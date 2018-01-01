20 years in prison for Albert Lea sex abuser

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County man has been sentenced for sex and drug crimes.

56-year-old Hector Guerrero of Albert Lea was charged in May 2016 with five counts of criminal sexual conduct and two counts of using drugs to facilitate a crime. Authorities say Guerrero sexually abused two underage girls repeatedly between 2007 and 2015 and provided one of the girls with money, marijuana, methamphetamine, and cocaine so she would not tell anyone about the abuse.

Guerrero was convicted at an August 2017 trial of all seven charges and was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 20 years in state prison. He will be given credit for 187 days already served and after getting out of prison will be on conditional release for 99 years.