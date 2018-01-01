2 transported, 1 by Mercy Air-Med, after morning crash in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says two people were taken to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa after a Monday morning traffic accident.

Authorities say 35-year-old Shane Fryhling-Erickson, a passenger in the vehicle, and 33-year-old Patricia Fryhling-Erickson, the driver, were transported after a 1995 Ranger lost control due to slippery road conditions around 6 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say they were traveling westbound on 330th St. in Cerro Gordo County when the truck entered the south ditch and struck a tree. Shane Fryhling-Erickson was transported by Mercy Air-Med while Patricia Fryhling-Erickson was transported by ambulance.

No condition reports are available at this time.