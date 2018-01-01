2 transported after morning crash on Highway 52 in Rochester

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A two-car accident Wednesday morning left two people injured.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a GMC Terrain, driven by 29-year-old Chelsey Graning, of Rochester, was southbound on Highway 52 on the 2nd St. SW exit ramp when it collided with a Ford Focus driven by 47-year-old Diego Jurado, of Rochester.

Jurado and a passenger, 40-year-old Rann Jurado, also of Rochester, were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A third passenger in Jurado’s vehicle wasn’t injured.

The accident occurred at 6:39 a.m.