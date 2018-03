Scroll for more content...

BRITT, Iowa- The annual Hobo Days in Britt isn’t until August, but the 2017 Queen of Hobos, Minneapolis Jewel, is already planning her trip.Jewel says this will be her 39th time celebrating Hobo Days. She is meeting up with old friends and making sure her and her friends all have a place to sleep over the weekend.“It is in a winding county road so we wanted to go down and check it out,” she said. “We needed a road trip just to get out of the city for a day, so it turned out perfect.”Jewel says her and her husband are the first King and Queen of the Hobos that are actually married.