OLMSTED CO., Minn. - Minnesota State Patrol tells KIMT two people have been seriously injured following a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

Sergeant Troy Christianson says it happened at 2:44 at the intersection of Highway 30 and County Road 8 just north of Stewartville.

Christianson says Mayo One responded to the scene and two are seriously injured.

Stay with KIMT as we continue to follow this incident.