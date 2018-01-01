20-year-old woman injured in Rochestershooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Police are investigating an overnight shooting after responding to St. Mary's Hospital around 3:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a 20-year-old female with a gunshot wond.

Officers determined the shooting occurred in the 1900 block of 8 ½ St. SE and responded to that location. They learned there had been a party at the house, and at some point a gun was discharged inside with the bullet hitting the female.

Rochester Police say the recovered the weapon involved and identified several people of interest who were at the house at the time of the shooting. They say they're not looking for any additional suspects, and there's no threat to the public.

The female's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.