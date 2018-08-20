Update: 2 injured, site closed for grain deliveries after Winnebago Co. grain bin explosion

RAKE, Iowa - Two injured in a Sunday explosion at Landus Cooperative suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the company.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said two people were injured and one person was life flighted following the explosion at Landus Cooperative.

The state fire marshal’s office is expected to investigate Monday. No names have been released.

The site suffered some damage and is closed for grain deliveries, the company said in a statement released Monday.

“We very much appreciate the fire and rescue crews who responded yesterday and thank them for their quick response,” the statement said.