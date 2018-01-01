2 robbery suspects sought in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say a man fought back against two armed robbers during an incident Tuesday morning in the 100 block of 13th Ave. NW.

Rochester police say a 40-year-old Mazeppa man parked his car around 6:50 a.m. and started walking southbound when he was approached by two males – a black male and a white or Hispanic male.

The victim says one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded the man’s wallet. Police say the victim shoved the man without the gun and the two suspects left without taking anything.

The suspects are described as a black male with a black beanie, gray pants with short hair. The other was described as wearing a stocking cap with dark hair.

The victim described both as “thin little guys,” around 5-foot-8 and around 20 years old.