2016 deadliest year on record for overdoses

MASON CITY, Iowa- A disturbing trend is emerging as the opioid overdose epidemic continues.

According to new information released by the National Center for Health Statistics, a branch of the US Centers for Disease Control, 2016 was the deadliest year on record for those who died from opioid overdoes.

The data shows that 63,600 people died of a drug overdose and around 66% of those have a direct relation to opioids.

We spoke to one woman who says people need to educate themselves on addiction because of how often the drugs are prescribed.

“I’ve had some back surgeries and some other surgeries and they did give me a fentanyl patch,” said Dorothy Randall of Osage. “Luckily, it didn’t agree with me very well so I was lucky I didn’t have to worry about getting addicted.”

This data shows that the number of people who died from an overdose surpassed the number of deaths caused by breast cancer.