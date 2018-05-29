Clear

$200,000 in damage after overnight fire in Cerro Gordo County

Photo courtesy Clear Lake Fire Department. Fire Crews battle a fire at 19738 Heather Ave. in Clear Lake.

Clear Lake Fire said it has responded to 42 calls since Friday morning, making it one of the busiest Memorial Day weekends “in a long time.”

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A large structure fire Monday night left a barn and its contents, including a tractor and snowmobile, as a complete loss. Damage is estimated at $200,000.
The Clear Lake Fire Department was called to 19738 Heather Ave. at 10:29 p.m. and found a barn fully engulfed.
Fire crews made sure the fire didn’t spread to a house, which is located around 50 yards from the structure.
Clear Lake, Ventura and Hanlontown fire crews responded.
Another round of sunshine today with isolated storms chances tonight.
