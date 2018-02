Scroll for more content...

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Two people were transported to the hospital after a vehicle missed the roundabout on U.S. Highway 14 and Highway 42 in Eyota and drove straight through it before going into the ditch and hitting a tree.The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2003 Ford Explorer driven by 16-year-old Bailey Olson, of Winona, was involved in the crash. A passenger, 51-year-old Barbara Olson, also from Winona, were both transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester for non-life threatening injuries.The accident happened at 6:47 Thursday morning. Road conditions were listed as snow/ice.