2-year-old Iowa boy wounded after father leaves gun in luggage

A 2-year-old boy is recovering from a gunshot wound to his chest and neck after police say he found his father's loaded handgun.

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 6:25 AM

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — A 2-year-old boy is recovering from a gunshot wound to his chest and neck after police say he found his father's loaded handgun.

Clive Police say officers were called to the Sterling Inn Sunday morning after the boy was injured. Police did not know his current condition and his identity wasn't revealed.

Police say the boy's family was staying at the hotel, and his father left a loaded .45-caliber handgun in some luggage. The boy picked up the gun and pulled the trigger.

Police say the bullet passed through the boy's chest and neck before lodging in a wall.

The father had a valid permit to carry the handgun.

