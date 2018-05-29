CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A large structure fire Monday night left a barn and its contents, including a tractor and snowmobile, as a complete loss. Damage is estimated at $200,000.
The Clear Lake Fire Department was called to 19738 Heather Ave. at 10:29 p.m. and found a barn fully engulfed.
Fire crews made sure the fire didn’t spread to a house, which is located around 50 yards from the structure.
Clear Lake, Ventura and Hanlontown fire crews responded.
Clear Lake Fire said it has responded to 42 calls since Friday morning, making it one of the busiest Memorial Day weekends “in a long time.”
Scroll for more content...
Related Content
- $200,000 in damage after overnight fire in Cerro Gordo County
- Drug charges for Cerro Gordo County man
- First confirmed flu in Cerro Gordo County
- Cerro Gordo County dispatchers receive $16,000 grant
- Car theft sentence in Cerro Gordo County
- Rollover accident in Cerro Gordo County
- Whooping cough confirmed in Cerro Gordo County
- Two-car accident in Cerro Gordo County
- Update: Name released of person killed in overnight crash in Cerro Gordo County
- Green Bay woman serving time in Cerro Gordo County