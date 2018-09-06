Clear
2 men arrested at gun point after shots fired in NE Iowa

Fahad Abukar

Two Rochester residents taken into custody at gunpoint in Winneshiek County.

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 2:34 PM
Updated: Sep. 6, 2018 2:43 PM

CALMAR, Iowa – Two people were arrested at gunpoint after multiple shots were fired early Thursday morning.
Fahad Abukar, 19, of Rochester, and Daniel Burt-Vasquez, 17, of Rochester, are each facing several charges after the early-morning incident at 505 West Elm St.
A 911 call was received early Thursday morning after Abukar forced the door of an apartment open and entered the doorway, authorities said. A male subject inside the apartment engaged Fahad and the two men fought briefly, according to court records.
When Fahad and the person who was inside the apartment went outside, another man, later identified as Vasquez-Burt, was outside with a pistol and pointed it at the man who was inside the apartment.
Witnesses say Abukar took a pistol, and he, along with Burt-Vasquez, entered a vehicle. People inside the apartment heard gunshots before the vehicle drove away. Both shots struck a woman’s van, and three intact .380 rounds and two .380 casings were recovered at the scene along with two bullet fragments.
A traffic stop on a Dodge Avenger was initiated on Highway 52 between Calmar and Decorah. Due to the call being related to firearms, both men were removed from the vehicle at gunpoint. Two handguns were found in the car along with a pellet gun.
Police said there was an altercation between one of the victims and Fahad on Wednesday in Rochester, and Fahad was ordered to stay away from the victim.
Abukar has been charged with burglary, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, control of a firearm by a felon, carrying weapons, reckless use of a firearm and OWI.
Burt-Vasquez was referred to juvenile court for going armed with intent, carrying weapons and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Post by Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office.

