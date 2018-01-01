wx_icon Mason City 36°

wx_icon Albert Lea 36°

wx_icon Austin 34°

wx_icon Charles City 37°

wx_icon Rochester 36°

Clear

2 transported, 1 by Mercy Air-Med, after morning crash in Cerro Gordo County

Car struck a tree after going into ditch due to slippery conditions.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2018 1:56 PM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2018 2:02 PM
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says two people were taken to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa after a Monday morning traffic accident.
Authorities say 35-year-old Shane Fryhling-Erickson, a passenger in the vehicle, and 33-year-old Patricia Fryhling-Erickson, the driver, were transported after a 1995 Ranger lost control due to slippery road conditions around 6 a.m. Monday.
Authorities say they were traveling westbound on 330th St. in Cerro Gordo County when the truck entered the south ditch and struck a tree. Shane Fryhling-Erickson was transported by Mercy Air-Med while Patricia Fryhling-Erickson was transported by ambulance.
No condition reports are available at this time.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events