$200,000 in damage after overnight fire in Cerro Gordo County

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A large structure fire Monday night left a barn and its contents, including a tractor and snowmobile, as a complete loss. Damage is estimated at $200,000.

The Clear Lake Fire Department was called to 19738 Heather Ave. at 10:29 p.m. and found a barn fully engulfed.

Fire crews made sure the fire didn’t spread to a house, which is located around 50 yards from the structure.

Clear Lake, Ventura and Hanlontown fire crews responded.

Clear Lake Fire said it has responded to 42 calls since Friday morning, making it one of the busiest Memorial Day weekends “in a long time.”

