christian
10/11 Centerville
10/18 @PCM, Monroe
10/25 Chariton

Clear Lake 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Osage
08/31 Waverly-Shell Rock
09/07 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
09/14 @Mason City
09/21 Hampton-Dumont
09/28 @Crestwood, Cresco
10/05 Forest City
10/12 New Hampton
10/19 @Iowa Falls-Alden
Clear Lake 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Osage
09/06 @Waverly-Shell Rock
09/13 @Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
09/20 Mason City
09/27 @Hampton-Dumont
10/04 Crestwood, Cresco
10/11 @Forest City
10/17 @New Hampton
10/25 Iowa Falls-Alden

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Iowa Falls-Alden
08/31 Hudson
09/07 East Marshall, LeGrand
09/14 @Vinton-Shellsburg
09/21 @Oelwein
09/28 Anamosa
10/05 @Waukon
10/12 @North Fayette Valley
10/19 Monticello
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Iowa Falls-Alden
09/06 @Hudson
09/13 @East Marshall, LeGrand
09/20 Vinton-Shellsburg
09/27 Oelwein
10/04 @Anamosa
10/11 Waukon
10/18 North Fayette Valley
10/25 @Monticello

Crestwood, Cresco 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Charles City
08/31 @Waukon
09/07 Waverly-Shell Rock
09/14 @Decorah
09/21 @Iowa Falls-Alden
09/28 Clear Lake
10/05 @New Hampton
10/12 @Hampton-Dumont
10/19 Forest City
Crestwood, Cresco 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Charles City
09/06 Waukon
09/13 @Waverly-Shell Rock
09/20 Decorah
09/27 Iowa Falls-Alden
10/04 @Clear Lake
10/11 New Hampton
10/18 Hampton-Dumont
10/25 @Forest City

Davis County, Bloomfield 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Keokuk
08/31 @Centerville
09/07 Van Buren Community
09/14 @Pekin
09/21 Williamsburg
09/28 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
10/05 @Albia
10/12 Mid-Prairie, Wellman
10/19 @Central Lee, Donnellson
Davis County, Bloomfield 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Keokuk
09/06 Centerville
09/13 @Van Buren Community
09/20 Pekin
09/27 @Williamsburg
10/04 @Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
10/11 Albia
10/18 @Mid-Prairie, Wellman
10/25 Central Lee, Donnellson

Des Moines Christian 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 West Central Valley, Stuart
08/31 @Madrid
09/07 Ogden
09/14 @Des Moines, North
09/21 Centerville
09/28 @Clarke, Osceola
10/05 @PCM, Monroe
10/12 Chariton
10/19 @Saydel
Des Moines Christian 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @West Central Valley, Stuart
09/06 Madrid
09/13 @Ogden
09/20 Des Moines, North
09/27 @Centerville
10/04 Clarke, Osceola
10/11 PCM, Monroe
10/18 @Chariton
10/25 Saydel

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @East Marshall, LeGrand
08/31 Pleasantville
09/07 @Chariton
09/14 Sigourney-Keota
09/21 Albia
09/28 @Davis County, Bloomfield
10/05 @Mid-Prairie, Wellman
10/12 Central Lee, Donnellson
10/19 Williamsburg
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 East Marshall, LeGrand
09/06 @Pleasantville
09/13 Chariton
09/20 @Sigourney-Keota
09/27 @Albia
10/04 Davis County, Bloomfield
10/11 Mid-Prairie, Wellman
10/18 @Central Lee, Donnellson
10/25 @Williamsburg

Estherville Lincoln Central 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Forest City
08/31 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
09/07 @Unity Christian, Orange City
09/14 Sheldon
09/21 @Spirit Lake
09/28 @Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
10/05 Algona
10/12 @Southeast Valley
10/19 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Estherville Lincoln Central 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Forest City
09/06 @Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
09/13 Unity Christian, Orange City
09/20 @Sheldon
09/27 Spirit Lake
10/04 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
10/11 @Algona
10/18 Southeast Valley
10/25 @Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Forest City 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Estherville Lincoln Central
08/31 @Spirit Lake
09/07 @Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
09/14 West Hancock, Britt
09/21 New Hampton
09/28 @Hampton-Dumont
10/05 @Clear Lake
10/12 Iowa Falls-Alden
10/19 @Crestwood, Cresco
Forest City 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Estherville Lincoln Central
09/06 Spirit Lake
09/13 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
09/20 @West Hancock, Britt
09/27 @New Hampton
10/04 Hampton-Dumont
10/11 Clear Lake
10/18 @Iowa Falls-Alden
10/25 Crestwood, Cresco

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @West Hancock, Britt
08/31 Humboldt
09/07 @Clear Lake
09/14 Osage
09/21 @Algona
09/28 Estherville Lincoln Central
10/05 Southeast Valley
10/12 @Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
10/19 @Spirit Lake
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 West Hancock, Britt
09/06 @Humboldt
09/13 Clear Lake
09/20 @Osage
09/27 Algona
10/04 @Estherville Lincoln Central
10/11 @Southeast Valley
10/18 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
10/25 Spirit Lake

Greene County 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Perry
08/31 Nevada
09/07 @Saydel
09/14 @Gilbert
09/21 Shenandoah
09/28 @Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
10/05 Atlantic
10/12 @Red Oak
10/19 OA-BCIG
Greene County 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Perry
09/06 @Nevada
09/13 Saydel
09/20 Gilbert
09/27 @Shenandoah
10/04 Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
10/11 @Atlantic
10/18 Red Oak
10/25 @OA-BCIG

Hampton-Dumont 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Southeast Valley
08/31 @Algona
09/07 @South Hardin
09/14 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
09/21 @Clear Lake
09/28 Forest City
10/05 @Iowa Falls-Alden
10/12 Crestwood, Cresco
10/19 @New Hampton
Hampton-Dumont 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Southeast Valley
09/06 Algona
09/13 South Hardin
09/20 @Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
09/27 Clear Lake
10/04 @Forest City
10/11 Iowa Falls-Alden
10/18 @Crestwood, Cresco
10/25 New Hampton

Iowa Falls-Alden 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
08/31 @South Hardin
09/07 @Aplington-Parkersburg
09/14 Roland-Story, Story City
09/21 Crestwood, Cresco
09/28 @New Hampton
10/05 Hampton-Dumont
10/12 @Forest City
10/19 Clear Lake
Iowa Falls-Alden 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
09/06 South Hardin
09/13 Aplington-Parkersburg
09/20 @Roland-Story, Story City
09/27 @Crestwood, Cresco
10/04 New Hampton
10/11 @Hampton-Dumont
10/18 Forest City
10/25 @Clear Lake

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @St. Albert, Council Bluffs
08/31 South Central Calhoun
09/07 @Glenwood
09/14 Denison-Schleswig
09/21 @Atlantic
09/28 Greene County
10/05 @Red Oak
10/12 OA-BCIG
10/19 @Shenandoah
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 St. Albert, Council Bluffs
09/06 @South Central Calhoun
09/13 Glenwood
09/20 @Denison-Schleswig
09/27 Atlantic
10/04 @Greene County
10/11 Red Oak
10/18 @OA-BCIG
10/25 Shenandoah

Louisa-Muscatine 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Wapello
08/31 @Van Buren Community
09/07 @Columbus Community, Columbus Junction
09/14 Mediapolis
09/21 West Burlington/Notre Dame
09/28 @Camanche
10/05 West Liberty
10/12 @Tipton
10/19 @Mount Vernon
Louisa-Muscatine 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Wapello
09/06 Van Buren Community
09/13 Columbus Community, Columbus Junction
09/20 @Mediapolis
09/27 @West Burlington/Notre Dame
10/04 Camanche
10/11 @West Liberty
10/18 Tipton
10/25 Mount Vernon

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Grinnell
08/31 @Pekin
09/07 Wilton
09/14 @Iowa City, Liberty
09/21 @Central Lee, Donnellson
09/28 Williamsburg
10/05 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
10/12 @Davis County, Bloomfield
10/19 Albia
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Grinnell
09/06 Pekin
09/13 @Wilton
09/20 Iowa City, Liberty
09/27 Central Lee, Donnellson
10/04 @Williamsburg
10/11 @Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
10/18 Davis County, Bloomfield
10/25 @Albia

MOC-Floyd Valley 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Western Christian, Hull
08/31 LeMars
09/07 @Spencer
09/14 West Lyon, Inwood
09/21 @Sheldon
09/28 @Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
10/05 Sioux Center
10/12 @Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
10/19 Okoboji, Milford
MOC-Floyd Valley 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Western Christian, Hull
09/06 @LeMars
09/13 Spencer
09/20 @West Lyon, Inwood
09/27 Sheldon
10/04 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
10/11 @Sioux Center
10/18 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
10/25 @Okoboji, Milford

Monticello 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Cascade, Western Dubuque
08/31 @Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
09/07 Bellevue
09/14 Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
09/21 @Waukon
09/28 North Fayette Valley
10/05 @Anamosa
10/12 Oelwein
10/19 @Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
Monticello 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Cascade, Western Dubuque
09/06 Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
09/13 @Bellevue
09/20 @Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
09/27 Waukon
10/04 @North Fayette Valley
10/11 Anamosa
10/18 @Oelwein
10/25 Columbus Catholic, Waterloo

Mount Vernon 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Solon
08/31 Center Point-Urbana
09/07 West Delaware, Manchester
09/14 @Maquoketa
09/21 @West Liberty
09/28 Tipton
10/05 Camanche
10/12 @West Burlington/Notre Dame
10/19 Louisa-Muscatine
Mount Vernon 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Solon
09/06 @Center Point-Urbana
09/13 @West Delaware, Manchester
09/20 Maquoketa
09/27 West Liberty
10/04 @Tipton
10/11 @Camanche
10/18 West Burlington/Notre Dame
10/25 @Louisa-Muscatine

Nevada 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 North Polk, Alleman
08/31 @Greene County
09/07 Perry
09/14 @South Tama County, Tama
09/21 Vinton-Shellsburg
09/28 @Benton Community
10/05 West Marshall, State Center
10/12 @Union, La Porte City
10/19 @Roland-Story, Story City
Nevada 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @North Polk, Alleman
09/06 Greene County
09/13 @Perry
09/20 South Tama County, Tama
09/27 @Vinton-Shellsburg
10/04 Benton Community
10/11 @West Marshall, State Center
10/18 Union, La Porte City
10/25 Roland-Story, Story City

New Hampton 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Aplington-Parkersburg
08/31 @Charles City
09/07 Waukon
09/14 @Waverly-Shell Rock
09/21 @Forest City
09/28 Iowa Falls-Alden
10/05 Crestwood, Cresco
10/12 @Clear Lake
10/19 Hampton-Dumont
New Hampton 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Aplington-Parkersburg
09/06 Charles City
09/13 @Waukon
09/20 Waverly-Shell Rock
09/27 Forest City
10/04 @Iowa Falls-Alden
10/11 @Crestwood, Cresco
10/17 Clear Lake
10/25 @Hampton-Dumont

North Fayette Valley 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Waverly-Shell Rock
08/31 Union, La Porte City
09/07 Sumner-Fredericksburg
09/14 @Denver
09/21 Anamosa
09/28 @Monticello
10/05 Oelwein
10/12 Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
10/19 @Waukon
North Fayette Valley 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Waverly-Shell Rock
09/06 @Union, La Porte City
09/13 @Sumner-Fredericksburg
09/20 Denver
09/27 @Anamosa
10/04 Monticello
10/11 @Oelwein
10/18 @Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
10/25 Waukon

OA-BCIG 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Ridge View
08/31 East Sac County
09/07 @Cherokee, Washington
09/14 Storm Lake
09/21 @Red Oak
09/28 @Atlantic
10/05 Shenandoah
10/12 @Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
10/19 @Greene County
OA-BCIG 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Ridge View
09/06 @East Sac County
09/13 Cherokee, Washington
09/20 @Storm Lake
09/27 Red Oak
10/04 Atlantic
10/11 @Shenandoah
10/18 Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
10/25 Greene County

Oelwein 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Independence
08/31 Jesup
09/07 @Vinton-Shellsburg
09/14 @Charles City
09/21 Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
09/28 Waukon
10/05 @North Fayette Valley
10/12 @Monticello
10/19 Anamosa
Oelwein 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Independence
09/06 @Jesup
09/13 Vinton-Shellsburg
09/20 Charles City
09/27 @Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
10/04 @Waukon
10/11 North Fayette Valley
10/18 Monticello
10/25 @Anamosa

Okoboji, Milford 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
08/31 Sibley-Ocheyedan
09/07 @Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
09/14 MMCRU
09/21 @Sioux Center
09/28 @Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
10/05 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
10/12 Sheldon
10/19 @MOC-Floyd Valley
Okoboji, Milford 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
09/06 @Sibley-Ocheyedan
09/13 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
09/20 @MMCRU
09/27 Sioux Center
10/04 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
10/11 @Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
10/18 @Sheldon
10/25 MOC-Floyd Valley

PCM, Monroe 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Newton
08/31 @West Marshall, State Center
09/07 Roland-Story, Story City
09/14 @Pella Christian
09/21 Chariton
09/28 @Saydel
10/05 Des Moines Christian
10/12 @Clarke, Osceola
10/19 Centerville
PCM, Monroe 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Newton
09/06 West Marshall, State Center
09/13 @Roland-Story, Story City
09/20 Pella Christian
09/27 @Chariton
10/04 Saydel
10/11 @Des Moines Christian
10/18 Clarke, Osceola
10/25 @Centerville

Red Oak 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Southwest Valley
08/31 @Clarinda
09/07 Clarke, Osceola
09/14 @Treynor
09/21 OA-BCIG
09/28 @Shenandoah
10/05 Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
10/12 Greene County
10/19 @Atlantic
Red Oak 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Southwest Valley
09/06 Clarinda
09/13 @Clarke, Osceola
09/20 Treynor
09/27 @OA-BCIG
10/04 Shenandoah
10/11 @Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
10/18 @Greene County
10/25 Atlantic

Roland-Story, Story City 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
08/31 Gilbert
09/07 @PCM, Monroe
09/14 @Iowa Falls-Alden
09/21 West Marshall, State Center
09/28 @Union, La Porte City
10/05 Benton Community
10/12 @Vinton-Shellsburg
10/19 Nevada
Roland-Story, Story City 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
09/06 @Gilbert
09/13 PCM, Monroe
09/20 Iowa Falls-Alden
09/27 @West Marshall, State Center
10/04 Union, La Porte City
10/11 @Benton Community
10/18 Vinton-Shellsburg
10/25 @Nevada

Saydel 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Atlantic
08/31 @Knoxville
09/07 Greene County
09/14 @Interstate 35, Truro
09/21 @Clarke, Osceola
09/28 PCM, Monroe
10/05 @Chariton
10/12 Centerville
10/19 Des Moines Christian
Saydel 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Atlantic
09/06 Knoxville
09/13 @Greene County
09/20 Interstate 35, Truro
09/27 Clarke, Osceola
10/04 @PCM, Monroe
10/11 Chariton
10/18 @Centerville
10/25 @Des Moines Christian

Sheldon 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Sibley-Ocheyedan
08/31 South O'Brien, Paullina
09/07 @LeMars
09/14 @Estherville Lincoln Central
09/21 MOC-Floyd Valley
09/28 @Sioux Center
10/05 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
10/12 @Okoboji, Milford
10/19 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Sheldon 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Sibley-Ocheyedan
09/06 @South O'Brien, Paullina
09/13 LeMars
09/20 Estherville Lincoln Central
09/27 @MOC-Floyd Valley
10/04 Sioux Center
10/11 @Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
10/18 Okoboji, Milford
10/25 @Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Shenandoah 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Clarinda
08/31 @AHSTW
09/07 Treynor
09/14 @Riverside, Oakland
09/21 @Greene County
09/28 Red Oak
10/05 @OA-BCIG
10/12 Atlantic
10/19 Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
Shenandoah 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Clarinda
09/06 AHSTW
09/13 @Treynor
09/20 Riverside, Oakland
09/27 Greene County
10/04 @Red Oak
10/11 OA-BCIG
10/18 @Atlantic
10/25 @Kuemper Catholic, Carroll

Sioux Center 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 LeMars
08/31 @West Lyon, Inwood
09/07 West Sioux, Hawarden
09/14 @Spirit Lake
09/21 Okoboji, Milford
09/28 Sheldon
10/05 @MOC-Floyd Valley
10/12 @Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
10/19 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Sioux Center 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @LeMars
09/06 West Lyon, Inwood
09/13 @West Sioux, Hawarden
09/20 Spirit Lake
09/27 @Okoboji, Milford
10/04 @Sheldon
10/11 MOC-Floyd Valley
10/18 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
10/25 @Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Southeast Valley 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Hampton-Dumont
08/31 Pocahontas Area
09/07 @Belmond-Klemme
09/14 @South Central Calhoun
09/21 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
09/28 Spirit Lake
10/05 @Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
10/12 Estherville Lincoln Central
10/19 Algona
Southeast Valley 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Hampton-Dumont
09/06 @Pocahontas Area
09/13 Belmond-Klemme
09/20 South Central Calhoun
09/27 @Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
10/04 @Spirit Lake
10/11 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
10/18 @Estherville Lincoln Central
10/25 @Algona

Spirit Lake 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Spencer
08/31 Forest City
09/07 @Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
09/14 Sioux Center
09/21 Estherville Lincoln Central
09/28 @Southeast Valley
10/05 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
10/12 @Algona
10/19 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Spirit Lake 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Spencer
09/06 @Forest City
09/13 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
09/20 @Sioux Center
09/27 @Estherville Lincoln Central
10/04 Southeast Valley
10/11 @Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
10/18 Algona
10/25 @Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Tipton 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 North Cedar, Stanwood
08/31 Vinton-Shellsburg
09/07 @Durant
09/14 @West Branch
09/21 Camanche
09/28 @Mount Vernon
10/05 @West Burlington/Notre Dame
10/12 Louisa-Muscatine
10/19 @West Liberty
Tipton 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @North Cedar, Stanwood
09/06 @Vinton-Shellsburg
09/13 Durant
09/20 West Branch
09/27 @Camanche
10/04 Mount Vernon
10/11 West Burlington/Notre Dame
10/18 @Louisa-Muscatine
10/25 West Liberty

Union, La Porte City 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
08/31 @North Fayette Valley
09/07 Charles City
09/14 @Dike-New Hartford
09/21 Benton Community
09/28 Roland-Story, Story City
10/05 @Vinton-Shellsburg
10/12 Nevada
10/19 @West Marshall, State Center
Union, La Porte City 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
09/06 North Fayette Valley
09/13 @Charles City
09/20 Dike-New Hartford
09/27 @Benton Community
10/04 @Roland-Story, Story City
10/11 Vinton-Shellsburg
10/18 @Nevada
10/25 West Marshall, State Center

Vinton-Shellsburg 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Alburnett
08/31 @Tipton
09/07 Oelwein
09/14 Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
09/21 @Nevada
09/28 @West Marshall, State Center
10/05 Union, La Porte City
10/12 Roland-Story, Story City
10/19 @Benton Community
Vinton-Shellsburg 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Alburnett
09/06 Tipton
09/13 @Oelwein
09/20 @Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
09/27 Nevada
10/04 West Marshall, State Center
10/11 @Union, La Porte City
10/18 @Roland-Story, Story City
10/25 Benton Community

Waukon 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Decorah
08/31 Crestwood, Cresco
09/07 @New Hampton
09/14 @Cascade, Western Dubuque
09/21 Monticello
09/28 @Oelwein
10/05 Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
10/12 @Anamosa
10/19 North Fayette Valley
Waukon 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Decorah
09/06 @Crestwood, Cresco
09/13 New Hampton
09/20 Cascade, Western Dubuque
09/27 @Monticello
10/04 Oelwein
10/11 @Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
10/18 Anamosa
10/25 @North Fayette Valley

West Burlington/Notre Dame 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Mediapolis
08/31 @Fort Madison
09/07 @Keokuk
09/14 Central Lee, Donnellson
09/21 @Louisa-Muscatine
09/28 @West Liberty
10/05 Tipton
10/12 Mount Vernon
10/19 @Camanche
West Burlington/Notre Dame 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Mediapolis
09/06 Fort Madison
09/13 Keokuk
09/20 @Central Lee, Donnellson
09/27 Louisa-Muscatine
10/04 West Liberty
10/11 @Tipton
10/18 @Mount Vernon
10/25 Camanche

West Liberty 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @West Branch
08/31 Solon
09/07 Anamosa
09/14 @Washington
09/21 Mount Vernon
09/28 West Burlington/Notre Dame
10/05 @Louisa-Muscatine
10/12 @Camanche
10/19 Tipton
West Liberty 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 West Branch
09/06 @Solon
09/13 @Anamosa
09/20 Washington
09/27 @Mount Vernon
10/04 @West Burlington/Notre Dame
10/11 Louisa-Muscatine
10/18 Camanche
10/25 @Tipton

West Marshall, State Center 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Williamsburg
08/31 PCM, Monroe
09/07 @Denver
09/14 Aplington-Parkersburg
09/21 @Roland-Story, Story City
09/28 Vinton-Shellsburg
10/05 @Nevada
10/12 @Benton Community
10/19 Union, La Porte City
West Marshall, State Center 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Williamsburg
09/06 @PCM, Monroe
09/13 Denver
09/20 @Aplington-Parkersburg
09/27 Roland-Story, Story City
10/04 @Vinton-Shellsburg
10/11 Nevada
10/18 Benton Community
10/25 @Union, La Porte City

Williamsburg 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 West Marshall, State Center
08/31 Epworth, Western Dubuque
09/07 @West Branch
09/14 Regina, Iowa City
09/21 @Davis County, Bloomfield
09/28 @Mid-Prairie, Wellman
10/05 Central Lee, Donnellson
10/12 @Albia
10/19 @Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Williamsburg 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @West Marshall, State Center
09/06 @Epworth, Western Dubuque
09/13 West Branch
09/20 @Regina, Iowa City
09/27 Davis County, Bloomfield
10/04 Mid-Prairie, Wellman
10/11 @Central Lee, Donnellson
10/18 Albia
10/25 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

CLASS 1A:

ACGC 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 IKM-Manning
08/31 @Woodward Academy
09/07 Nodaway Valley
09/14 @Tri-Center, Neola
09/21 Van Meter
09/28 @Clarinda
10/05 West Central Valley, Stuart
10/12 @Panorama, Panora
10/19 @Mount Ayr
ACGC 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @IKM-Manning
09/06 Woodward Academy
09/13 @Nodaway Valley
09/20 Tri-Center, Neola
09/27 @Van Meter
10/04 Clarinda
10/11 @West Central Valley, Stuart
10/18 Panorama, Panora
10/25 Mount Ayr

Aplington-Parkersburg 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @New Hampton
08/31 @Dike-New Hartford
09/07 Iowa Falls-Alden
09/14 @West Marshall, State Center
09/21 North Butler
09/28 @Denver
10/05 @Lake Mills
10/12 Sumner-Fredericksburg
10/19 Osage
Aplington-Parkersburg 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 New Hampton
09/06 Dike-New Hartford
09/13 @Iowa Falls-Alden
09/20 West Marshall, State Center
09/27 @North Butler
10/04 Denver
10/11 Lake Mills
10/18 @Sumner-Fredericksburg
10/25 @Osage

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Union, La Porte City
08/31 Monticello
09/07 @Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
09/14 @Anamosa
09/21 Northeast, Goose Lake
09/28 Bellevue
10/05 @Cascade, Western Dubuque
10/12 @North Cedar, Stanwood
10/19 West Branch
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Union, La Porte City
09/06 @Monticello
09/13 Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
09/20 Anamosa
09/27 @Northeast, Goose Lake
10/04 @Bellevue
10/11 Cascade, Western Dubuque
10/18 North Cedar, Stanwood
10/25 @West Branch

Bellevue 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Edgewood-Colesburg
08/31 Camanche
09/07 @Monticello
09/14 Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
09/21 West Branch
09/28 @Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
10/05 @North Cedar, Stanwood
10/12 Northeast, Goose Lake
10/19 @Cascade, Western Dubuque
Bellevue 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Edgewood-Colesburg
09/06 @Camanche
09/13 Monticello
09/20 @Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
09/27 @West Branch
10/04 Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
10/11 North Cedar, Stanwood
10/18 @Northeast, Goose Lake
10/25 Cascade, Western Dubuque

Cascade, Western Dubuque 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Monticello
08/31 @Benton Community
09/07 @Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
09/14 Waukon
09/21 @North Cedar, Stanwood
09/28 @Northeast, Goose Lake
10/05 Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
10/12 @West Branch
10/19 Bellevue
Cascade, Western Dubuque 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Monticello
09/06 Benton Community
09/13 Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
09/20 @Waukon
09/27 North Cedar, Stanwood
10/04 Northeast, Goose Lake
10/11 @Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
10/18 West Branch
10/25 @Bellevue

Cherokee, Washington 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Storm Lake
08/31 @MMCRU
09/07 OA-BCIG
09/14 @Emmetsburg
09/21 Missouri Valley
09/28 @East Sac County
10/05 @Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto
10/12 Underwood
10/19 Treynor
Cherokee, Washington 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Storm Lake
09/06 MMCRU
09/13 @OA-BCIG
09/20 Emmetsburg
09/27 @Missouri Valley
10/04 East Sac County
10/11 Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto
10/18 @Underwood
10/25 @Treynor

Clarinda 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Shenandoah
08/31 Red Oak
09/07 @Atlantic
09/14 Southwest Valley
09/21 @Panorama, Panora
09/28 ACGC
10/05 @Mount Ayr
10/12 West Central Valley, Stuart
10/19 Van Meter
Clarinda 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Shenandoah
09/06 @Red Oak
09/13 Atlantic
09/20 @Southwest Valley
09/27 Panorama, Panora
10/04 @ACGC
10/11 Mount Ayr
10/18 @West Central Valley, Stuart
10/25 @Van Meter

Colfax-Mingo 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 BCLUW, Conrad
08/31 Martensdale-St. Marys
09/07 @Wayne, Corydon
09/14 @Lynnville-Sully
09/21 Pleasantville
09/28 @Interstate 35, Truro
10/05 @Pella Christian
10/12 Woodward Academy
10/19 Woodward-Granger
Colfax-Mingo 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @BCLUW, Conrad
09/06 @Martensdale-St. Marys
09/13 Wayne, Corydon
09/20 Lynnville-Sully
09/27 @Pleasantville
10/04 Interstate 35, Truro
10/11 Pella Christian
10/18 @Woodward Academy
10/25 @Woodward-Granger

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Highland, Riverside
08/31 GMG, Garwin
09/07 Louisa-Muscatine
09/14 @North Cedar, Stanwood
09/21 @Van Buren Community
09/28 Mediapolis
10/05 Sigourney-Keota
10/12 @Wilton
10/19 Wapello
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Highland, Riverside
09/06 @GMG, Garwin
09/13 @Louisa-Muscatine
09/20 North Cedar, Stanwood
09/27 Van Buren Community
10/04 @Mediapolis
10/11 @Sigourney-Keota
10/18 Wilton
10/25 @Wapello

Denver 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Dike-New Hartford
08/31 @Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
09/07 West Marshall, State Center
09/14 North Fayette Valley
09/21 @Osage
09/28 Aplington-Parkersburg
10/05 @Sumner-Fredericksburg
10/12 @North Butler
10/19 Lake Mills
Denver 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Dike-New Hartford
09/06 Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
09/13 @West Marshall, State Center
09/20 @North Fayette Valley
09/27 Osage
10/04 @Aplington-Parkersburg
10/11 Sumner-Fredericksburg
10/18 North Butler
10/25 @Lake Mills

Dike-New Hartford 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Denver
08/31 Aplington-Parkersburg
09/07 @North Butler
09/14 Union, La Porte City
09/21 @North Linn, Troy Mills
09/28 @East Marshall, LeGrand
10/05 Jesup
10/12 South Hardin
10/19 @Regina, Iowa City
Dike-New Hartford 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Denver
09/06 @Aplington-Parkersburg
09/13 North Butler
09/20 @Union, La Porte City
09/27 North Linn, Troy Mills
10/04 East Marshall, LeGrand
10/11 @Jesup
10/18 @South Hardin
10/25 Regina, Iowa City

Eagle Grove 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Belmond-Klemme
08/31 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
09/07 @St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
09/14 South Hardin
09/21 @Pocahontas Area
09/28 @Madrid
10/05 Ogden
10/12 @South Central Calhoun
10/19 South Hamilton, Jewell
Eagle Grove 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Belmond-Klemme
09/06 @Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
09/13 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
09/20 @South Hardin
09/27 Pocahontas Area
10/04 Madrid
10/11 @Ogden
10/18 South Central Calhoun
10/25 @South Hamilton, Jewell

East Marshall, LeGrand 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
08/31 BCLUW, Conrad
09/07 @Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
09/14 B-G-M, Brooklyn
09/21 @Regina, Iowa City
09/28 Dike-New Hartford
10/05 @South Hardin
10/12 @North Linn, Troy Mills
10/19 Jesup
East Marshall, LeGrand 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
09/06 @BCLUW, Conrad
09/13 Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
09/20 @B-G-M, Brooklyn
09/27 Regina, Iowa City
10/04 @Dike-New Hartford
10/11 South Hardin
10/18 North Linn, Troy Mills
10/25 @Jesup

East Sac County 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @South Central Calhoun
08/31 @OA-BCIG
09/07 Ridge View
09/14 IKM-Manning
09/21 @Treynor
09/28 Cherokee, Washington
10/05 Underwood
10/12 @Missouri Valley
10/19 @Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto
East Sac County 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 South Central Calhoun
09/06 OA-BCIG
09/13 @Ridge View
09/20 @IKM-Manning
09/27 Treynor
10/04 @Cherokee, Washington
10/11 @Underwood
10/18 Missouri Valley
10/25 Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto

Emmetsburg 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Bishop Garrigan, Algona
08/31 @West Hancock, Britt
09/07 Algona
09/14 Cherokee, Washington
09/21 @West Lyon, Inwood
09/28 @Sibley-Ocheyedan
10/05 Unity Christian, Orange City
10/12 Western Christian, Hull
10/19 @West Sioux, Hawarden
Emmetsburg 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Bishop Garrigan, Algona
09/06 West Hancock, Britt
09/13 @Algona
09/20 @Cherokee, Washington
09/27 West Lyon, Inwood
10/04 Sibley-Ocheyedan
10/11 @Unity Christian, Orange City
10/18 @Western Christian, Hull
10/25 West Sioux, Hawarden

Interstate 35, Truro 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Central Decatur, Leon
08/31 @Mount Ayr
09/07 Panorama, Panora
09/14 Saydel
09/21 @Woodward-Granger
09/28 Colfax-Mingo
10/05 @Woodward Academy
10/12 Pleasantville
10/19 @Pella Christian
Interstate 35, Truro 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Central Decatur, Leon
09/06 Mount Ayr
09/13 @Panorama, Panora
09/20 @Saydel
09/27 Woodward-Granger
10/04 @Colfax-Mingo
10/11 Woodward Academy
10/18 @Pleasantville
10/25 Pella Christian

Jesup 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Hudson
08/31 @Oelwein
09/07 @MFL MarMac
09/14 BCLUW, Conrad
09/21 @South Hardin
09/28 North Linn, Troy Mills
10/05 @Dike-New Hartford
10/12 Regina, Iowa City
10/19 @East Marshall, LeGrand
Jesup 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Hudson
09/06 Oelwein
09/13 MFL MarMac
09/20 @BCLUW, Conrad
09/27 South Hardin
10/04 @North Linn, Troy Mills
10/11 Dike-New Hartford
10/18 @Regina, Iowa City
10/25 East Marshall, LeGrand

Lake Mills 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Newman Catholic, Mason City
08/31 @West Fork, Sheffield
09/07 Bishop Garrigan, Algona
09/14 @North Union
09/21 Sumner-Fredericksburg
09/28 @North Butler
10/05 Aplington-Parkersburg
10/12 Osage
10/19 @Denver
Lake Mills 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Newman Catholic, Mason City
09/06 West Fork, Sheffield
09/13 @Bishop Garrigan, Algona
09/20 North Union
09/27 @Sumner-Fredericksburg
10/04 North Butler
10/11 @Aplington-Parkersburg
10/18 @Osage
10/25 Denver

Madrid 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Woodward-Granger
08/31 Des Moines Christian
09/07 Van Meter
09/14 @Earlham
09/21 @South Hamilton, Jewell
09/28 Eagle Grove
10/05 @South Central Calhoun
10/12 Pocahontas Area
10/19 @Ogden
Madrid 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 Woodward-Granger
09/06 @Des Moines Christian
09/13 @Van Meter
09/20 Earlham
09/27 South Hamilton, Jewell
10/04 @Eagle Grove
10/11 South Central Calhoun
10/18 @Pocahontas Area
10/25 Ogden

Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 MMCRU
08/31 @Tri-Center, Neola
09/07 @West Monona
09/14 Woodbury Central, Moville
09/21 Underwood
09/28 @Missouri Valley
10/05 Cherokee, Washington
10/12 @Treynor
10/19 East Sac County
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @MMCRU
09/06 Tri-Center, Neola
09/13 West Monona
09/20 @Woodbury Central, Moville
09/27 @Underwood
10/04 Missouri Valley
10/11 @Cherokee, Washington
10/18 Treynor
10/25 @East Sac County

Mediapolis 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @West Burlington/Notre Dame
08/31 @Central Lee, Donnellson
09/07 Pekin
09/14 @Louisa-Muscatine
09/21 Wapello
09/28 @Columbus Community, Columbus Junction
10/05 Wilton
10/12 @Van Buren Community
10/19 Sigourney-Keota
Mediapolis 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 West Burlington/Notre Dame
09/06 Central Lee, Donnellson
09/13 @Pekin
09/20 Louisa-Muscatine
09/27 @Wapello
10/04 Columbus Community, Columbus Junction
10/11 @Wilton
10/18 Van Buren Community
10/25 @Sigourney-Keota

Missouri Valley 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @West Monona
08/31 Logan-Magnolia
09/07 @Riverside, Oakland
09/14 Westwood, Sloan
09/21 @Cherokee, Washington
09/28 Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto
10/05 @Treynor
10/12 East Sac County
10/19 @Underwood
Missouri Valley 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 West Monona
09/06 @Logan-Magnolia
09/13 Riverside, Oakland
09/20 @Westwood, Sloan
09/27 Cherokee, Washington
10/04 @Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto
10/11 Treynor
10/18 @East Sac County
10/25 Underwood

Mount Ayr 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Nodaway Valley
08/31 Interstate 35, Truro
09/07 @Central Decatur, Leon
09/14 Clarke, Osceola
09/21 @West Central Valley, Stuart
09/28 Panorama, Panora
10/05 Clarinda
10/12 @Van Meter
10/19 ACGC
Mount Ayr 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Nodaway Valley
09/06 @Interstate 35, Truro
09/13 Central Decatur, Leon
09/20 @Clarke, Osceola
09/27 West Central Valley, Stuart
10/04 @Panorama, Panora
10/11 @Clarinda
10/18 Van Meter
10/25 @ACGC

North Butler 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Nashua-Plainfield
08/31 Central Springs
09/07 Dike-New Hartford
09/14 @Belmond-Klemme
09/21 @Aplington-Parkersburg
09/28 Lake Mills
10/05 @Osage
10/12 Denver
10/19 @Sumner-Fredericksburg
North Butler 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Nashua-Plainfield
09/06 @Central Springs
09/13 @Dike-New Hartford
09/20 Belmond-Klemme
09/27 Aplington-Parkersburg
10/04 @Lake Mills
10/11 Osage
10/18 @Denver
10/25 Sumner-Fredericksburg

North Cedar, Stanwood 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Tipton
08/31 Durant
09/07 @Camanche
09/14 Columbus Community, Columbus Junction
09/21 Cascade, Western Dubuque
09/28 @West Branch
10/05 Bellevue
10/12 Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
10/19 @Northeast, Goose Lake
North Cedar, Stanwood 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Tipton
09/06 @Durant
09/13 Camanche
09/20 @Columbus Community, Columbus Junction
09/27 @Cascade, Western Dubuque
10/04 West Branch
10/11 @Bellevue
10/18 @Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
10/25 Northeast, Goose Lake

North Linn, Troy Mills 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Starmont
08/31 Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
09/07 Alburnett
09/14 @Edgewood-Colesburg
09/21 Dike-New Hartford
09/28 @Jesup
10/05 Regina, Iowa City
10/12 East Marshall, LeGrand
10/19 @South Hardin
North Linn, Troy Mills 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Starmont
09/06 @Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
09/13 @Alburnett
09/20 Edgewood-Colesburg
09/27 @Dike-New Hartford
10/04 Jesup
10/11 @Regina, Iowa City
10/18 @East Marshall, LeGrand
10/25 South Hardin

Northeast, Goose Lake 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Camanche
08/31 @Wilton
09/07 Wapello
09/14 @Alburnett
09/21 @Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
09/28 Cascade, Western Dubuque
10/05 West Branch
10/12 @Bellevue
10/19 North Cedar, Stanwood
Northeast, Goose Lake 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Camanche
09/06 Wilton
09/13 @Wapello
09/20 Alburnett
09/27 Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
10/04 @Cascade, Western Dubuque
10/11 @West Branch
10/18 Bellevue
10/25 @North Cedar, Stanwood

Ogden 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Manson Northwest Webster
08/31 Woodward-Granger
09/07 @Des Moines Christian
09/14 @Woodward Academy
09/21 South Central Calhoun
09/28 Pocahontas Area
10/05 @Eagle Grove
10/12 @South Hamilton, Jewell
10/19 Madrid
Ogden 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Manson Northwest Webster
09/06 @Woodward-Granger
09/13 Des Moines Christian
09/20 Woodward Academy
09/27 @South Central Calhoun
10/04 @Pocahontas Area
10/11 Eagle Grove
10/18 South Hamilton, Jewell
10/25 @Madrid

Osage 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Clear Lake
08/31 @Saint Ansgar
09/07 West Hancock, Britt
09/14 @Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
09/21 Denver
09/28 @Sumner-Fredericksburg
10/05 North Butler
10/12 @Lake Mills
10/19 @Aplington-Parkersburg
Osage 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Clear Lake
09/06 Saint Ansgar
09/13 @West Hancock, Britt
09/20 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
09/27 @Denver
10/04 Sumner-Fredericksburg
10/11 @North Butler
10/18 Lake Mills
10/25 Aplington-Parkersburg

Panorama, Panora 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
08/31 Manson Northwest Webster
09/07 @Interstate 35, Truro
09/14 Central Decatur, Leon
09/21 Clarinda
09/28 @Mount Ayr
10/05 @Van Meter
10/12 ACGC
10/19 @West Central Valley, Stuart
Panorama, Panora 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
09/06 @Manson Northwest Webster
09/13 Interstate 35, Truro
09/20 @Central Decatur, Leon
09/27 @Clarinda
10/04 Mount Ayr
10/11 Van Meter
10/18 @ACGC
10/25 West Central Valley, Stuart

Pella Christian 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Oskaloosa
08/31 @Van Meter
09/07 @Regina, Iowa City
09/14 PCM, Monroe
09/21 Woodward Academy
09/28 @Pleasantville
10/05 Colfax-Mingo
10/12 @Woodward-Granger
10/19 Interstate 35, Truro
Pella Christian 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Oskaloosa
09/06 Van Meter
09/13 Regina, Iowa City
09/20 @PCM, Monroe
09/27 @Woodward Academy
10/04 Pleasantville
10/11 @Colfax-Mingo
10/18 Woodward-Granger
10/25 @Interstate 35, Truro

Pleasantville 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Lynnville-Sully
08/31 @Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
09/07 Earlham
09/14 @Albia
09/21 @Colfax-Mingo
09/28 Pella Christian
10/05 Woodward-Granger
10/12 @Interstate 35, Truro
10/19 @Woodward Academy
Pleasantville 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Lynnville-Sully
09/06 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
09/13 @Earlham
09/20 Albia
09/27 Colfax-Mingo
10/04 @Pella Christian
10/11 @Woodward-Granger
10/18 Interstate 35, Truro
10/25 Woodward Academy

Pocahontas Area 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
08/31 @Southeast Valley
09/07 Manson Northwest Webster
09/14 @Alta/Aurelia
09/21 Eagle Grove
09/28 @Ogden
10/05 South Hamilton, Jewell
10/12 @Madrid
10/19 South Central Calhoun
Pocahontas Area 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
09/06 Southeast Valley
09/13 @Manson Northwest Webster
09/20 Alta/Aurelia
09/27 @Eagle Grove
10/04 Ogden
10/11 @South Hamilton, Jewell
10/18 Madrid
10/25 @South Central Calhoun

Regina, Iowa City 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Xavier, Cedar Rapids
08/31 @Anamosa
09/07 Pella Christian
09/14 @Williamsburg
09/21 East Marshall, LeGrand
09/28 South Hardin
10/05 @North Linn, Troy Mills
10/12 @Jesup
10/19 Dike-New Hartford
Regina, Iowa City 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Xavier, Cedar Rapids
09/06 Anamosa
09/13 @Pella Christian
09/20 Williamsburg
09/27 @East Marshall, LeGrand
10/04 @South Hardin
10/11 North Linn, Troy Mills
10/18 Jesup
10/25 @Dike-New Hartford

Sibley-Ocheyedan 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Sheldon
08/31 @Okoboji, Milford
09/07 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
09/14 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
09/21 @West Sioux, Hawarden
09/28 Emmetsburg
10/05 @Western Christian, Hull
10/12 @West Lyon, Inwood
10/19 Unity Christian, Orange City
Sibley-Ocheyedan 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Sheldon
09/06 Okoboji, Milford
09/13 @Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
09/20 @Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
09/27 West Sioux, Hawarden
10/04 @Emmetsburg
10/11 Western Christian, Hull
10/18 West Lyon, Inwood
10/25 @Unity Christian, Orange City

Sigourney-Keota 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Pekin
08/31 @Lynnville-Sully
09/07 Albia
09/14 @Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
09/21 @Wilton
09/28 Van Buren Community
10/05 @Columbus Community, Columbus Junction
10/12 Wapello
10/19 @Mediapolis
Sigourney-Keota 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Pekin
09/06 Lynnville-Sully
09/13 @Albia
09/20 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
09/27 Wilton
10/04 @Van Buren Community
10/11 Columbus Community, Columbus Junction
10/18 @Wapello
10/25 Mediapolis

South Central Calhoun 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 East Sac County
08/31 @Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
09/07 @IKM-Manning
09/14 Southeast Valley
09/21 @Ogden
09/28 @South Hamilton, Jewell
10/05 Madrid
10/12 Eagle Grove
10/19 @Pocahontas Area
South Central Calhoun 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @East Sac County
09/06 Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
09/13 IKM-Manning
09/20 @Southeast Valley
09/27 Ogden
10/04 South Hamilton, Jewell
10/11 @Madrid
10/18 @Eagle Grove
10/25 Pocahontas Area

South Hamilton, Jewell 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 South Hardin
08/31 Grundy Center
09/07 @Woodward-Granger
09/14 @Manson Northwest Webster
09/21 Madrid
09/28 South Central Calhoun
10/05 @Pocahontas Area
10/12 Ogden
10/19 @Eagle Grove
South Hamilton, Jewell 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @South Hardin
09/06 @Grundy Center
09/13 Woodward-Granger
09/20 Manson Northwest Webster
09/27 @Madrid
10/04 @South Central Calhoun
10/11 Pocahontas Area
10/18 @Ogden
10/25 Eagle Grove

South Hardin 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @South Hamilton, Jewell
08/31 Iowa Falls-Alden
09/07 Hampton-Dumont
09/14 @Eagle Grove
09/21 Jesup
09/28 @Regina, Iowa City
10/05 East Marshall, LeGrand
10/12 @Dike-New Hartford
10/19 North Linn, Troy Mills
South Hardin 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 South Hamilton, Jewell
09/06 @Iowa Falls-Alden
09/13 @Hampton-Dumont
09/20 Eagle Grove
09/27 @Jesup
10/04 Regina, Iowa City
10/11 @East Marshall, LeGrand
10/18 Dike-New Hartford
10/25 @North Linn, Troy Mills

Sumner-Fredericksburg 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Postville
08/31 South Winneshiek, Calmar
09/07 @North Fayette Valley
09/14 MFL MarMac
09/21 @Lake Mills
09/28 Osage
10/05 Denver
10/12 @Aplington-Parkersburg
10/19 North Butler
Sumner-Fredericksburg 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Postville
09/06 @South Winneshiek, Calmar
09/13 North Fayette Valley
09/20 @MFL MarMac
09/27 Lake Mills
10/04 @Osage
10/11 @Denver
10/18 Aplington-Parkersburg
10/25 @North Butler

Treynor 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Logan-Magnolia
08/31 @St. Albert, Council Bluffs
09/07 @Shenandoah
09/14 Red Oak
09/21 East Sac County
09/28 @Underwood
10/05 Missouri Valley
10/12 Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto
10/19 @Cherokee, Washington
Treynor 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Logan-Magnolia
09/06 St. Albert, Council Bluffs
09/13 Shenandoah
09/20 @Red Oak
09/27 @East Sac County
10/04 Underwood
10/11 @Missouri Valley
10/18 @Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto
10/25 Cherokee, Washington

Underwood 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 AHSTW
08/31 @IKM-Manning
09/07 Tri-Center, Neola
09/14 St. Albert, Council Bluffs
09/21 @Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto
09/28 Treynor
10/05 @East Sac County
10/12 @Cherokee, Washington
10/19 Missouri Valley
Underwood 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @AHSTW
09/06 IKM-Manning
09/13 @Tri-Center, Neola
09/20 @St. Albert, Council Bluffs
09/27 Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto
10/04 @Treynor
10/11 East Sac County
10/18 Cherokee, Washington
10/25 @Missouri Valley

Unity Christian, Orange City 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
08/31 @Hinton
09/07 Estherville Lincoln Central
09/14 @Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
09/21 Western Christian, Hull
09/28 West Lyon, Inwood
10/05 @Emmetsburg
10/12 West Sioux, Hawarden
10/19 @Sibley-Ocheyedan
Unity Christian, Orange City 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
09/06 Hinton
09/13 @Estherville Lincoln Central
09/20 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
09/27 @Western Christian, Hull
10/04 @West Lyon, Inwood
10/11 Emmetsburg
10/18 @West Sioux, Hawarden
10/25 Sibley-Ocheyedan

Van Buren Community 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Cardinal, Eldon
08/31 Louisa-Muscatine
09/07 @Davis County, Bloomfield
09/14 Wayne, Corydon
09/21 Columbus Community, Columbus Junction
09/28 @Sigourney-Keota
10/05 @Wapello
10/12 Mediapolis
10/19 @Wilton
Van Buren Community 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Cardinal, Eldon
09/06 @Louisa-Muscatine
09/13 Davis County, Bloomfield
09/20 @Wayne, Corydon
09/27 @Columbus Community, Columbus Junction
10/04 Sigourney-Keota
10/11 Wapello
10/18 @Mediapolis
10/25 Wilton

Van Meter 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Earlham
08/31 Pella Christian
09/07 @Madrid
09/14 Woodward-Granger
09/21 @ACGC
09/28 @West Central Valley, Stuart
10/05 Panorama, Panora
10/12 Mount Ayr
10/19 @Clarinda
Van Meter 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Earlham
09/06 @Pella Christian
09/13 Madrid
09/20 @Woodward-Granger
09/27 ACGC
10/04 West Central Valley, Stuart
10/11 @Panorama, Panora
10/18 @Mount Ayr
10/25 Clarinda

Wapello 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Louisa-Muscatine
08/31 West Branch
09/07 @Northeast, Goose Lake
09/14 Durant
09/21 @Mediapolis
09/28 Wilton
10/05 Van Buren Community
10/12 @Sigourney-Keota
10/19 @Columbus Community, Columbus Junction
Wapello 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Louisa-Muscatine
09/06 @West Branch
09/13 Northeast, Goose Lake
09/20 @Durant
09/27 Mediapolis
10/04 @Wilton
10/11 @Van Buren Community
10/18 Sigourney-Keota
10/25 Columbus Community, Columbus Junction

West Branch 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 West Liberty
08/31 @Wapello
09/07 Williamsburg
09/14 Tipton
09/21 @Bellevue
09/28 North Cedar, Stanwood
10/05 @Northeast, Goose Lake
10/12 Cascade, Western Dubuque
10/19 @Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
West Branch 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @West Liberty
09/06 Wapello
09/13 @Williamsburg
09/20 @Tipton
09/27 Bellevue
10/04 @North Cedar, Stanwood
10/11 Northeast, Goose Lake
10/18 @Cascade, Western Dubuque
10/25 Beckman Catholic, Dyersville

West Central Valley, Stuart 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Des Moines Christian
08/31 Earlham
09/07 @Southwest Valley
09/14 @Nodaway Valley
09/21 Mount Ayr
09/28 Van Meter
10/05 @ACGC
10/12 @Clarinda
10/19 Panorama, Panora
West Central Valley, Stuart 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Des Moines Christian
09/06 @Earlham
09/13 Southwest Valley
09/20 Nodaway Valley
09/27 @Mount Ayr
10/04 @Van Meter
10/11 ACGC
10/18 Clarinda
10/25 @Panorama, Panora

West Lyon, Inwood 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
08/31 Sioux Center
09/07 @Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
09/14 @MOC-Floyd Valley
09/21 Emmetsburg
09/28 @Unity Christian, Orange City
10/05 West Sioux, Hawarden
10/12 Sibley-Ocheyedan
10/19 @Western Christian, Hull
West Lyon, Inwood 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
09/06 @Sioux Center
09/13 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
09/20 MOC-Floyd Valley
09/27 @Emmetsburg
10/04 Unity Christian, Orange City
10/11 @West Sioux, Hawarden
10/18 @Sibley-Ocheyedan
10/25 Western Christian, Hull

West Sioux, Hawarden 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
08/31 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
09/07 @Sioux Center
09/14 @Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
09/21 Sibley-Ocheyedan
09/28 Western Christian, Hull
10/05 @West Lyon, Inwood
10/12 @Unity Christian, Orange City
10/19 Emmetsburg
West Sioux, Hawarden 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
09/06 @Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
09/13 Sioux Center
09/20 Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
09/27 @Sibley-Ocheyedan
10/04 @Western Christian, Hull
10/11 West Lyon, Inwood
10/18 Unity Christian, Orange City
10/25 @Emmetsburg

Western Christian, Hull 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @MOC-Floyd Valley
08/31 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
09/07 @Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
09/14 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
09/21 @Unity Christian, Orange City
09/28 @West Sioux, Hawarden
10/05 Sibley-Ocheyedan
10/12 @Emmetsburg
10/19 West Lyon, Inwood
Western Christian, Hull 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 MOC-Floyd Valley
09/06 @Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
09/13 Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
09/20 @Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
09/27 Unity Christian, Orange City
10/04 West Sioux, Hawarden
10/11 @Sibley-Ocheyedan
10/18 Emmetsburg
10/25 @West Lyon, Inwood

Wilton 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Durant
08/31 Northeast, Goose Lake
09/07 @Mid-Prairie, Wellman
09/14 Benton Community
09/21 Sigourney-Keota
09/28 @Wapello
10/05 @Mediapolis
10/12 Columbus Community, Columbus Junction
10/19 Van Buren Community
Wilton 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Durant
09/06 @Northeast, Goose Lake
09/13 Mid-Prairie, Wellman
09/20 @Benton Community
09/27 @Sigourney-Keota
10/04 Wapello
10/11 Mediapolis
10/18 @Columbus Community, Columbus Junction
10/25 @Van Buren Community

Woodward Academy 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Wayne, Corydon
08/31 ACGC
09/07 @Martensdale-St. Marys
09/14 Ogden
09/21 @Pella Christian
09/28 @Woodward-Granger
10/05 Interstate 35, Truro
10/12 @Colfax-Mingo
10/19 Pleasantville
Woodward Academy 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Wayne, Corydon
09/06 @ACGC
09/13 Martensdale-St. Marys
09/20 @Ogden
09/27 Pella Christian
10/04 Woodward-Granger
10/11 @Interstate 35, Truro
10/18 Colfax-Mingo
10/25 @Pleasantville

Woodward-Granger 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Madrid
08/31 @Ogden
09/07 South Hamilton, Jewell
09/14 @Van Meter
09/21 Interstate 35, Truro
09/28 Woodward Academy
10/05 @Pleasantville
10/12 Pella Christian
10/19 @Colfax-Mingo
Woodward-Granger 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 @Madrid
09/06 Ogden
09/13 @South Hamilton, Jewell
09/20 Van Meter
09/27 @Interstate 35, Truro
10/04 @Woodward Academy
10/11 Pleasantville
10/18 @Pella Christian
10/25 Colfax-Mingo

CLASS A:

AHSTW 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Underwood
08/31 Shenandoah
09/07 @Westwood, Sloan
09/14 @Martensdale-St. Marys
09/21 Riverside, Oakland
09/28 @Earlham
10/05 Nodaway Valley
10/12 @Southwest Valley
10/19 St. Albert, Council Bluffs
AHSTW 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Underwood
09/06 @Shenandoah
09/13 Westwood, Sloan
09/20 Martensdale-St. Marys
09/27 @Riverside, Oakland
10/04 Earlham
10/11 @Nodaway Valley
10/18 Southwest Valley
10/25 @St. Albert, Council Bluffs

Akron-Westfield 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Westwood, Sloan
08/31 @Lawton-Bronson
09/07 Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
09/14 West Monona
09/21 @Hinton
09/28 @Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
10/05 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
10/12 South O'Brien, Paullina
10/19 @MMCRU
Akron-Westfield 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Westwood, Sloan
09/06 Lawton-Bronson
09/13 @Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
09/20 @West Monona
09/27 Hinton
10/04 Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
10/11 @Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
10/18 @South O'Brien, Paullina
10/25 MMCRU

Alburnett 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Vinton-Shellsburg
08/31 Highland, Riverside
09/07 @North Linn, Troy Mills
09/14 Northeast, Goose Lake
09/21 @Lisbon
09/28 @Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
10/05 Edgewood-Colesburg
10/12 Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
10/19 @MFL MarMac
Alburnett 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Vinton-Shellsburg
09/06 @Highland, Riverside
09/13 North Linn, Troy Mills
09/20 @Northeast, Goose Lake
09/27 Lisbon
10/04 Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
10/11 @Edgewood-Colesburg
10/18 @Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
10/25 MFL MarMac

Alta/Aurelia 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Lawton-Bronson
08/31 @Storm Lake
09/07 @South O'Brien, Paullina
09/14 Pocahontas Area
09/21 @Manson Northwest Webster
09/28 Ridge View
10/05 IKM-Manning
10/12 @St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
10/19 Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
Alta/Aurelia 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Lawton-Bronson
09/06 Storm Lake
09/13 South O'Brien, Paullina
09/20 @Pocahontas Area
09/27 Manson Northwest Webster
10/04 @Ridge View
10/11 @IKM-Manning
10/18 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
10/25 @Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids

B-G-M, Brooklyn 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Lisbon
08/31 @Grand View Christian School
09/07 North Mahaska, New Sharon
09/14 @East Marshall, LeGrand
09/21 @Highland, Riverside
09/28 Belle Plaine
10/05 Pekin
10/12 @Durant
10/19 Cardinal, Eldon
B-G-M, Brooklyn 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Lisbon
09/06 Grand View Christian School
09/13 @North Mahaska, New Sharon
09/20 East Marshall, LeGrand
09/27 Highland, Riverside
10/04 @Belle Plaine
10/11 @Pekin
10/18 Durant
10/25 @Cardinal, Eldon

BCLUW, Conrad 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Colfax-Mingo
08/31 @East Marshall, LeGrand
09/07 Grundy Center
09/14 @Jesup
09/21 @Hudson
09/28 Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
10/05 East Buchanan, Winthrop
10/12 @GMG, Garwin
10/19 North Tama, Traer
BCLUW, Conrad 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Colfax-Mingo
09/06 East Marshall, LeGrand
09/13 @Grundy Center
09/20 Jesup
09/26 Hudson
10/03 @Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
10/10 @East Buchanan, Winthrop
10/17 GMG, Garwin
10/24 @North Tama, Traer

Belle Plaine 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Grundy Center
08/31 North Mahaska, New Sharon
09/07 Lisbon
09/14 @Grand View Christian School
09/21 Durant
09/28 @B-G-M, Brooklyn
10/05 Cardinal, Eldon
10/12 Pekin
10/19 @Highland, Riverside
Belle Plaine 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Grundy Center
09/06 @North Mahaska, New Sharon
09/13 @Lisbon
09/20 Grand View Christian School
09/27 @Durant
10/04 B-G-M, Brooklyn
10/11 @Cardinal, Eldon
10/18 @Pekin
10/25 Highland, Riverside

Belmond-Klemme 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Eagle Grove
08/31 @Nashua-Plainfield
09/07 Southeast Valley
09/14 North Butler
09/21 @West Fork, Sheffield
09/28 @Bishop Garrigan, Algona
10/05 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
10/12 @North Union
10/19 West Hancock, Britt
Belmond-Klemme 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Eagle Grove
09/06 Nashua-Plainfield
09/13 @Southeast Valley
09/20 @North Butler
09/27 West Fork, Sheffield
10/04 Bishop Garrigan, Algona
10/11 @Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
10/18 North Union
10/25 @West Hancock, Britt

Bishop Garrigan, Algona 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Emmetsburg
08/31 Newman Catholic, Mason City
09/07 @Lake Mills
09/14 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
09/21 @West Hancock, Britt
09/28 Belmond-Klemme
10/05 @North Union
10/12 West Fork, Sheffield
10/19 @Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
Bishop Garrigan, Algona 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Emmetsburg
09/06 @Newman Catholic, Mason City
09/13 Lake Mills
09/20 @St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
09/27 West Hancock, Britt
10/04 @Belmond-Klemme
10/11 North Union
10/18 @West Fork, Sheffield
10/25 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire

Cardinal, Eldon 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Van Buren Community
08/31 Wayne, Corydon
09/07 Grand View Christian School
09/14 @North Mahaska, New Sharon
09/21 Pekin
09/28 @Durant
10/05 @Belle Plaine
10/12 Highland, Riverside
10/19 @B-G-M, Brooklyn
Cardinal, Eldon 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Van Buren Community
09/06 @Wayne, Corydon
09/13 @Grand View Christian School
09/20 North Mahaska, New Sharon
09/27 @Pekin
10/04 Durant
10/11 Belle Plaine
10/18 @Highland, Riverside
10/25 B-G-M, Brooklyn

Central Decatur, Leon 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Interstate 35, Truro
08/31 @Southwest Valley
09/07 Mount Ayr
09/14 @Panorama, Panora
09/21 North Mahaska, New Sharon
09/28 @Lynnville-Sully
10/05 @Martensdale-St. Marys
10/12 Grand View Christian School
10/19 Wayne, Corydon
Central Decatur, Leon 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Interstate 35, Truro
09/06 Southwest Valley
09/13 @Mount Ayr
09/20 Panorama, Panora
09/27 @North Mahaska, New Sharon
10/04 Lynnville-Sully
10/11 Martensdale-St. Marys
10/18 @Grand View Christian School
10/25 @Wayne, Corydon

Central Springs 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 North Union
08/31 @North Butler
09/07 West Fork, Sheffield
09/14 @Newman Catholic, Mason City
09/21 Postville
09/28 Starmont
10/05 @Nashua-Plainfield
10/12 South Winneshiek, Calmar
10/19 @Saint Ansgar
Central Springs 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @North Union
09/06 North Butler
09/13 @West Fork, Sheffield
09/20 Newman Catholic, Mason City
09/26 @Postville
10/03 @Starmont
10/10 Nashua-Plainfield
10/17 @South Winneshiek, Calmar
10/24 Saint Ansgar

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
08/31 @East Buchanan, Winthrop
09/07 Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
09/14 @Bellevue
09/21 MFL MarMac
09/28 Alburnett
10/05 @Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
10/12 @Lisbon
10/19 Edgewood-Colesburg
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
09/06 East Buchanan, Winthrop
09/13 @Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
09/20 Bellevue
09/27 @MFL MarMac
10/04 @Alburnett
10/11 Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
10/18 Lisbon
10/25 @Edgewood-Colesburg

Durant 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Wilton
08/31 @North Cedar, Stanwood
09/07 Tipton
09/14 @Wapello
09/21 @Belle Plaine
09/28 Cardinal, Eldon
10/05 @Highland, Riverside
10/12 B-G-M, Brooklyn
10/19 @Pekin
Durant 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Wilton
09/06 North Cedar, Stanwood
09/13 @Tipton
09/20 Wapello
09/27 Belle Plaine
10/04 @Cardinal, Eldon
10/11 Highland, Riverside
10/18 @B-G-M, Brooklyn
10/25 Pekin

Earlham 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Van Meter
08/31 @West Central Valley, Stuart
09/07 @Pleasantville
09/14 Madrid
09/21 @St. Albert, Council Bluffs
09/28 AHSTW
10/05 @Southwest Valley
10/12 Riverside, Oakland
10/19 @Nodaway Valley
Earlham 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Van Meter
09/06 West Central Valley, Stuart
09/13 Pleasantville
09/20 @Madrid
09/27 St. Albert, Council Bluffs
10/04 @AHSTW
10/11 Southwest Valley
10/18 @Riverside, Oakland
10/25 Nodaway Valley

East Buchanan, Winthrop 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
08/31 Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
09/07 Edgewood-Colesburg
09/14 @Grundy Center
09/21 North Tama, Traer
09/28 GMG, Garwin
10/05 @BCLUW, Conrad
10/12 @Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
10/19 Hudson
East Buchanan, Winthrop 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
09/06 @Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
09/13 @Edgewood-Colesburg
09/20 Grundy Center
09/26 @North Tama, Traer
10/03 @GMG, Garwin
10/10 BCLUW, Conrad
10/17 Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
10/24 @Hudson

Edgewood-Colesburg 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Bellevue
08/31 Starmont
09/07 @East Buchanan, Winthrop
09/14 North Linn, Troy Mills
09/21 @Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
09/28 Lisbon
10/05 @Alburnett
10/12 MFL MarMac
10/19 @Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
Edgewood-Colesburg 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Bellevue
09/06 @Starmont
09/13 East Buchanan, Winthrop
09/20 @North Linn, Troy Mills
09/27 Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
10/04 @Lisbon
10/11 Alburnett
10/18 @MFL MarMac
10/25 Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg

Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Unity Christian, Orange City
08/31 West Monona
09/07 @Woodbury Central, Moville
09/14 West Sioux, Hawarden
09/21 @MMCRU
09/28 Akron-Westfield
10/05 @South O'Brien, Paullina
10/12 @Hinton
10/19 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Unity Christian, Orange City
09/06 @West Monona
09/13 Woodbury Central, Moville
09/20 @West Sioux, Hawarden
09/27 MMCRU
10/04 @Akron-Westfield
10/11 South O'Brien, Paullina
10/18 Hinton
10/25 @Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

GMG, Garwin 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Grand View Christian School
08/31 @Columbus Community, Columbus Junction
09/07 @Hudson
09/14 Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
09/21 Grundy Center
09/28 @East Buchanan, Winthrop
10/05 North Tama, Traer
10/12 BCLUW, Conrad
10/19 @Starmont
GMG, Garwin 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Grand View Christian School
09/06 Columbus Community, Columbus Junction
09/13 Hudson
09/20 @Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
09/26 @Grundy Center
10/03 East Buchanan, Winthrop
10/10 @North Tama, Traer
10/17 @BCLUW, Conrad
10/24 Starmont

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 South O'Brien, Paullina
08/31 @Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
09/07 Okoboji, Milford
09/14 @Sibley-Ocheyedan
09/21 @North Union
09/28 West Fork, Sheffield
10/05 @Belmond-Klemme
10/12 @West Hancock, Britt
10/19 Bishop Garrigan, Algona
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @South O'Brien, Paullina
09/06 Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
09/13 @Okoboji, Milford
09/20 Sibley-Ocheyedan
09/27 North Union
10/04 @West Fork, Sheffield
10/11 Belmond-Klemme
10/18 West Hancock, Britt
10/25 @Bishop Garrigan, Algona

Grand View Christian School 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @GMG, Garwin
08/31 B-G-M, Brooklyn
09/07 @Cardinal, Eldon
09/14 Belle Plaine
09/21 Martensdale-St. Marys
09/28 @Wayne, Corydon
10/05 Lynnville-Sully
10/12 @Central Decatur, Leon
10/19 @North Mahaska, New Sharon
Grand View Christian School 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 GMG, Garwin
09/06 @B-G-M, Brooklyn
09/13 Cardinal, Eldon
09/20 @Belle Plaine
09/27 @Martensdale-St. Marys
10/04 Wayne, Corydon
10/11 @Lynnville-Sully
10/18 Central Decatur, Leon
10/25 North Mahaska, New Sharon

Grundy Center 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Belle Plaine
08/31 @South Hamilton, Jewell
09/07 @BCLUW, Conrad
09/14 East Buchanan, Winthrop
09/21 @GMG, Garwin
09/28 @North Tama, Traer
10/05 Newman Catholic, Mason City
10/12 @Hudson
10/19 Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
Grundy Center 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Belle Plaine
09/06 South Hamilton, Jewell
09/13 BCLUW, Conrad
09/20 @East Buchanan, Winthrop
09/26 GMG, Garwin
10/03 North Tama, Traer
10/10 @Newman Catholic, Mason City
10/17 Hudson
10/24 @Wapsie Valley, Fairbank

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Okoboji, Milford
08/31 @Estherville Lincoln Central
09/07 @Sibley-Ocheyedan
09/14 Unity Christian, Orange City
09/21 @South O'Brien, Paullina
09/28 Hinton
10/05 @Akron-Westfield
10/12 MMCRU
10/19 @Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Okoboji, Milford
09/06 Estherville Lincoln Central
09/13 Sibley-Ocheyedan
09/20 @Unity Christian, Orange City
09/27 South O'Brien, Paullina
10/04 @Hinton
10/11 Akron-Westfield
10/18 @MMCRU
10/25 Gehlen Catholic, LeMars

Highland, Riverside 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Columbus Community, Columbus Junction
08/31 @Alburnett
09/07 Lynnville-Sully
09/14 @Lisbon
09/21 B-G-M, Brooklyn
09/28 @Pekin
10/05 Durant
10/12 @Cardinal, Eldon
10/19 Belle Plaine
Highland, Riverside 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Columbus Community, Columbus Junction
09/06 Alburnett
09/13 @Lynnville-Sully
09/20 Lisbon
09/27 @B-G-M, Brooklyn
10/04 Pekin
10/11 @Durant
10/18 Cardinal, Eldon
10/25 @Belle Plaine

Hinton 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Woodbury Central, Moville
08/31 Unity Christian, Orange City
09/07 @Lawton-Bronson
09/14 Logan-Magnolia
09/21 Akron-Westfield
09/28 @Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
10/05 MMCRU
10/12 Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
10/19 @South O'Brien, Paullina
Hinton 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Woodbury Central, Moville
09/06 @Unity Christian, Orange City
09/13 Lawton-Bronson
09/20 @Logan-Magnolia
09/27 @Akron-Westfield
10/04 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
10/11 @MMCRU
10/18 @Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
10/25 South O'Brien, Paullina

Hudson 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Jesup
08/31 @Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
09/07 GMG, Garwin
09/14 @North Tama, Traer
09/21 BCLUW, Conrad
09/28 Saint Ansgar
10/05 @Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
10/12 Grundy Center
10/19 @East Buchanan, Winthrop
Hudson 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Jesup
09/06 Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
09/13 @GMG, Garwin
09/20 North Tama, Traer
09/26 @BCLUW, Conrad
10/03 @Saint Ansgar
10/10 Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
10/17 @Grundy Center
10/24 East Buchanan, Winthrop

IKM-Manning 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @ACGC
08/31 Underwood
09/07 South Central Calhoun
09/14 @East Sac County
09/21 @St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
09/28 Manson Northwest Webster
10/05 @Alta/Aurelia
10/12 Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
10/19 @Ridge View
IKM-Manning 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 ACGC
09/06 @Underwood
09/13 @South Central Calhoun
09/20 East Sac County
09/27 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
10/04 @Manson Northwest Webster
10/11 Alta/Aurelia
10/18 @Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
10/25 Ridge View

Lawton-Bronson 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Alta/Aurelia
08/31 Akron-Westfield
09/07 Hinton
09/14 @Ridge View
09/21 West Monona
09/28 @Logan-Magnolia
10/05 @Tri-Center, Neola
10/12 Woodbury Central, Moville
10/19 Westwood, Sloan
Lawton-Bronson 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Alta/Aurelia
09/06 @Akron-Westfield
09/13 @Hinton
09/20 Ridge View
09/27 @West Monona
10/04 Logan-Magnolia
10/11 Tri-Center, Neola
10/18 @Woodbury Central, Moville
10/25 @Westwood, Sloan

Lisbon 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 B-G-M, Brooklyn
08/31 @North Tama, Traer
09/07 @Belle Plaine
09/14 Highland, Riverside
09/21 Alburnett
09/28 @Edgewood-Colesburg
10/05 @MFL MarMac
10/12 Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
10/19 @Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
Lisbon 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @B-G-M, Brooklyn
09/06 North Tama, Traer
09/13 Belle Plaine
09/20 @Highland, Riverside
09/27 @Alburnett
10/04 Edgewood-Colesburg
10/11 MFL MarMac
10/18 @Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
10/25 Maquoketa Valley, Delhi

Logan-Magnolia 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Treynor
08/31 @Missouri Valley
09/07 St. Albert, Council Bluffs
09/14 @Hinton
09/21 @Westwood, Sloan
09/28 Lawton-Bronson
10/05 Woodbury Central, Moville
10/12 @West Monona
10/19 Tri-Center, Neola
Logan-Magnolia 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Treynor
09/06 Missouri Valley
09/13 @St. Albert, Council Bluffs
09/20 Hinton
09/27 Westwood, Sloan
10/04 @Lawton-Bronson
10/11 @Woodbury Central, Moville
10/18 West Monona
10/25 @Tri-Center, Neola

Lynnville-Sully 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Pleasantville
08/31 Sigourney-Keota
09/07 @Highland, Riverside
09/14 Colfax-Mingo
09/21 @Wayne, Corydon
09/28 Central Decatur, Leon
10/05 @Grand View Christian School
10/12 North Mahaska, New Sharon
10/19 @Martensdale-St. Marys
Lynnville-Sully 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Pleasantville
09/06 @Sigourney-Keota
09/13 Highland, Riverside
09/20 @Colfax-Mingo
09/27 Wayne, Corydon
10/04 @Central Decatur, Leon
10/11 Grand View Christian School
10/18 @North Mahaska, New Sharon
10/25 Martensdale-St. Marys

Manson Northwest Webster 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Ogden
08/31 @Panorama, Panora
09/07 @Pocahontas Area
09/14 South Hamilton, Jewell
09/21 Alta/Aurelia
09/28 @IKM-Manning
10/05 @Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
10/12 Ridge View
10/19 @St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
Manson Northwest Webster 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Ogden
09/06 Panorama, Panora
09/13 Pocahontas Area
09/20 @South Hamilton, Jewell
09/27 @Alta/Aurelia
10/04 IKM-Manning
10/11 Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
10/18 @Ridge View
10/25 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 East Buchanan, Winthrop
08/31 @North Linn, Troy Mills
09/07 Cascade, Western Dubuque
09/14 @Monticello
09/21 Edgewood-Colesburg
09/28 @MFL MarMac
10/05 Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
10/12 @Alburnett
10/19 Lisbon
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @East Buchanan, Winthrop
09/06 North Linn, Troy Mills
09/13 @Cascade, Western Dubuque
09/20 Monticello
09/27 @Edgewood-Colesburg
10/04 MFL MarMac
10/11 @Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
10/18 Alburnett
10/25 @Lisbon

Martensdale-St. Marys 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Clarke, Osceola
08/31 @Colfax-Mingo
09/07 Woodward Academy
09/14 AHSTW
09/21 @Grand View Christian School
09/28 @North Mahaska, New Sharon
10/05 Central Decatur, Leon
10/12 @Wayne, Corydon
10/19 Lynnville-Sully
Martensdale-St. Marys 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Clarke, Osceola
09/06 Colfax-Mingo
09/13 @Woodward Academy
09/20 @AHSTW
09/27 Grand View Christian School
10/04 North Mahaska, New Sharon
10/11 @Central Decatur, Leon
10/18 Wayne, Corydon
10/25 @Lynnville-Sully

MFL MarMac 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @South Winneshiek, Calmar
08/31 Postville
09/07 Jesup
09/14 @Sumner-Fredericksburg
09/21 @Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
09/28 Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
10/05 Lisbon
10/12 @Edgewood-Colesburg
10/19 Alburnett
MFL MarMac 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 South Winneshiek, Calmar
09/06 @Postville
09/13 @Jesup
09/20 Sumner-Fredericksburg
09/27 Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
10/04 @Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
10/11 @Lisbon
10/18 Edgewood-Colesburg
10/25 @Alburnett

MMCRU 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto
08/31 Cherokee, Washington
09/07 North Union
09/14 @Okoboji, Milford
09/21 Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
09/28 South O'Brien, Paullina
10/05 @Hinton
10/12 @Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
10/19 Akron-Westfield
MMCRU 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto
09/06 @Cherokee, Washington
09/13 @North Union
09/20 Okoboji, Milford
09/27 @Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
10/04 @South O'Brien, Paullina
10/11 Hinton
10/18 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
10/25 @Akron-Westfield

Nashua-Plainfield 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 North Butler
08/31 Belmond-Klemme
09/07 @Newman Catholic, Mason City
09/14 West Fork, Sheffield
09/21 @Saint Ansgar
09/28 @South Winneshiek, Calmar
10/05 Central Springs
10/12 @Starmont
10/19 @Postville
Nashua-Plainfield 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @North Butler
09/06 @Belmond-Klemme
09/13 Newman Catholic, Mason City
09/20 @West Fork, Sheffield
09/26 Saint Ansgar
10/03 South Winneshiek, Calmar
10/10 @Central Springs
10/17 Starmont
10/24 Postville

Newman Catholic, Mason City 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Lake Mills
08/31 @Bishop Garrigan, Algona
09/07 Nashua-Plainfield
09/14 Central Springs
09/21 @Starmont
09/28 Postville
10/05 @Grundy Center
10/12 Saint Ansgar
10/19 @South Winneshiek, Calmar
Newman Catholic, Mason City 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Lake Mills
09/06 Bishop Garrigan, Algona
09/13 @Nashua-Plainfield
09/20 @Central Springs
09/26 Starmont
10/03 @Postville
10/10 Grundy Center
10/17 @Saint Ansgar
10/24 South Winneshiek, Calmar

Nodaway Valley 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Mount Ayr
08/31 @Clarke, Osceola
09/07 @ACGC
09/14 West Central Valley, Stuart
09/21 @Southwest Valley
09/28 Riverside, Oakland
10/05 @AHSTW
10/12 @St. Albert, Council Bluffs
10/19 Earlham
Nodaway Valley 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Mount Ayr
09/06 Clarke, Osceola
09/13 ACGC
09/20 @West Central Valley, Stuart
09/27 Southwest Valley
10/04 @Riverside, Oakland
10/11 AHSTW
10/18 St. Albert, Council Bluffs
10/25 @Earlham

North Mahaska, New Sharon 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 North Tama, Traer
08/31 @Belle Plaine
09/07 @B-G-M, Brooklyn
09/14 Cardinal, Eldon
09/21 @Central Decatur, Leon
09/28 Martensdale-St. Marys
10/05 Wayne, Corydon
10/12 @Lynnville-Sully
10/19 Grand View Christian School
North Mahaska, New Sharon 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @North Tama, Traer
09/06 Belle Plaine
09/13 B-G-M, Brooklyn
09/20 @Cardinal, Eldon
09/27 Central Decatur, Leon
10/04 @Martensdale-St. Marys
10/11 @Wayne, Corydon
10/18 Lynnville-Sully
10/25 @Grand View Christian School

North Tama, Traer 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @North Mahaska, New Sharon
08/31 Lisbon
09/07 @Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
09/14 Hudson
09/21 @East Buchanan, Winthrop
09/28 Grundy Center
10/05 @GMG, Garwin
10/12 Postville
10/19 @BCLUW, Conrad
North Tama, Traer 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 North Mahaska, New Sharon
09/06 @Lisbon
09/13 Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
09/20 @Hudson
09/26 East Buchanan, Winthrop
10/03 @Grundy Center
10/10 GMG, Garwin
10/17 @Postville
10/24 BCLUW, Conrad

North Union 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Central Springs
08/31 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
09/07 @MMCRU
09/14 Lake Mills
09/21 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
09/28 @West Hancock, Britt
10/05 Bishop Garrigan, Algona
10/12 Belmond-Klemme
10/19 @West Fork, Sheffield
North Union 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Central Springs
09/06 @St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
09/13 MMCRU
09/20 @Lake Mills
09/27 @Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
10/04 West Hancock, Britt
10/11 @Bishop Garrigan, Algona
10/18 @Belmond-Klemme
10/25 West Fork, Sheffield

Pekin 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Sigourney-Keota
08/31 Mid-Prairie, Wellman
09/07 @Mediapolis
09/14 Davis County, Bloomfield
09/21 @Cardinal, Eldon
09/28 Highland, Riverside
10/05 @B-G-M, Brooklyn
10/12 @Belle Plaine
10/19 Durant
Pekin 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Sigourney-Keota
09/06 @Mid-Prairie, Wellman
09/13 Mediapolis
09/20 @Davis County, Bloomfield
09/27 Cardinal, Eldon
10/04 @Highland, Riverside
10/11 B-G-M, Brooklyn
10/18 Belle Plaine
10/25 @Durant

Postville 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Sumner-Fredericksburg
08/31 @MFL MarMac
09/07 @South Winneshiek, Calmar
09/14 Saint Ansgar
09/21 @Central Springs
09/28 @Newman Catholic, Mason City
10/05 Starmont
10/12 @North Tama, Traer
10/19 Nashua-Plainfield
Postville 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Sumner-Fredericksburg
09/06 MFL MarMac
09/13 South Winneshiek, Calmar
09/20 @Saint Ansgar
09/26 Central Springs
10/03 Newman Catholic, Mason City
10/10 @Starmont
10/17 North Tama, Traer
10/24 @Nashua-Plainfield

Ridge View 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @OA-BCIG
08/31 Woodbury Central, Moville
09/07 @East Sac County
09/14 Lawton-Bronson
09/21 Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
09/28 @Alta/Aurelia
10/05 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
10/12 @Manson Northwest Webster
10/19 IKM-Manning
Ridge View 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 OA-BCIG
09/06 @Woodbury Central, Moville
09/13 East Sac County
09/20 @Lawton-Bronson
09/27 @Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
10/04 Alta/Aurelia
10/11 @St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
10/18 Manson Northwest Webster
10/25 @IKM-Manning

Riverside, Oakland 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Tri-Center, Neola
08/31 @Westwood, Sloan
09/07 Missouri Valley
09/14 Shenandoah
09/21 @AHSTW
09/28 @Nodaway Valley
10/05 St. Albert, Council Bluffs
10/12 @Earlham
10/19 Southwest Valley
Riverside, Oakland 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Tri-Center, Neola
09/06 Westwood, Sloan
09/13 @Missouri Valley
09/20 @Shenandoah
09/27 AHSTW
10/04 Nodaway Valley
10/11 @St. Albert, Council Bluffs
10/18 Earlham
10/25 @Southwest Valley

Saint Ansgar 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @West Fork, Sheffield
08/31 Osage
09/07 @Starmont
09/14 @Postville
09/21 Nashua-Plainfield
09/28 @Hudson
10/05 South Winneshiek, Calmar
10/12 @Newman Catholic, Mason City
10/19 Central Springs
Saint Ansgar 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 West Fork, Sheffield
09/06 @Osage
09/13 Starmont
09/20 Postville
09/26 @Nashua-Plainfield
10/03 Hudson
10/10 @South Winneshiek, Calmar
10/17 Newman Catholic, Mason City
10/24 @Central Springs

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Pocahontas Area
08/31 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
09/07 @Akron-Westfield
09/14 South O'Brien, Paullina
09/21 @Ridge View
09/28 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
10/05 Manson Northwest Webster
10/12 @IKM-Manning
10/19 @Alta/Aurelia
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Pocahontas Area
09/06 @Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
09/13 Akron-Westfield
09/20 @South O'Brien, Paullina
09/27 Ridge View
10/04 @St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
10/11 @Manson Northwest Webster
10/18 IKM-Manning
10/25 Alta/Aurelia

South O'Brien, Paullina 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
08/31 @Sheldon
09/07 Alta/Aurelia
09/14 @Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
09/21 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
09/28 @MMCRU
10/05 Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
10/12 @Akron-Westfield
10/19 Hinton
South O'Brien, Paullina 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
09/06 Sheldon
09/13 @Alta/Aurelia
09/20 Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
09/27 @Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
10/04 MMCRU
10/11 @Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
10/18 Akron-Westfield
10/25 @Hinton

South Winneshiek, Calmar 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 MFL MarMac
08/31 @Sumner-Fredericksburg
09/07 Postville
09/14 Starmont
09/21 @Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
09/28 Nashua-Plainfield
10/05 @Saint Ansgar
10/12 @Central Springs
10/19 Newman Catholic, Mason City
South Winneshiek, Calmar 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @MFL MarMac
09/06 Sumner-Fredericksburg
09/13 @Postville
09/20 @Starmont
09/26 Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
10/03 @Nashua-Plainfield
10/10 Saint Ansgar
10/17 Central Springs
10/24 @Newman Catholic, Mason City

Southwest Valley 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Red Oak
08/31 Central Decatur, Leon
09/07 West Central Valley, Stuart
09/14 @Clarinda
09/21 Nodaway Valley
09/28 @St. Albert, Council Bluffs
10/05 Earlham
10/12 AHSTW
10/19 @Riverside, Oakland
Southwest Valley 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Red Oak
09/06 @Central Decatur, Leon
09/13 @West Central Valley, Stuart
09/20 Clarinda
09/27 @Nodaway Valley
10/04 St. Albert, Council Bluffs
10/11 @Earlham
10/18 @AHSTW
10/25 Riverside, Oakland

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
08/31 Treynor
09/07 @Logan-Magnolia
09/14 @Underwood
09/21 Earlham
09/28 Southwest Valley
10/05 @Riverside, Oakland
10/12 Nodaway Valley
10/19 @AHSTW
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
09/06 @Treynor
09/13 Logan-Magnolia
09/20 Underwood
09/27 @Earlham
10/04 @Southwest Valley
10/11 Riverside, Oakland
10/18 @Nodaway Valley
10/25 AHSTW

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Panorama, Panora
08/31 @North Union
09/07 Eagle Grove
09/14 @Bishop Garrigan, Algona
09/21 IKM-Manning
09/28 @Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
10/05 @Ridge View
10/12 Alta/Aurelia
10/19 Manson Northwest Webster
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Panorama, Panora
09/06 North Union
09/13 @Eagle Grove
09/20 Bishop Garrigan, Algona
09/27 @IKM-Manning
10/04 Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
10/11 Ridge View
10/18 @Alta/Aurelia
10/25 @Manson Northwest Webster

Starmont 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 North Linn, Troy Mills
08/31 @Edgewood-Colesburg
09/07 Saint Ansgar
09/14 @South Winneshiek, Calmar
09/21 Newman Catholic, Mason City
09/28 @Central Springs
10/05 @Postville
10/12 Nashua-Plainfield
10/19 GMG, Garwin
Starmont 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @North Linn, Troy Mills
09/06 Edgewood-Colesburg
09/13 @Saint Ansgar
09/20 South Winneshiek, Calmar
09/26 @Newman Catholic, Mason City
10/03 Central Springs
10/10 Postville
10/17 @Nashua-Plainfield
10/24 @GMG, Garwin

Tri-Center, Neola 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Riverside, Oakland
08/31 Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto
09/07 @Underwood
09/14 ACGC
09/21 Woodbury Central, Moville
09/28 @West Monona
10/05 Lawton-Bronson
10/12 @Westwood, Sloan
10/19 @Logan-Magnolia
Tri-Center, Neola 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Riverside, Oakland
09/06 @Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto
09/13 Underwood
09/20 @ACGC
09/27 @Woodbury Central, Moville
10/04 West Monona
10/11 @Lawton-Bronson
10/18 Westwood, Sloan
10/25 Logan-Magnolia

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
08/31 Denver
09/07 North Tama, Traer
09/14 @GMG, Garwin
09/21 South Winneshiek, Calmar
09/28 @BCLUW, Conrad
10/05 Hudson
10/12 East Buchanan, Winthrop
10/19 @Grundy Center
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
09/06 @Denver
09/13 @North Tama, Traer
09/20 GMG, Garwin
09/26 @South Winneshiek, Calmar
10/03 BCLUW, Conrad
10/10 @Hudson
10/17 @East Buchanan, Winthrop
10/24 Grundy Center

Wayne, Corydon 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Woodward Academy
08/31 @Cardinal, Eldon
09/07 Colfax-Mingo
09/14 @Van Buren Community
09/21 Lynnville-Sully
09/28 Grand View Christian School
10/05 @North Mahaska, New Sharon
10/12 Martensdale-St. Marys
10/19 @Central Decatur, Leon
Wayne, Corydon 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Woodward Academy
09/06 Cardinal, Eldon
09/13 @Colfax-Mingo
09/20 Van Buren Community
09/27 @Lynnville-Sully
10/04 @Grand View Christian School
10/11 North Mahaska, New Sharon
10/18 @Martensdale-St. Marys
10/25 Central Decatur, Leon

West Fork, Sheffield 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Saint Ansgar
08/31 Lake Mills
09/07 @Central Springs
09/14 @Nashua-Plainfield
09/21 Belmond-Klemme
09/28 @Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
10/05 West Hancock, Britt
10/12 @Bishop Garrigan, Algona
10/19 North Union
West Fork, Sheffield 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Saint Ansgar
09/06 @Lake Mills
09/13 Central Springs
09/20 Nashua-Plainfield
09/27 @Belmond-Klemme
10/04 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
10/11 @West Hancock, Britt
10/18 Bishop Garrigan, Algona
10/25 @North Union

West Hancock, Britt 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
08/31 Emmetsburg
09/07 @Osage
09/14 @Forest City
09/21 Bishop Garrigan, Algona
09/28 North Union
10/05 @West Fork, Sheffield
10/12 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
10/19 @Belmond-Klemme
West Hancock, Britt 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
09/06 @Emmetsburg
09/13 Osage
09/20 Forest City
09/27 @Bishop Garrigan, Algona
10/04 @North Union
10/11 West Fork, Sheffield
10/18 @Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
10/25 Belmond-Klemme

West Monona 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Missouri Valley
08/31 @Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
09/07 Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto
09/14 @Akron-Westfield
09/21 @Lawton-Bronson
09/28 Tri-Center, Neola
10/05 @Westwood, Sloan
10/12 Logan-Magnolia
10/19 @Woodbury Central, Moville
West Monona 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Missouri Valley
09/06 Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
09/13 @Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto
09/20 Akron-Westfield
09/27 Lawton-Bronson
10/04 @Tri-Center, Neola
10/11 Westwood, Sloan
10/18 @Logan-Magnolia
10/25 Woodbury Central, Moville

Westwood, Sloan 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Akron-Westfield
08/31 Riverside, Oakland
09/07 AHSTW
09/14 @Missouri Valley
09/21 Logan-Magnolia
09/28 @Woodbury Central, Moville
10/05 West Monona
10/12 Tri-Center, Neola
10/19 @Lawton-Bronson
Westwood, Sloan 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 Akron-Westfield
09/06 @Riverside, Oakland
09/13 @AHSTW
09/20 Missouri Valley
09/27 @Logan-Magnolia
10/04 Woodbury Central, Moville
10/11 @West Monona
10/18 @Tri-Center, Neola
10/25 Lawton-Bronson

Woodbury Central, Moville 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Hinton
08/31 @Ridge View
09/07 Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
09/14 @Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto
09/21 @Tri-Center, Neola
09/28 Westwood, Sloan
10/05 @Logan-Magnolia
10/12 @Lawton-Bronson
10/19 West Monona
Woodbury Central, Moville 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/30 @Hinton
09/06 Ridge View
09/13 @Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
09/20 Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto
09/27 Tri-Center, Neola
10/04 @Westwood, Sloan
10/11 Logan-Magnolia
10/18 Lawton-Bronson
10/25 @West Monona

8 PLAYER:

AGWSR, Ackley 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction
08/31 West Bend-Mallard
09/07 @Collins-Maxwell
09/14 Colo-Nesco
09/21 @Meskwaki Settlement School
09/28 Melcher-Dallas
10/05 @Baxter
10/12 Gladbrook-Reinbeck
10/19 @Twin Cedars, Bussey
AGWSR, Ackley 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction
09/05 @West Bend-Mallard
09/13 Collins-Maxwell
09/20 @Colo-Nesco
09/27 Meskwaki Settlement School
10/04 @Melcher-Dallas
10/11 Baxter
10/18 @Gladbrook-Reinbeck
10/25 Twin Cedars, Bussey

Ar-We-Va, Westside 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Boyer Valley, Dunlap
08/31 @Woodbine
09/07 West Bend-Mallard
09/14 @Harris-Lake Park
09/21 St. Mary's, Remsen
09/28 @Newell-Fonda
10/05 Clay Central-Everly
10/12 @Kingsley-Pierson
10/19 @River Valley, Correctionville
Ar-We-Va, Westside 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 @Boyer Valley, Dunlap
09/05 Woodbine
09/13 @West Bend-Mallard
09/20 Harris-Lake Park
09/27 @St. Mary's, Remsen
10/04 Newell-Fonda
10/11 @Clay Central-Everly
10/18 Kingsley-Pierson
10/25 River Valley, Correctionville

Audubon 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 St. Mary's, Remsen
08/31 @Fremont-Mills, Tabor
09/07 @Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
09/14 Woodbine
09/21 @Boyer Valley, Dunlap
09/28 @Coon Rapids-Bayard
10/05 West Harrison, Mondamin
10/12 Glidden-Ralston
10/19 @CAM, Anita
Audubon 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 @St. Mary's, Remsen
09/05 Fremont-Mills, Tabor
09/13 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
09/20 @Woodbine
09/27 Boyer Valley, Dunlap
10/04 Coon Rapids-Bayard
10/11 @West Harrison, Mondamin
10/18 @Glidden-Ralston
10/25 CAM, Anita

Baxter 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Coon Rapids-Bayard
08/31 Don Bosco, Gilbertville
09/07 @Melcher-Dallas
09/14 Collins-Maxwell
09/21 @Gladbrook-Reinbeck
09/28 @Twin Cedars, Bussey
10/05 AGWSR, Ackley
10/12 @Colo-Nesco
10/19 Meskwaki Settlement School
Baxter 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 Coon Rapids-Bayard
09/05 @Don Bosco, Gilbertville
09/13 Melcher-Dallas
09/20 @Collins-Maxwell
09/27 Gladbrook-Reinbeck
10/04 Twin Cedars, Bussey
10/11 @AGWSR, Ackley
10/18 Colo-Nesco
10/25 @Meskwaki Settlement School

Bedford 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 CAM, Anita
08/31 @Worth County, MO
09/07 @Stanton
09/14 East Mills
09/21 Sidney
09/28 @Fremont-Mills, Tabor
10/05 Clarinda Academy
10/12 @Essex
10/19 @Griswold
Bedford 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 @CAM, Anita
09/05 Worth County, MO
09/13 Stanton
09/20 @East Mills
09/27 @Sidney
10/04 Fremont-Mills, Tabor
10/11 @Clarinda Academy
10/18 Essex
10/25 Griswold

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Ar-We-Va, Westside
08/31 @St. Mary's, Remsen
09/07 West Harrison, Mondamin
09/14 @Coon Rapids-Bayard
09/21 Audubon
09/28 @Glidden-Ralston
10/05 CAM, Anita
10/12 @Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
10/19 Woodbine
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 Ar-We-Va, Westside
09/05 St. Mary's, Remsen
09/13 @West Harrison, Mondamin
09/20 Coon Rapids-Bayard
09/27 @Audubon
10/04 Glidden-Ralston
10/11 @CAM, Anita
12/31 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
10/25 @Woodbine

CAM, Anita 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Bedford
08/31 Stanton
09/07 @Glidden-Ralston
09/14 @West Harrison, Mondamin
09/21 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
09/28 Woodbine
10/05 @Boyer Valley, Dunlap
10/12 @Coon Rapids-Bayard
10/19 Audubon
CAM, Anita 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 Bedford
09/05 @Stanton
09/13 Glidden-Ralston
09/20 West Harrison, Mondamin
09/27 @Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
10/04 @Woodbine
10/11 Boyer Valley, Dunlap
10/18 Coon Rapids-Bayard
10/25 @Audubon

Central City 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Colo-Nesco
08/31 @Tripoli
09/07 West Central, Maynard
09/14 @Kee, Lansing
09/21 Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction
09/28 @Easton Valley
10/05 Central, Elkader
10/12 @Midland, Wyoming
10/19 Springville
Central City 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 @Colo-Nesco
09/05 Tripoli
09/13 @West Central, Maynard
09/20 Kee, Lansing
09/27 @Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction
10/04 Easton Valley
10/11 @Central, Elkader
10/18 Midland, Wyoming
10/25 @Springville

Central, Elkader 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Janesville
08/31 @Riceville
09/07 Easton Valley
09/14 @West Central, Maynard
09/21 Midland, Wyoming
09/28 Springville
10/05 @Central City
10/12 Kee, Lansing
10/19 @Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction
Central, Elkader 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 @Janesville
09/05 Riceville
09/13 @Easton Valley
09/20 West Central, Maynard
09/27 @Midland, Wyoming
10/04 @Springville
10/11 Central City
10/18 @Kee, Lansing
10/25 Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction

Clarinda Academy 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
08/31 @Southeast Warren, Liberty Center
09/07 @Fremont-Mills, Tabor
09/14 Stanton
09/21 @Essex
09/28 Griswold
10/05 @Bedford
10/12 @East Mills
10/19 Sidney
Clarinda Academy 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 @Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
09/05 Southeast Warren, Liberty Center
09/13 Fremont-Mills, Tabor
09/20 @Stanton
09/27 Essex
10/04 @Griswold
10/11 Bedford
10/18 East Mills
10/25 @Sidney

Clay Central-Everly 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Northwood-Kensett
08/31 North Iowa, Buffalo Center
09/07 Newell-Fonda
09/14 @West Bend-Mallard
09/21 @Kingsley-Pierson
09/28 River Valley, Correctionville
10/05 @Ar-We-Va, Westside
10/12 Harris-Lake Park
10/19 @St. Mary's, Remsen
Clay Central-Everly 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 Northwood-Kensett
09/05 @North Iowa, Buffalo Center
09/13 @Newell-Fonda
09/20 West Bend-Mallard
09/27 Kingsley-Pierson
10/04 @River Valley, Correctionville
10/11 Ar-We-Va, Westside
10/18 @Harris-Lake Park
10/25 St. Mary's, Remsen

Collins-Maxwell 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Newell-Fonda
08/31 @Murray
09/07 AGWSR, Ackley
09/14 @Baxter
09/21 @Colo-Nesco
09/28 Gladbrook-Reinbeck
10/05 @Meskwaki Settlement School
10/12 Twin Cedars, Bussey
10/19 @Melcher-Dallas
Collins-Maxwell 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 @Newell-Fonda
09/05 Murray
09/13 @AGWSR, Ackley
09/20 Baxter
09/27 Colo-Nesco
10/04 @Gladbrook-Reinbeck
10/11 Meskwaki Settlement School
10/18 @Twin Cedars, Bussey
10/25 Melcher-Dallas

Colo-Nesco 2018 Schedule:
08/17 @H-L-V, Victor
08/24 @Central City
08/31 Springville
09/07 Twin Cedars, Bussey
09/14 @AGWSR, Ackley
09/21 Collins-Maxwell
09/28 Meskwaki Settlement School
10/05 @Melcher-Dallas
10/12 Baxter
10/19 @Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Colo-Nesco 2019 Schedule:
08/22 H-L-V, Victor
08/29 Central City
09/05 @Springville
09/13 @Twin Cedars, Bussey
09/20 AGWSR, Ackley
09/27 @Collins-Maxwell
10/04 @Meskwaki Settlement School
10/11 Melcher-Dallas
10/18 @Baxter
10/25 Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Coon Rapids-Bayard 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Baxter
08/31 @Newell-Fonda
09/07 @Woodbine
09/14 Boyer Valley, Dunlap
09/21 @West Harrison, Mondamin
09/28 Audubon
10/05 @Glidden-Ralston
10/12 CAM, Anita
10/19 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Coon Rapids-Bayard 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 @Baxter
09/05 Newell-Fonda
09/13 Woodbine
09/20 @Boyer Valley, Dunlap
09/27 West Harrison, Mondamin
10/04 @Audubon
10/11 Glidden-Ralston
10/18 @CAM, Anita
10/25 @Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Gladbrook-Reinbeck
08/31 @Baxter
09/07 @Rockford
09/14 Janesville
09/21 @Tripoli
09/28 Northwood-Kensett
10/05 @Dunkerton
10/12 North Iowa, Buffalo Center
10/19 @Riceville
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 @Gladbrook-Reinbeck
09/05 Baxter
09/13 Rockford
09/20 @Janesville
09/27 Tripoli
10/04 @Northwood-Kensett
10/11 Dunkerton
10/18 @North Iowa, Buffalo Center
10/25 Riceville

Dunkerton 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Easton Valley
08/31 Midland, Wyoming
09/07 @Northwood-Kensett
09/14 Rockford
09/21 @North Iowa, Buffalo Center
09/28 @Riceville
10/05 Don Bosco, Gilbertville
10/12 Janesville
10/19 @Tripoli
Dunkerton 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 Easton Valley
09/05 @Midland, Wyoming
09/13 Northwood-Kensett
09/20 @Rockford
09/27 North Iowa, Buffalo Center
10/04 Riceville
10/11 @Don Bosco, Gilbertville
10/18 @Janesville
10/25 Tripoli

East Mills 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 East Union, Afton
08/31 @Lamoni
09/07 Griswold
09/14 @Bedford
09/21 Stanton
09/28 @Sidney
10/05 Fremont-Mills, Tabor
10/12 Clarinda Academy
10/19 @Essex
East Mills 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 @East Union, Afton
09/05 Lamoni
09/13 @Griswold
09/20 Bedford
09/27 @Stanton
10/04 Sidney
10/11 @Fremont-Mills, Tabor
10/18 @Clarinda Academy
10/25 Essex

East Union, Afton 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @East Mills
08/31 Griswold
09/07 Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
09/14 @Lenox
09/21 @Southeast Warren, Liberty Center
09/28 Murray
10/05 @Lamoni
10/12 @Moravia
10/19 Seymour-Moulton Udell
East Union, Afton 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 East Mills
09/05 @Griswold
09/13 @Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
09/20 Lenox
09/27 Southeast Warren, Liberty Center
10/04 @Murray
10/11 Lamoni
10/18 Moravia
10/25 @Seymour-Moulton Udell

Easton Valley 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Dunkerton
08/31 @Janesville
09/07 @Central, Elkader
09/14 Midland, Wyoming
09/21 @Springville
09/28 Central City
10/05 @Kee, Lansing
10/12 Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction
10/19 @West Central, Maynard
Easton Valley 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 @Dunkerton
09/05 Janesville
09/13 Central, Elkader
09/20 @Midland, Wyoming
09/27 Springville
10/04 @Central City
10/11 Kee, Lansing
10/18 @Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction
10/25 West Central, Maynard

English Valleys, North English 2018 Schedule:
08/17 Twin Cedars, Bussey
08/24 @Winfield-Mt. Union
08/31 @WACO, Wayland
BYE
09/14 @Tri-County, Thornburg
09/21 @Montezuma
09/28 Iowa Valley, Marengo
10/05 @H-L-V, Victor
10/12 New London
10/19 Lone Tree
English Valleys, North English 2019 Schedule:
08/23 @Twin Cedars, Bussey
08/29 Winfield-Mt. Union
09/05 WACO, Wayland
BYE
09/19 Tri-County, Thornburg
09/26 Montezuma
10/03 @Iowa Valley, Marengo
10/10 H-L-V, Victor
10/17 @New London
10/24 @Lone Tree

Essex 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Murray
08/31 @Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
09/07 @Sidney
09/14 Fremont-Mills, Tabor
09/21 Clarinda Academy
09/28 @Stanton
10/05 @Griswold
10/12 Bedford
10/19 East Mills
Essex 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 @Murray
09/05 Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
09/13 Sidney
09/20 @Fremont-Mills, Tabor
09/27 @Clarinda Academy
10/04 Stanton
10/11 Griswold
10/18 @Bedford
10/25 @East Mills

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Fremont-Mills, Tabor
08/31 @Sidney
09/07 Audubon
09/14 Glidden-Ralston
09/21 @CAM, Anita
09/28 West Harrison, Mondamin
10/05 @Woodbine
10/12 Boyer Valley, Dunlap
10/19 @Coon Rapids-Bayard
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 @Fremont-Mills, Tabor
09/05 Sidney
09/13 @Audubon
09/20 @Glidden-Ralston
09/27 CAM, Anita
10/04 @West Harrison, Mondamin
10/11 Woodbine
12/31 @Boyer Valley, Dunlap
10/25 Coon Rapids-Bayard

Fremont-Mills, Tabor 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
08/31 Audubon
09/07 Clarinda Academy
09/14 @Essex
09/21 @Griswold
09/28 Bedford
10/05 @East Mills
10/12 Sidney
10/19 Stanton
Fremont-Mills, Tabor 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
09/05 @Audubon
09/13 @Clarinda Academy
09/20 Essex
09/27 Griswold
10/04 @Bedford
10/11 East Mills
10/18 @Sidney
10/25 @Stanton

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Don Bosco, Gilbertville
08/31 Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction
09/07 @Meskwaki Settlement School
09/14 Melcher-Dallas
09/21 Baxter
09/28 @Collins-Maxwell
10/05 Twin Cedars, Bussey
10/12 @AGWSR, Ackley
10/19 Colo-Nesco
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 Don Bosco, Gilbertville
09/05 @Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction
09/13 Meskwaki Settlement School
09/20 @Melcher-Dallas
09/27 @Baxter
10/04 Collins-Maxwell
10/11 @Twin Cedars, Bussey
10/18 AGWSR, Ackley
10/25 @Colo-Nesco

Glidden-Ralston 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @West Bend-Mallard
08/31 River Valley, Correctionville
09/07 CAM, Anita
09/14 @Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
09/21 @Woodbine
09/28 Boyer Valley, Dunlap
10/05 Coon Rapids-Bayard
10/12 @Audubon
10/19 West Harrison, Mondamin
Glidden-Ralston 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 West Bend-Mallard
09/05 @River Valley, Correctionville
09/13 @CAM, Anita
09/20 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
09/27 Woodbine
10/04 @Boyer Valley, Dunlap
10/11 @Coon Rapids-Bayard
10/18 Audubon
10/25 @West Harrison, Mondamin

Griswold 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Southeast Warren, Liberty Center
08/31 @East Union, Afton
09/07 @East Mills
09/14 Sidney
09/21 Fremont-Mills, Tabor
09/28 @Clarinda Academy
10/05 Essex
10/12 @Stanton
10/19 Bedford
Griswold 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 @Southeast Warren, Liberty Center
09/05 East Union, Afton
09/13 East Mills
09/20 @Sidney
09/27 @Fremont-Mills, Tabor
10/04 Clarinda Academy
10/11 @Essex
10/18 Stanton
10/25 @Bedford

H-L-V, Victor 2018 Schedule:
08/17 Colo-Nesco
08/24 @New London
08/31 Montezuma
09/07 Lone Tree
BYE
09/21 @Winfield-Mt. Union
09/28 WACO, Wayland
10/05 English Valleys, North English
10/12 @Tri-County, Thornburg
10/19 @Iowa Valley, Marengo
H-L-V, Victor 2019 Schedule:
08/22 @Colo-Nesco
08/29 New London
09/05 @Montezuma
09/12 @Lone Tree
BYE
09/26 Winfield-Mt. Union
10/03 @WACO, Wayland
10/10 @English Valleys, North English
10/17 Tri-County, Thornburg
10/24 Iowa Valley, Marengo

Harris-Lake Park 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @North Iowa, Buffalo Center
08/31 Northwood-Kensett
09/07 @River Valley, Correctionville
09/14 Ar-We-Va, Westside
09/21 West Bend-Mallard
09/28 @St. Mary's, Remsen
10/05 Newell-Fonda
10/12 @Clay Central-Everly
10/19 Kingsley-Pierson
Harris-Lake Park 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 North Iowa, Buffalo Center
09/05 @Northwood-Kensett
09/13 River Valley, Correctionville
09/20 @Ar-We-Va, Westside
09/27 @West Bend-Mallard
10/04 St. Mary's, Remsen
10/11 @Newell-Fonda
10/18 Clay Central-Everly
10/25 @Kingsley-Pierson

Iowa Valley, Marengo 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 WACO, Wayland
08/31 @Lone Tree
09/07 @Tri-County, Thornburg
09/14 Winfield-Mt. Union
BYE
09/28 @English Valleys, North English
10/05 New London
10/12 @Montezuma
10/19 H-L-V, Victor
Iowa Valley, Marengo 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 @WACO, Wayland
09/05 Lone Tree
09/12 Tri-County, Thornburg
09/19 @Winfield-Mt. Union
BYE
10/03 English Valleys, North English
10/10 @New London
10/17 Montezuma
10/24 @H-L-V, Victor

Janesville 2018 Schedule:
08/17 WACO, Wayland
08/24 @Central, Elkader
08/31 Easton Valley
09/07 Riceville
09/14 @Don Bosco, Gilbertville
09/21 @Rockford
09/28 Tripoli
10/05 @Northwood-Kensett
10/12 @Dunkerton
10/19 North Iowa, Buffalo Center
Janesville 2019 Schedule:
08/22 @WACO, Wayland
08/29 Central, Elkader
09/05 @Easton Valley
09/13 @Riceville
09/20 Don Bosco, Gilbertville
09/27 Rockford
10/04 @Tripoli
10/11 Northwood-Kensett
10/18 Dunkerton
10/25 @North Iowa, Buffalo Center

Kee, Lansing 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Riceville
08/31 @Rockford
09/07 @Springville
09/14 Central City
09/21 @West Central, Maynard
09/28 Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction
10/05 Easton Valley
10/12 @Central, Elkader
10/19 Midland, Wyoming
Kee, Lansing 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 @Riceville
09/05 Rockford
09/13 Springville
09/20 @Central City
09/27 West Central, Maynard
10/04 @Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction
10/11 @Easton Valley
10/18 Central, Elkader
10/25 @Midland, Wyoming

Kingsley-Pierson 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Woodbine
08/31 @West Harrison, Mondamin
09/07 St. Mary's, Remsen
09/14 @Newell-Fonda
09/21 Clay Central-Everly
09/28 @West Bend-Mallard
10/05 @River Valley, Correctionville
10/12 Ar-We-Va, Westside
10/19 @Harris-Lake Park
Kingsley-Pierson 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 @Woodbine
09/05 West Harrison, Mondamin
09/13 @St. Mary's, Remsen
09/20 Newell-Fonda
09/27 @Clay Central-Everly
10/04 West Bend-Mallard
10/11 River Valley, Correctionville
10/18 @Ar-We-Va, Westside
10/25 Harris-Lake Park

Lamoni 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Stanton
08/31 East Mills
09/07 @Murray
09/14 Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
09/21 @Moravia
09/28 Seymour-Moulton Udell
10/05 East Union, Afton
10/12 @Lenox
10/19 @Southeast Warren, Liberty Center
Lamoni 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 Stanton
09/05 @East Mills
09/13 Murray
09/20 @Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
09/27 Moravia
10/04 @Seymour-Moulton Udell
10/11 @East Union, Afton
10/18 Lenox
10/25 Southeast Warren, Liberty Center

Lenox 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Sidney
08/31 @Melcher-Dallas
09/07 @Seymour-Moulton Udell
09/14 East Union, Afton
09/21 @Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
09/28 Southeast Warren, Liberty Center
10/05 @Murray
10/12 Lamoni
10/19 Moravia
Lenox 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 @Sidney
09/05 Melcher-Dallas
09/13 Seymour-Moulton Udell
09/20 @East Union, Afton
09/27 Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
10/04 @Southeast Warren, Liberty Center
10/11 Murray
10/18 @Lamoni
10/25 @Moravia

Lone Tree 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Montezuma
08/31 Iowa Valley, Marengo
09/07 @H-L-V, Victor
09/14 New London
09/21 WACO, Wayland
BYE
10/05 Tri-County, Thornburg
10/12 @Winfield-Mt. Union
10/19 @English Valleys, North English
Lone Tree 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 Montezuma
09/05 @Iowa Valley, Marengo
09/12 H-L-V, Victor
09/19 @New London
09/26 @WACO, Wayland
BYE
10/10 @Tri-County, Thornburg
10/17 Winfield-Mt. Union
10/24 English Valleys, North English

Melcher-Dallas 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Seymour-Moulton Udell
08/31 Lenox
09/07 Baxter
09/14 @Gladbrook-Reinbeck
09/21 Twin Cedars, Bussey
09/28 @AGWSR, Ackley
10/05 Colo-Nesco
10/12 @Meskwaki Settlement School
10/19 Collins-Maxwell
Melcher-Dallas 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 Seymour-Moulton Udell
09/05 @Lenox
09/13 @Baxter
09/20 Gladbrook-Reinbeck
09/27 @Twin Cedars, Bussey
10/04 AGWSR, Ackley
10/11 @Colo-Nesco
10/18 Meskwaki Settlement School
10/25 @Collins-Maxwell

Meskwaki Settlement School 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Midland, Wyoming
08/31 West Central, Maynard
09/07 Gladbrook-Reinbeck
09/14 @Twin Cedars, Bussey
09/21 AGWSR, Ackley
09/28 @Colo-Nesco
10/05 Collins-Maxwell
10/12 Melcher-Dallas
10/19 @Baxter
Meskwaki Settlement School 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 Midland, Wyoming
09/05 @West Central, Maynard
09/13 @Gladbrook-Reinbeck
09/20 Twin Cedars, Bussey
09/27 @AGWSR, Ackley
10/04 Colo-Nesco
10/11 @Collins-Maxwell
10/18 @Melcher-Dallas
10/25 Baxter

Midland, Wyoming 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Meskwaki Settlement School
08/31 @Dunkerton
09/07 Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction
09/14 @Easton Valley
09/21 @Central, Elkader
09/28 West Central, Maynard
10/05 @Springville
10/12 Central City
10/19 @Kee, Lansing
Midland, Wyoming 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 @Meskwaki Settlement School
09/05 Dunkerton
09/13 @Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction
09/20 Easton Valley
09/27 Central, Elkader
10/04 @West Central, Maynard
10/11 Springville
10/18 @Central City
10/25 Kee, Lansing

Montezuma 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Lone Tree
08/31 @H-L-V, Victor
09/07 Winfield-Mt. Union
09/14 @WACO, Wayland
09/21 English Valleys, North English
09/28 @Tri-County, Thornburg
BYE
10/12 Iowa Valley, Marengo
10/19 @New London
Montezuma 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 @Lone Tree
09/05 H-L-V, Victor
09/12 @Winfield-Mt. Union
09/19 WACO, Wayland
09/26 @English Valleys, North English
10/03 Tri-County, Thornburg
BYE
10/17 @Iowa Valley, Marengo
10/24 New London

Moravia 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Twin Cedars, Bussey
08/31 New London
09/07 @Southeast Warren, Liberty Center
09/14 Murray
09/21 Lamoni
09/28 @Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
10/05 @Seymour-Moulton Udell
10/12 East Union, Afton
10/19 @Lenox
Moravia 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 Twin Cedars, Bussey
09/05 @New London
09/13 Southeast Warren, Liberty Center
09/20 @Murray
09/27 @Lamoni
10/04 Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
10/11 Seymour-Moulton Udell
10/18 @East Union, Afton
10/25 Lenox

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Clarinda Academy
08/31 Essex
09/07 @East Union, Afton
09/14 @Lamoni
09/21 Lenox
09/28 Moravia
10/05 @Southeast Warren, Liberty Center
10/12 Seymour-Moulton Udell
10/19 Murray
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 Clarinda Academy
09/05 @Essex
09/13 East Union, Afton
09/20 Lamoni
09/27 @Lenox
10/04 @Moravia
10/11 Southeast Warren, Liberty Center
10/18 @Seymour-Moulton Udell
10/25 @Murray

Murray 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Essex
08/31 Collins-Maxwell
09/07 Lamoni
09/14 @Moravia
09/21 Seymour-Moulton Udell
09/28 @East Union, Afton
10/05 Lenox
10/12 Southeast Warren, Liberty Center
10/19 @Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
Murray 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 Essex
09/05 @Collins-Maxwell
09/13 @Lamoni
09/20 Moravia
09/27 @Seymour-Moulton Udell
10/04 East Union, Afton
10/11 @Lenox
10/18 @Southeast Warren, Liberty Center
10/25 Mormon Trail, Garden Grove

New London 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 H-L-V, Victor
08/31 @Moravia
09/07 WACO, Wayland
09/14 @Lone Tree
09/21 Tri-County, Thornburg
09/28 Winfield-Mt. Union
10/05 @Iowa Valley, Marengo
10/12 @English Valleys, North English
10/19 Montezuma
New London 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 @H-L-V, Victor
09/05 Moravia
09/12 @WACO, Wayland
09/19 Lone Tree
09/26 @Tri-County, Thornburg
10/03 @Winfield-Mt. Union
10/10 Iowa Valley, Marengo
10/17 English Valleys, North English
10/24 @Montezuma

Newell-Fonda 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Collins-Maxwell
08/31 Coon Rapids-Bayard
09/07 @Clay Central-Everly
09/14 Kingsley-Pierson
09/21 @River Valley, Correctionville
09/28 Ar-We-Va, Westside
10/05 @Harris-Lake Park
10/12 St. Mary's, Remsen
10/19 West Bend-Mallard
Newell-Fonda 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 Collins-Maxwell
09/05 @Coon Rapids-Bayard
09/13 Clay Central-Everly
09/20 @Kingsley-Pierson
09/27 River Valley, Correctionville
10/04 @Ar-We-Va, Westside
10/11 Harris-Lake Park
10/18 @St. Mary's, Remsen
10/25 @West Bend-Mallard

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Harris-Lake Park
08/31 @Clay Central-Everly
09/07 Tripoli
09/14 @Northwood-Kensett
09/21 Dunkerton
09/28 @Rockford
10/05 Riceville
10/12 @Don Bosco, Gilbertville
10/19 @Janesville
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 @Harris-Lake Park
09/05 Clay Central-Everly
09/13 @Tripoli
09/20 Northwood-Kensett
09/27 @Dunkerton
10/04 Rockford
10/11 @Riceville
10/18 Don Bosco, Gilbertville
10/25 Janesville

Northwood-Kensett 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Clay Central-Everly
08/31 @Harris-Lake Park
09/07 Dunkerton
09/14 North Iowa, Buffalo Center
09/21 @Riceville
09/28 @Don Bosco, Gilbertville
10/05 Janesville
10/12 Tripoli
10/19 @Rockford
Northwood-Kensett 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 @Clay Central-Everly
09/05 Harris-Lake Park
09/13 @Dunkerton
09/20 @North Iowa, Buffalo Center
09/27 Riceville
10/04 Don Bosco, Gilbertville
10/11 @Janesville
10/18 @Tripoli
10/25 Rockford

Riceville 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Kee, Lansing
08/31 Central, Elkader
09/07 @Janesville
09/14 @Tripoli
09/21 Northwood-Kensett
09/28 Dunkerton
10/05 @North Iowa, Buffalo Center
10/12 Rockford
10/19 Don Bosco, Gilbertville
Riceville 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 Kee, Lansing
09/05 @Central, Elkader
09/13 Janesville
09/20 Tripoli
09/27 @Northwood-Kensett
10/04 @Dunkerton
10/11 North Iowa, Buffalo Center
10/18 @Rockford
10/25 @Don Bosco, Gilbertville

River Valley, Correctionville 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @West Harrison, Mondamin
08/31 @Glidden-Ralston
09/07 Harris-Lake Park
09/14 @St. Mary's, Remsen
09/21 Newell-Fonda
09/28 @Clay Central-Everly
10/05 Kingsley-Pierson
10/12 @West Bend-Mallard
10/19 Ar-We-Va, Westside
River Valley, Correctionville 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 West Harrison, Mondamin
09/05 Glidden-Ralston
09/13 @Harris-Lake Park
09/20 St. Mary's, Remsen
09/27 @Newell-Fonda
10/04 Clay Central-Everly
10/11 @Kingsley-Pierson
10/18 West Bend-Mallard
10/25 @Ar-We-Va, Westside

Rockford 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @West Central, Maynard
08/31 Kee, Lansing
09/07 Don Bosco, Gilbertville
09/14 @Dunkerton
09/21 Janesville
09/28 North Iowa, Buffalo Center
10/05 @Tripoli
10/12 @Riceville
10/19 Northwood-Kensett
Rockford 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 West Central, Maynard
09/05 @Kee, Lansing
09/13 @Don Bosco, Gilbertville
09/20 Dunkerton
09/27 @Janesville
10/04 @North Iowa, Buffalo Center
10/11 Tripoli
10/18 Riceville
10/25 @Northwood-Kensett

Seymour-Moulton Udell 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Melcher-Dallas
08/31 @Twin Cedars, Bussey
09/07 Lenox
09/14 Southeast Warren, Liberty Center
09/21 @Murray
09/28 @Lamoni
10/05 Moravia
10/12 @Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
10/19 @East Union, Afton
Seymour-Moulton Udell 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 @Melcher-Dallas
09/05 Twin Cedars, Bussey
09/13 @Lenox
09/20 @Southeast Warren, Liberty Center
09/27 Murray
10/04 Lamoni
10/11 @Moravia
10/18 Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
10/25 East Union, Afton

Sidney 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Lenox
08/31 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
09/07 Essex
09/14 @Griswold
09/21 @Bedford
09/28 East Mills
10/05 Stanton
10/12 @Fremont-Mills, Tabor
10/19 @Clarinda Academy
Sidney 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 Lenox
09/05 @Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
09/13 @Essex
09/20 Griswold
09/27 Bedford
10/04 @East Mills
10/11 @Stanton
10/18 Fremont-Mills, Tabor
10/25 Clarinda Academy

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Griswold
08/31 Clarinda Academy
09/07 Moravia
09/14 @Seymour-Moulton Udell
09/21 East Union, Afton
09/28 @Lenox
10/05 Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
10/12 @Murray
10/19 Lamoni
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 Griswold
09/05 @Clarinda Academy
09/13 @Moravia
09/20 Seymour-Moulton Udell
09/27 @East Union, Afton
10/04 Lenox
10/11 @Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
10/18 Murray
10/25 @Lamoni

Springville 2018 Schedule:
08/17 Winfield-Mt. Union
08/24 Tripoli
08/31 @Colo-Nesco
09/07 Kee, Lansing
09/14 @Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction
09/21 Easton Valley
09/28 @Central, Elkader
10/05 Midland, Wyoming
10/12 @West Central, Maynard
10/19 @Central City
Springville 2019 Schedule:
08/22 @Winfield-Mt. Union
08/29 @Tripoli
09/05 Colo-Nesco
09/13 @Kee, Lansing
09/20 Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction
09/27 @Easton Valley
10/04 Central, Elkader
10/11 @Midland, Wyoming
10/18 West Central, Maynard
10/25 Central City

St. Mary's, Remsen 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Audubon
08/31 Boyer Valley, Dunlap
09/07 @Kingsley-Pierson
09/14 River Valley, Correctionville
09/21 @Ar-We-Va, Westside
09/28 Harris-Lake Park
10/05 West Bend-Mallard
10/12 @Newell-Fonda
10/19 Clay Central-Everly
St. Mary's, Remsen 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 Audubon
09/05 @Boyer Valley, Dunlap
09/13 Kingsley-Pierson
09/20 @River Valley, Correctionville
09/27 Ar-We-Va, Westside
10/04 @Harris-Lake Park
10/11 @West Bend-Mallard
10/18 Newell-Fonda
10/25 @Clay Central-Everly

Stanton 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Lamoni
08/31 @CAM, Anita
09/07 Bedford
09/14 @Clarinda Academy
09/21 @East Mills
09/28 Essex
10/05 @Sidney
10/12 Griswold
10/19 @Fremont-Mills, Tabor
Stanton 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 @Lamoni
09/05 CAM, Anita
09/13 @Bedford
09/20 Clarinda Academy
09/27 East Mills
10/04 @Essex
10/11 Sidney
10/18 @Griswold
10/25 Fremont-Mills, Tabor

Tri-County, Thornburg 2018 Schedule:
BYE
BYE
08/31 @Winfield-Mt. Union
09/07 Iowa Valley, Marengo
09/14 English Valleys, North English
09/21 @New London
09/28 Montezuma
10/05 @Lone Tree
10/12 H-L-V, Victor
10/19 @WACO, Wayland
Tri-County, Thornburg 2019 Schedule:
BYE
BYE
09/05 Winfield-Mt. Union
09/12 @Iowa Valley, Marengo
09/19 @English Valleys, North English
09/26 New London
10/03 @Montezuma
10/10 Lone Tree
10/17 @H-L-V, Victor
10/24 WACO, Wayland

Tripoli 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Springville
08/31 Central City
09/07 @North Iowa, Buffalo Center
09/14 Riceville
09/21 Don Bosco, Gilbertville
09/28 @Janesville
10/05 Rockford
10/12 @Northwood-Kensett
10/19 Dunkerton
Tripoli 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 Springville
09/05 @Central City
09/13 North Iowa, Buffalo Center
09/20 @Riceville
09/27 @Don Bosco, Gilbertville
10/04 Janesville
10/11 @Rockford
10/18 Northwood-Kensett
10/25 @Dunkerton

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 AGWSR, Ackley
08/31 @Gladbrook-Reinbeck
09/07 @Midland, Wyoming
09/14 Springville
09/21 @Central City
09/28 @Kee, Lansing
10/05 West Central, Maynard
10/12 @Easton Valley
10/19 Central, Elkader
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 @AGWSR, Ackley
09/05 Gladbrook-Reinbeck
09/13 Midland, Wyoming
09/20 @Springville
09/27 Central City
10/04 Kee, Lansing
10/11 @West Central, Maynard
10/18 Easton Valley
10/25 @Central, Elkader

Twin Cedars, Bussey 2018 Schedule:
08/17 @English Valleys, North English
08/24 Moravia
08/31 Seymour-Moulton Udell
09/07 @Colo-Nesco
09/14 Meskwaki Settlement School
09/21 @Melcher-Dallas
09/28 Baxter
10/05 @Gladbrook-Reinbeck
10/12 @Collins-Maxwell
10/19 AGWSR, Ackley
Twin Cedars, Bussey 2019 Schedule:
08/23 English Valleys, North English
08/29 @Moravia
09/05 @Seymour-Moulton Udell
09/13 Colo-Nesco
09/20 @Meskwaki Settlement School
09/27 Melcher-Dallas
10/04 @Baxter
10/11 Gladbrook-Reinbeck
10/18 Collins-Maxwell
10/25 @AGWSR, Ackley

WACO, Wayland 2018 Schedule:
08/17 @Janesville
08/24 @Iowa Valley, Marengo
08/31 English Valleys, North English
09/07 @New London
09/14 Montezuma
09/21 @Lone Tree
09/28 @H-L-V, Victor
10/05 Winfield-Mt. Union
BYE
10/19 Tri-County, Thornburg
WACO, Wayland 2019 Schedule:
08/22 Janesville
08/29 Iowa Valley, Marengo
09/05 @English Valleys, North English
09/12 New London
09/19 @Montezuma
09/26 Lone Tree
10/03 H-L-V, Victor
10/10 @Winfield-Mt. Union
BYE
10/24 @Tri-County, Thornburg

West Bend-Mallard 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Glidden-Ralston
08/31 @AGWSR, Ackley
09/07 @Ar-We-Va, Westside
09/14 Clay Central-Everly
09/21 @Harris-Lake Park
09/28 Kingsley-Pierson
10/05 @St. Mary's, Remsen
10/12 River Valley, Correctionville
10/19 @Newell-Fonda
West Bend-Mallard 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 @Glidden-Ralston
09/05 AGWSR, Ackley
09/13 Ar-We-Va, Westside
09/20 @Clay Central-Everly
09/27 Harris-Lake Park
10/04 @Kingsley-Pierson
10/11 St. Mary's, Remsen
10/18 @River Valley, Correctionville
10/25 Newell-Fonda

West Central, Maynard 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 Rockford
08/31 @Meskwaki Settlement School
09/07 @Central City
09/14 Central, Elkader
09/21 Kee, Lansing
09/28 @Midland, Wyoming
10/05 @Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction
10/12 Springville
10/19 Easton Valley
West Central, Maynard 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 @Rockford
09/05 Meskwaki Settlement School
09/13 Central City
09/20 @Central, Elkader
09/27 @Kee, Lansing
10/04 Midland, Wyoming
10/11 Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction
10/18 @Springville
10/25 @Easton Valley

West Harrison, Mondamin 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 River Valley, Correctionville
08/31 Kingsley-Pierson
09/07 @Boyer Valley, Dunlap
09/14 CAM, Anita
09/21 Coon Rapids-Bayard
09/28 @Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
10/05 @Audubon
10/12 Woodbine
10/19 @Glidden-Ralston
West Harrison, Mondamin 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 @River Valley, Correctionville
09/05 @Kingsley-Pierson
09/13 Boyer Valley, Dunlap
09/20 @CAM, Anita
09/27 @Coon Rapids-Bayard
10/04 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
10/11 Audubon
10/18 @Woodbine
10/25 Glidden-Ralston

Winfield-Mt. Union 2018 Schedule:
08/17 @Springville
08/24 English Valleys, North English
08/31 Tri-County, Thornburg
09/07 @Montezuma
09/14 @Iowa Valley, Marengo
09/21 H-L-V, Victor
09/28 @New London
10/05 @WACO, Wayland
10/12 Lone Tree
BYE
Winfield-Mt. Union 2019 Schedule:
08/22 Springville
08/29 @English Valleys, North English
09/05 @Tri-County, Thornburg
09/12 Montezuma
09/19 Iowa Valley, Marengo
09/26 @H-L-V, Victor
10/03 New London
10/10 WACO, Wayland
10/17 @Lone Tree
BYE

Woodbine 2018 Schedule:
BYE
08/24 @Kingsley-Pierson
08/31 Ar-We-Va, Westside
09/07 Coon Rapids-Bayard
09/14 @Audubon
09/21 Glidden-Ralston
09/28 @CAM, Anita
10/05 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
10/12 @West Harrison, Mondamin
10/19 @Boyer Valley, Dunlap
Woodbine 2019 Schedule:
BYE
08/29 Kingsley-Pierson
09/05 @Ar-We-Va, Westside
09/13 @Coon Rapids-Bayard
09/20 Audubon
09/27 @Glidden-Ralston
10/04 CAM, Anita
10/11 @Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
10/18 West Harrison, Mondamin
10/25 Boyer Valley, Dunlap

Worth County, MO 2018 Schedule:
BYE
BYE
08/31 Bedford
BYE
BYE
BYE
BYE
BYE
BYE
BYE
Worth County, MO 2019 Schedule:
BYE
BYE
09/05 @Bedford
BYE
BYE
BYE
BYE
BYE
BYE
BYE

